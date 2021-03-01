X

‘Quirky’ Buckhead spot deemed the best for healthy eats in Georgia

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Eat This, Not That rounded up a list of healthy restaurants around the nation

Who says healthy eats have to be boring?

According to the list of restaurants gathered by Eat This, Not That, plain isn’t an option.

The publication evaluated eateries for their fresh ingredients along with how well they cater to diets including the Mediterranean diet and Keto diet. It also took into account how patrons rated the dishes’ taste.

Smoothie shops weren’t contenders for the list and instead, the roundup focused on where diners can get a variety of veggies, lean meats and whole-grain options.

“With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite healthy restaurants in the United States,” Eat This, Not That said.

As a result, the ranking includes everything from cafes to bistros but Georgia’s spot is a longtime staple of an upscale, stylish Atlanta neighborhood.

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill in Buckhead was established in the same year that “Calvin and Hobbes” debuted in newspapers. Although nowadays it’s a local institution, it struggled for a decade, according to the New York Times.

But those days are over.

A health food spot at 1812 Peachtree Rd NW, R. Thomas Deluxe Grill offers a variety of meals for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

“This quirky Buckhead classic has been serving vegan foods like tofu scrambles and kelp noodles since 1985, but it isn’t exclusively vegan. Reviewers like the chicken curry basil wrap and stuffed portobello caps,” Eat This, Not That said of the joint.

Reviewers rave about the funky atmosphere of the 24/7 establishment.

“Wow. This restaurant has been around forever. Loved the hippie ambience and the vibe,” one Yelp review said. “Simple interior, nothing fancy, comfortable...the menu have Vegan, vegetarian or if you like carne’ you can have that too. Great ingredients and the service was really good too.”

