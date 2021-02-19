The best Airbnb in Georgia offers a reprieve from city life

Whether you feel up to it yet, it might be a good idea to start planning your next getaway — even if it’s a staycation.
Studies have shown “proactive coping,” or making future plans to reduce stress down the road, can help aid calmness and boost general happiness, the Today Show reported.
Recently, Cosmopolitan magazine published a list of the best Airbnbs around the country.
Airbnb has instituted health and safety regulations amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, so guests should be mindful of those policies when booking. Among them are requiring face masks and keeping a distance of at least six feet when guests and hosts are interacting. Hosts are also required to follow Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning protocol process between each stay.
“The state you live in, or even a neighboring state within driving distance, probably offers up some seriously amazing destinations that you’ve never even thought about (or TBH that you’ve ignored over the last few years),” Cosmo wrote. “Don’t believe us? Airbnb offers the coolest and most unique stays in every state in the country, and the list below is proof that there are some very Instagrammable vacation homes right in our own backyard.”
The top Airbnb spot in the Peach State gives lots of credit to Atlanta’s nickname as the “city in the forest.” But you’ll be able to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life here.
For $389 a night, guests can stay in this aptly named Secluded Intown Treehouse hosted by Katie And Peter. The duo offers a furnished treehouse for two people to have a private getaway. There are a double bed and a hammock in which to snooze and lounge. While amenities including Wi-Fi, a clothes iron and grooming essentials are provided, the treehouse is exposed to the elements. There’s a fan for warm evenings and a warming pad for the mattress when temperatures dip, but air conditioning and heat are not offered.
That’s no issue for those who have stayed there, though. The home, which has been counted as Airbnb’s No. 1 most wish-listed property in the world, has an average rating of 4.95-stars.
“Had some of the best sleep of my life and loved being able to fall asleep to the sounds of the waterfall, bullfrogs, and even an owl,” said one visitor, who stayed at the treehouse in October 2020. “Love all the thoughtful touches like the fresh flowers, bottle of rose, and the warm banana bread and coffee every morning. Truly a once and a lifetime experience and can’t wait till we are able to plan our next trip.”