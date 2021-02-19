The best Airbnb in Georgia offers a reprieve from city life

The top Airbnb spot in the Peach State gives lots of credit to Atlanta’s nickname as the “city in the forest.” But you’ll be able to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life here.

Explore These are the 8 most desired Airbnbs in Georgia

For $389 a night, guests can stay in this aptly named Secluded Intown Treehouse hosted by Katie And Peter. The duo offers a furnished treehouse for two people to have a private getaway. There are a double bed and a hammock in which to snooze and lounge. While amenities including Wi-Fi, a clothes iron and grooming essentials are provided, the treehouse is exposed to the elements. There’s a fan for warm evenings and a warming pad for the mattress when temperatures dip, but air conditioning and heat are not offered.

That’s no issue for those who have stayed there, though. The home, which has been counted as Airbnb’s No. 1 most wish-listed property in the world, has an average rating of 4.95-stars.

“Had some of the best sleep of my life and loved being able to fall asleep to the sounds of the waterfall, bullfrogs, and even an owl,” said one visitor, who stayed at the treehouse in October 2020. “Love all the thoughtful touches like the fresh flowers, bottle of rose, and the warm banana bread and coffee every morning. Truly a once and a lifetime experience and can’t wait till we are able to plan our next trip.”