ajc logo
X

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022 honorees going to the service academies

Combined ShapeCaption
The AJC Cup is an annual award given to one student per metro Atlanta school. The students are chosen because of their outstanding character or achievements. Winners are recognized at a ceremony and by the AJC in print and online. These students are exceptional scholars, athletes and community servants. The AJC Cup was started in 1927 and is one of the oldest newspaper award programs in the country.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
This year’s winners are going places

The 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup is here, and the year’s lauded honorees are coming in by the dozens. Several exemplary students being honored this year have decided to give back to their country by attending military academies.

ajc.com

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

Brian Bradley, River Ridge High School — U.S. Air Force Academy

River Ridge High School Principal Todd Miller said Brian Bradley is exceptional in more ways than one.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know Brian Bradley over the past several years,” Miller said. “Brian is an exceptional student athlete who has continually performed at the top of his class while competing on the football field at a high level. Mr. Bradley is a model student who exemplifies a commitment and diligence in everything he does. I am confident Mr. Bradley will have a bright future ahead.”

Bradley plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy to study aeronautical engineering.

“Just a genuine all around student athlete who represented River Ridge High School in the classroom, on the field and served as our student delegate to the Cherokee County Board of Education,” Miller said.

ExploreAJC Cup 2022
ajc.com

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

Nolan O. McCamy, Newton High School — U.S. Naval Academy

Newton High School Lead Counselor Kelly Parker called what Nolan O. McCamy has accomplished no easy feat.

“To be a male scholar athlete is not an easy feat,” Parker said. “Since the 9th grade, Nolan decided to make the commitment to being the best student, athlete, and community servant. In all the while, he has been humble on his journey and encouraged others along the way. Nolan has expressed having positive influences in his life and saw it just to do the same. He addressed younger students attending middle schools in Newton County to encourage students to not take the easy road but select a path that challenges them academically as well as athletically to be their best. Nolan wanted students who looked like him to know they can be successful in both the classroom and on the field or court.”

McCamy will be joining the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Nolan developed and implemented a ‘Student-Enrichment’ program that supported student athletes at NHS,” Parker said. “His goals were to mentor and tutor student-athletes with academic troubles. He wanted to provide a safe place for them to learn regardless of their learning styles. I am proud that Nolan wanted to address the notion that ALL students deserve academic support.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
A pro-Herschel Walker gas giveaway fuels Democratic outrage2h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles
1h ago
Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response
3h ago
Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response
3h ago
3 historic Morrow homes destroyed in weekend blaze; arson suspected
43m ago
The Latest
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022 winners announced
8m ago
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022: HBCU attendees
9m ago
Chlöe Bailey shares her journey towards body positivity
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top