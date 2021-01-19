The best steakhouse in Georgia gets its cuts from Chicago

In Georgia, the best steakhouse is Kevin Rathbun Steak.

“Serving Chicago’s Allen Brothers steaks, this Atlanta restaurant has racked up accolades from media across the United States. The menu focuses on a chef-driven menu and local produce in addition to those wonderful cuts of beef,” Eat This, Not That wrote.

Kevin Rathbun Steak opened in 2007 following the opening of other steakhouses including his namesake Rathbun’s and Krog Bar — both Inman Park spots shuttered last year.

Kevin Rathbun Steak was the Kansas-born owner’s biggest endeavor to date, according to the restaurant’s about page. It was built from an old cotton warehouse on Krog Street. In addition to steaks from the Windy City, more than 50 items are on the menu, including alternative meat options, lots of seafood and more than 15 side dishes.

It’s all part of what Rathbun called a “new modernized atmosphere and menu.”

The steakhouse has been recognized for its excellence before. The former Details magazine included it on a list of the best new steakhouses in America. More recently in 2019, The Daily Meal included it among its list of “America’s 50 Best Steakhouses.”