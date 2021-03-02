The best film set in Georgia, according to Condé Nast Traveler

Georgia’s top flick is none other than the Oscar-winning film that served as Oprah Winfrey’s acting debut.

“Based on Alice Walker’s seminal novel, ‘The Color Purple’ depicts 40 years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), from her struggles and the abuse from the men in her life to her unending strength and life-saving friendships,” Condé Nast Traveler wrote. “Director Stephen Spielberg was criticized in 1985 for leaving out important details of the novel, but this film adaptation is still required viewing—and easily the best movie that takes place in Georgia. You can feel the nature, history, and heat of the Southern state in nearly every scene.”

“The Color Purple,” however, was not filmed in the state.

On-location filming occurred in Monroe, North Carolina after it was determined that shooting in Walker’s hometown of Eatonton wouldn’t be suitable due to modern development in the 1980s, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

There is, however, an honorable mention that was filmed in the state. That is 1972′s “Deliverance,” which stars Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox.