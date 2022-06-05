The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022 honorees going to the service academies

Bradley plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy to study aeronautical engineering.

“Just a genuine all around student athlete who represented River Ridge High School in the classroom, on the field and served as our student delegate to the Cherokee County Board of Education,” Miller said.

Nolan O. McCamy, Newton High School — U.S. Naval Academy

Newton High School Lead Counselor Kelly Parker called what Nolan O. McCamy has accomplished no easy feat.

“To be a male scholar athlete is not an easy feat,” Parker said. “Since the 9th grade, Nolan decided to make the commitment to being the best student, athlete, and community servant. In all the while, he has been humble on his journey and encouraged others along the way. Nolan has expressed having positive influences in his life and saw it just to do the same. He addressed younger students attending middle schools in Newton County to encourage students to not take the easy road but select a path that challenges them academically as well as athletically to be their best. Nolan wanted students who looked like him to know they can be successful in both the classroom and on the field or court.”

McCamy will be joining the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Nolan developed and implemented a ‘Student-Enrichment’ program that supported student athletes at NHS,” Parker said. “His goals were to mentor and tutor student-athletes with academic troubles. He wanted to provide a safe place for them to learn regardless of their learning styles. I am proud that Nolan wanted to address the notion that ALL students deserve academic support.”