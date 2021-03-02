The best film set in Georgia, according to Condé Nast Traveler

In the last several years, it seems as if countless movies have been filmed in Georgia.
Yet long before the Peach State could claim to be the “Hollywood of the South,” it was the setting of many films and TV shows. Among them are “Forrest Gump,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Deliverance” and “My Cousin Vinny.”
These iconic flicks were also filmed in the state, making Georgia a destination for film buffs who want to glimpse the real-life locations of the critically acclaimed movies. They include Savannah’s Chippewa Square, Covington’s Newton County Library and town square, Rabun Gap and downtown Monticello.
But what about the other movies that were set in the Goober State? Condé Nast Traveler recently collected a list of movies set in every state in the nation.
“We set out to pick our favorite films that take place in each U.S. state, taking into consideration cinematic value, cultural impact, and, of course, how well they represent and showcase their settings,” the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine said. “We ended up with a list of 50 critically acclaimed movies that not only want to make us spend a day with Netflix, but take a few American road trips as well.”
Georgia’s top flick is none other than the Oscar-winning film that served as Oprah Winfrey’s acting debut.
“Based on Alice Walker’s seminal novel, ‘The Color Purple’ depicts 40 years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), from her struggles and the abuse from the men in her life to her unending strength and life-saving friendships,” Condé Nast Traveler wrote. “Director Stephen Spielberg was criticized in 1985 for leaving out important details of the novel, but this film adaptation is still required viewing—and easily the best movie that takes place in Georgia. You can feel the nature, history, and heat of the Southern state in nearly every scene.”
“The Color Purple,” however, was not filmed in the state.
On-location filming occurred in Monroe, North Carolina after it was determined that shooting in Walker’s hometown of Eatonton wouldn’t be suitable due to modern development in the 1980s, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.
There is, however, an honorable mention that was filmed in the state. That is 1972′s “Deliverance,” which stars Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox.