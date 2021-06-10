Emanuel LopezSchool: Adairsville HS
District: Bartow County School System
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Psychology
Emanuel’s teachers and coaches all describe him as a natural leader who has earned the respect of his teammates, classmates, coaches, and teachers. His peers look to him for guidance and he is always willing to step in and provide support when needed. He is kind-hearted, trustworthy, and loyal with a strong moral compass. Emanuel is a multi-sport student-athlete who has maintained a 3.7 GPA while enrolled in Honors and AP courses. Emanuel will make a positive impact on the world as he has done at AHS. He truly embodies the values we believe are important for Tigers.
Cameron WhiteSchool: Alcovy High School
District: Newton County
Post-graduation plans: 4 year college
Major: Undecided
Cameron was nominated by teachers and agreed upon by counselor and administrator to be the AJC recipient. As her counselor, I started working with Cameron last year when I needed volunteers to help with a school-wide ceremony. She readily accepted the opportunity to assist. She had ideas on how the process could be better and worked well with the other students. Teachers, administrators, and counselor all agree that Cameron is a leader, self-starter, and detail oriented person. She is an Honor graduate and has made plans for post high school. We have found Cameron to be polite, respectful, and well organized.
Jesse MartinSchool: Alexander High School
District: Douglas County School System
Post-graduation plans: Brewton-Parker College
Major: Business
Jesse Todd Martin comes with high praises from both staff and students at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia. While taking AP and honors courses, Jesse has maintained a 3.8 GPA and is an active member of both the football and wrestling team. Jesse is a gifted wrestler and has broken numerous records. As a freshman, he competed as a heavyweight in the 6A GHSA State Team and placed 3rd. Coach Moistener describes Jesse as “polite, hardworking, trustworthy, and a gentle bear. Jesse was named The 2020 Georgia’s Most Positive Wrestling Athlete in Northwest Atlanta.
Caroline MartinSchool: Allatoona High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State University
Major: Business
Caroline is an exceptional leader and a contributor to all aspects of life at Allatoona, from the classroom to student government to athletics to service organizations. In every activity, she strives for the highest level of performance while at the same time aspiring to serve others whenever possible. She is literally the face of Allatoona, a role that she plays when she anchors our daily news shows as well as when she volunteers throughout our nation as Miss Teen of America. I simply cannot think of a better role model for all future Buccaneers.
Luke BarrettSchool: Alpharetta High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Cellular Biology
Luke always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude even when things are rough. He is very thoughtful in his words and actions and can brighten up any room. He is an encourager and champion for his peers. He is warm, respectful, sincere, caring, accepting of others and always open to suggestions. He embodies the characteristics of upholding the highest sense of working in excellence. He has consistently proven a work ethic that exhibits an admirable sense of dedication that transcends the norm.
Abigail BuggSchool: Apalachee High School
District: Barrow County Schools
Post-graduation plans: West Point
Major: Biology
Abigail is an outstanding student-athlete and was nominated by multiple faculty members for this honor. She excels in and outside of the classroom in regards to academics and leadership skills.
Chad JohnsonSchool: Arabia Mountain High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Fort Valley State University
Major: Marketing and Business Management
Chad Johnson is an all-around scholar that strives to reach his full potential and thrives when faced with what may be perceived as a challenge. Chad has successfully navigated through his high school experience with poise, intellect and generosity. His years in high school are enhanced by his dedication to the Varsity Golf Team, Student Government Association, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Leaders of Tomorrow, just to name a few. Through the balance of academic expectations and extra-curricular activities in the school and community, Chad has remained focused and dedicated. In his post-secondary endeavors, Chad is sure to make his family, school and community very proud.
Andrew DyerSchool: Archer High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of West Georgia
Major: Education - High School Teacher & Coach
Andrew Dyer is the true definition of a student-athlete. You can always count on Andrew to do the right thing whether on the field, in the academic setting or in social settings. Additionally, he has kept stellar grades while taking several AP classes each school year. He sets a terrific example for his peers, showing up to class prepared and ready to learn. In addition to his excellence in the classroom, he is also a leader on our varsity football team, starting since he was a sophomore. Andrew has a very quiet demeanor, leading by example and hard work. He has made Archer a better place!
Christian WigginsSchool: Arlington Christian School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Mercer University
Major: Information Technology
As the AJC Cup award is a prestigious award to recognize a prestigious scholar, Christian Tyler Wiggins, a graduating senior at Arlington Christian School located in Fairburn, Georgia, is most deserving of this special high school recognition. Christian has been chosen by Arlington's faculty, staff, and administration as the leading 2021 graduate in the areas of academic achievement, leadership, community service, and extra-curricular involvement. Christian has remained consistently focus and committed to his studies and Christ-like reputation. Additionally, while being a stellar scholar at Arlington, Christian dedicated himself to preparing for his future as he's been accepted to nine colleges and universities across the United States and earned over $150,000 in academic scholarships. Congratulations, Christian, on a job well done!
Mikhaila DoyleSchool: Atlanta Girls' School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Biology
With joy in her eyes, Mikhaila sees everything as an opportunity to learn and grow. She is an energetic and dependable servant leader who has served the Atlanta Girls’ School community well. Mikhaila is an example of strength, leadership and collaboration in academics, athletics and extracurricular involvement. She expertly plans and executes school-wide events while balancing an incredibly challenging course curriculum and a commitment to her club volleyball team. Her kindness and dedication make Mikhaila an outstanding student in the Class of 2021.
Iris YahiSchool: Atlanta International School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of Chicago
Major: Undecided
Intellectually gifted and passionate about learning, Iris Yahi has thrived in the rigorous IB curriculum at AIS, constantly going beyond what is expected to get the most out of her education. Her ability to genuinely listen to others is one of the traits that has made Iris a terrific leader at AIS and in the greater Atlanta community as well. From helping to educate and lead AIS students in the fight against human trafficking to serving as a youthSpark Ambassador and doing translations for immigrant women and children at Atlanta’s Tahirih Justice Center, Iris’ dedication to helping others is inspiring.
Matthew MinskSchool: Atlanta Jewish Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: undecided
Matthew Minsk exemplifies dedication, leadership, and academic excellence--he is by far one of the top brilliant, accomplished students in our school’s history. He has a genuine thirst for knowledge and he consistently seeks opportunities to expand upon his academic experiences beyond the classroom; he is truly a Renaissance student, equally interested in Judaic studies, humanities, social sciences, and mathematics. Whether organizing initiatives to educate his community about local elections, leading drills for his basketball team, or encouraging the staff of our student run publication, Palette (for which he serves as Editor in Chief), Matthew makes a significant impact on our school and community.
David Keith ClemonsSchool: Bejamin E. Mays High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Fort Valley State University
Major: Engineering
David is a creative thinker who has the ability to draw on his own life experiences to develop thoughtful opinions on a variety of issues. He has superior interpersonal skills and works well independently or in a group setting. His inquisitive nature allows him to go beyond what is required. He accepts challenges without reservations, and is always willing to assist those in need.
Erika WuSchool: Ben Franklin Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided, possible Tulane University
Major: most likely pre-law
Erika really stands out in her class for being well-rounded. She has taken an extremely rigorous course load in school and has participated in a large number of community service activities outside of school. From working with disabled children to supporting voter registration, Erika is a dedicated member of her community.
Rachel MyrickSchool: Benjamin Banneker High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Undecided
Rachel Myrick is a go-getter. She is also thoughtful, kind, and puts forth efforts to make positive contributions to her local community, her school community here at Banneker, and outside of these walls. Rachel is very creative and expresses herself through art- ceramics, painting, public-speaking and performance arts. She is friendly and outgoing and respects the viewpoints of others, even when they differ from her own. Rachel is an outstanding scholar!
Jennifer TranSchool: Berkmar High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Emory University
Major: Pre-Medicine
Jennifer is creative, has a genuine smile and enjoys helping people. She is competitive and enjoys sports, tennis especially and is a lead tutor for the JumpStart2Math initiative. She continuously shows persistence and is a GOAL-GETTER!
Robert Della BernardaSchool: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Robert is a wonderful young man who has been a leader since arriving on the Blessed Trinity campus. Robert has been significantly involved in school activities including serving as a Student Ambassador, Orientation Leader, and a representative in student government. Robert was also instrumental in establishing a student run morning news program. He was selected by the faculty as our Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership nominee. He was named a National Merit Semifinalist and is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the French Honor Society, and was selected for the Governor’s Honors Program in the study of Chemistry.
Joie PhillipsSchool: Booker T. Washington High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State University
Major: Undecided
The staff voted for the student for his outstanding academic achievement, his leadership abilities in the school and community, and his humble spirit.
Jaden MooreSchool: Brandon Hall School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Entrepreneurship
Jaden embodies our “leadership, scholarship, service” call to action. Her heart for service remains focused on helping those in need in her own community. She founded Sweet Lilly P’s to support single parent families She is authentic and kind. She sees a need and tries to address it. Her ideas are always well developed and thoughtful. In 2020, she was the driving force behind the formation of the Black Student Union and Allies Her additional accomplishments: Member of the Student Leadership and Diversity Council Co-Host of school wide in-person and virtual assemblies, Team Captain in multiple sports, 5 AP Courses.
William BraySchool: Brookwood High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Undecided
Will Bray is a great asset to the Brookwood Community and is an outstanding choice for the AJC Journal Cup. Will’s intelligence, motivation, leadership and athletic abilities make him a standout within his graduating class of 2021. Will is an exceptionally bright and academically motivated student who has challenged himself with our most difficult curriculum including Gifted and AP classes. In addition to his academic success, he is an exceptional athlete and excels in Cross Country and Track and Field. Will’s warm personality, quick wit and charm make him well respected by his peers and faculty. Will is a shining example of what we call “The Brookwood Way”.
Mason McCranieSchool: Buford High School
District: Buford City Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Southern University
Major: Undecided
Academically, Mason is a hard-working student who challenges himself with rigorous courses and constantly strives to better himself within the classroom setting. Athletically, he is a source of leadership and strength for his team on the football field, the type of quiet leadership that comes without needing attention. Personally, he is a student of great integrity and respect, both among his peers and his teachers. Mason is one of the most well-rounded students I’ve encountered, with an abundance of kindness and respect deeply embedded into every action.
Phillip-Michael CollinsSchool: Cambridge High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Centre College
Major: International Studies and Politics
Stands out as a young leader, confident and eager to learn. A leader in every form and well liked and respected by all. The past year he was our schools Skills USA Chapter President with over 300 student members. Phillip-Michael’s leadership has led the club to many great accomplishments including a National award for mentoring middle school students which he initiated. Phillip Michael is a 3-year pathway completer in the Law and Justice field. He has helped others by giving many countless hours of assistance as a senior class mentor to underclassmen and women. Phillip-Michael excelled in the classroom and on the School’s football field where once again he led by example. As a Senior he was Captain of our school’s football team where he broke many Rushing records. Phillip-Michael is the kind of student who will go out of his way to help others whether it is in the classroom or in the community. Phillip-Michael has led many Community service-oriented projects that have helped our community in many ways. Phillip Michael is a well-rounded student who is looked up to by many and leads by example
Ron TsurSchool: Campbell High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Business Management
The faculty nominates and votes on candidates. The senior with the most votes is awarded the AJC cup at the graduation ceremony. The Criteria is a student who demonstrates good citizenship, academic successes, leadership and extra-curricular activities.
Paige KendrickSchool: Carlton J. Kell High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Pre-Nursing
Paige is an intelligent, hardworking student who has excelled throughout her high school career. Paige has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities including Cheer, NJRTOC, Golf, Orchestra, and Girl Scouts. Within these activities, she has held several positions of leadership including but not limited to Administrative Officer and Operations Officer for NJROTC. In addition to her extracurricular involvement and academic prowess, Paige has also served her community through ROTC and youth ministry, she averages about 50 hours a year of service within her community. She is a kind and joyful student who we are proud to have represent Kell High School.
Kate AlbertusSchool: Carrollton High School
District: Carrollton City Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Kate is one of our highest achieving students at CHS. Her academic challenges have provided her with rigorous educational experiences. She has completed sixteen AP/IB Courses. Her strong participation in class and academic achievement predict her post-secondary success. Kate thrives academically while participating in athletics. She played softball and lacrosse throughout high school. She participates in the National Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Math Team, Secretary of State Student Ambassador Program, and serves as co-president of the National Honor Society. Kate participated in the Junior Chamber of Commerce program and received the George Eastman Young Leader Award.
Evan SlocumSchool: Cartersville High School
District: Cartersville City Schools
Post-graduation plans: Wake Forest University
Major: Sports Management
Evan is an extraordinary athlete, student, and all-around young man. He represents the very essence of our Canes Code, a creed we lived by since 1953. 1) He is committed to excellence. He strives to be the best at everything he does both inside and outside of the classroom. 2) He owns his behavior. He is a leader amongst his peers. 3) He demonstrates respect. He gives and earns respect for his quiet yet strong demeanor. 4) He exhibits a positive attitude. He is never without a smile and a pleasant disposition to match.
Alexia HannSchool: Carver Early College High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Clark Atlanta
Major: Business Marketing/Business Management
Alexia was selected by a vote of the entire staff at Carver Early College. She is one of the most intelligent yet truly humble young scholars. Alexia is one of the most self-motivated, ambitious students that I have ever encountered in all of my years of teaching. She was selected by her teachers to begin taking classes at Georgia State University as a junior. Alexia has diligently succeeded in facing this challenge of being enrolled here at Carver Early College High School while simultaneously taking classes at Georgia State University. Her academic prowess is unparalleled as she has been able to maintain a 3.0+ GPA during this endeavor.
Zael HurtadoSchool: Cass High School
District: Bartow County School District
Post-graduation plans: George Washington University
Major: International Affairs
Zael is that rare student that educators hope to teach. He is bright, committed, and involved, exemplifying the characteristics of the AJC Cup Award. Zael has taken a rigorous academic track and maintained a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of the Marching Band and is the Trumpet Section Leader. He has taken on leadership roles in SGA, FBLA, and the Interact Club. He also serves his church as a children’s Sunday School Teacher. Zael is interested in making the world a better place. You only need to spend five minutes with him to understand the character of his heart and his commitment to give back.
Etimfon BasseySchool: Cedar Grove High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech University
Major: Computer Science
I'm nominating Etimfon Bassey for the AJC cup, because he's one of the most phenomenal students I've ever counseled. Not only is he brilliant, but he is kind, polite, and an advocate for all students. Etimfon is our first National Merit Scholar Finalist, a Quest-Bridge college prep scholar, National AP Scholar with distinction, Morehouse SMASH scholar, Governors Honors Program- state level nomine, UGA Certificate of merit winner. Etimfon also makes a difference in the school and community by leading as the SGA President, serving as a Voting Ambassador, Beta Club member, and National Honor Society member, and Superintendent Advisory Council Representative. Etimfon is also a Zell Miller and Presidential Scholar who has received a full-ride to Georgia Tech Univ. He has also been offered over half million dollars in scholarships. We truly adore Etimfon and he his most deserving of this honor.
Amaree WalkerSchool: Central Gwinnett High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: 4 year university, undecided
Major: Business Management
Amaree was chosen because of not only her stellar academic record, but also her dedication to both our school and the community at large.
Kelly RamosSchool: Chamblee Charter High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Auburn University
Major: Marketing
As a resident student, Kelly Ramos personifies academic excellence, athleticism, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. She is an active role model in the Chamblee community and continues to surprise us with her versatility to adjust and succeed at any new task she takes on! Kelly has had a GPA of 3.0 and higher all four years while balancing an active agenda with extra-curricular activities. She has taken important leadership roles such as being Student Body President and successfully perform two terms for the Hispanic Organization Promoting Education (HOPE) as VP of Communications and President. She has managed to take AP classes, be a member of the National Honors Society, and also be a respected Senior Swim Captain. Using bilingual skills, and multicultural knowledge, Kelly has given back to the community by being a member of the Latin American Leadership Academy (LYLA), a Sunday School teacher at Holy Cross Catholic Church, and a founding LEAD Tutor.
Morgan WarfieldSchool: Chamblee Charter High School/ Magnet School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Vanderbilt University
Major: Medicine, Health and Society Major
Morgan Warfield is a representative of the Chamblee student body. As a magnet student, she has obtained academic excellence through an intense course load, full of Advanced Placement courses and a 4.33 GPA. Morgan demonstrates her leadership skills both inside and outside the classroom. She has served as Beta Club Vice President, Yearbook editor, and Women's Political Club Secretary. Morgan's supports her community through church involvement as Youth Representative for Corinth Missionary Baptist Church's creative team and as part of the American Sign Language Club at Chamblee Charter High School. Morgan goes above and beyond as she is also the business owner of Hooked Looks.
Joann ObiomaSchool: Chapel Hill High School
District: Douglas County
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Psychology or Neuroscience
Joann Obioma has a 4.0 GPA though Advanced Placement, dual enrollment, and honors courses. Joann is AP scholar with distinction and on target to earn the AP Capstone diploma. Joann represents herself and Chapel Hill High School well in and outside of the school. Every year, Joann has been an active member of the CHHS Student Government Association holding officer position, including this year as Executive President. Joann is member of HOSA-officer, Peer Mediators, National Honor Society-Parliamentarian, and CHHS Varsity track team. She has participated Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership State Leadership Seminar, Douglas County Youth Commission and Youth Leadership Douglas.
Alena ObiriSchool: Charles R Drew High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science
Alena Obiri is a well-rounded student who truly embodies what it means to be an authentic individual and devoted scholar. She is an exceptional young lady who is a pleasure to be around and is a model for scholarship and service.
Carrington W. GrantSchool: Charles R. Drew Charter School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Stanford University
Major: Mechanical Engineering
Carrington Grant is the definition of a renaissance man. It's not his natural brilliance, raw talent nor curiosity that makes Carrington so special, however, it's his profoundly kind and selfless spirit. Carrington is a natural leader and has enriched our community through his extensive and tireless involvement as dedicated Co-Captain of the State Champion Debate Team, Founding Project Manager of the Tiny House Engineering Team, President of Beta Club, Lead Student Ambassador, Vice President of the National Honor Society, and more. He hopes to build a career in engineering to solve society's greatest challenges and serve those who face housing insecurity. Carrington's natural poise, integrity, humility, and ingenuity will make him an unstoppable force at Stanford University and beyond. We cannot wait to watch his bright future unfold as he builds a legacy of excellence in service.
Billy SpradlinSchool: Chattahoochee High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Alabama
Major: Aeronautical Engineering
Billy is a standout athlete in football, wrestling, and track. He attacks the classroom with the same competitiveness as the gridiron or wrestling mat. Billy has earned great grades and continually exhibits a tireless work ethic. He plans to be an aeronautical engineer and serve in the Air Force. Billy has been accepted to multiple top flight colleges and, wherever he chooses to go, that campus will be better for having him there.
Lexie-Anne RodkeySchool: Cherokee High School
District: Cherokee County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Management Information Systems and Marketing
Lexie-Anne is a student of magnificent talent and outstanding intellect. This and this alone would set her apart from many other students; however, it is her empathy for and dedication to her fellow students and the community at large that makes her beyond exceptional. She does all things with grace and tact and vigor with the genuine hope of making the school and world around her a better place. She is a leader of rare kind that has had a massive impact on all of us at CHS.
Celeste MontgomerySchool: Clarkston High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Chicago
Major: Undecided
Celeste Montgomery is a dedicated student. She has proven to be a well-rounded scholar and leader at school and in her community. Celeste has actively participated in Future Business Leaders of America, Math Club, Step Ahead Scholars, and the National Honor Society. She currently works as a Camp Connection Counselor at the YMCA. Celeste has been selected as a QuestBridge Scholar, and, upon graduation from Clarkston High School, she will be attending the University of Chicago.
Christa CampbellSchool: Collins Hill High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Boston University
Major: Film/TV Production
Christa Campbell is an all-around outstanding student! During the early days of the pandemic, Christa started Gwinnett Meal Bridge which helped deliver more than 3500 meals and snacks to frontline healthcare workers. At Collins Hill, she is involved in numerous academic and service-based clubs, theater, and a mentorship program. Outside of Collins Hill, she owns her own production company and continues to seek out creative ways to support her community during times of need. She does all of this while maintaining an outstanding GPA with a very challenging course load. She is the epitome of love, service, kindness, and commitment.
Chanelle TaylorSchool: Columbia High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
Chanelle Taylor is a dynamic powerhouse and well-respected leader within Columbia High School. Always demonstrating passion and resilience inside the school environment and her immediate community. In addition to her academic abilities, Chanelle possess the vital leadership skills necessary to be successful in life. Combining her intellectual aptitude, effort, and sheer kindness as a human, Chanelle is destined to be an influential future Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. Chanelle’s accomplishments are vast and impressive. Chanelle has been accepted into 13 Universities and will graduate from Georgia State University (GSU) in May 2021 with an Associates of Science in General Studies.
Madeline Christine PageSchool: Community Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Guilford College
Major: undecided
Maddi is an honors student who has a perfect (non-weighted) 4.0 GPA. She is currently enrolled in all-Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment courses, which she maintains while serving as president of Student Government Association and as captain of her club volleyball team. In short, Maddi is an exceptional student and wonderful young lady who is loved by her teachers, her classmates, and her teammates.
Brianna DaughtrySchool: Coosa High School
District: Floyd County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Jacksonville State University
Major: Psychology or Criminal Psychology
Brianna Daughtry exemplifies the attributes that we seek in young people. She is a self-motivated young lady with extraordinary academic ability, strong moral character, and a motivation to excel. Drum Major of marching band for three years, Brianna is described by Band Director Paul Johns as an outstanding leader with excellent work ethic and commitment. Brianna is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, a veteran of the varsity Academic Decathlon and track teams, and is Valedictorian of her class. Brianna will graduate high school having earned 30 college credit hours through the Dual Enrollment program.
Miala WilkersonSchool: Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Bard College
Major: Psychology
Miala is an astounding and accomplished graduating senior. She exhibits and possess the knowledge of being an academic powerhouse, in addition to being a servant leader and actively engaged in the community.
David MelcherSchool: Cornerstone Preparatory Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Hopes to attend UGA
Major: Orthodontics
David Melcher exemplifies the AJC Cup values of academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. He is a fantastic student with a bright, quick mind and insightful comments in class, he has emerged throughout high school as a quiet but strong leader, and he has participated in many unique community service and extra-curricular activities.
Raymond P. Brown Jr.School: Creekside High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State University
Major: Mechanical Engineering
Raymond Brown has maximized his time at Creekside High School. He is accustomed to being challenged, maintaining Honor Roll status throughout his time in high school while also running track and wrestling. Through Advanced Placement and dual enrollment classes, he continues to hold himself to the highest academic standards. Raymond is a member of the AVID program at Creekside High School where he also serves as an AVID Ambassador. In this role, he works to educate district leaders, superintendents, and principals on the AVID program and how it can benefit their students, encouraging countless schools and districts to adopt AVID.
Makena GatesSchool: Creekview High School
District: Cherokee County School District
Post-graduation plans: Harvard University
Major: Undecided
Makena is an outstanding student-athlete, who sets a high standard, and is well-liked by her peers and the faculty of Creekview HS. She is currently ranked in the top 5% of her class, and has many academic and athletic accomplishments. Of her 4 years in high school, she has been the Girl's State Champion for Cross Country three times and runner-up one time, with many other accolades in cross country and track. She has also been involved in many multi-sport events and triathlons across the world, where she competed on the Junior Olympic Team and Team USA in Ecuador in the Junior Olympic Qualifier and was named 9th overall in the Western Hemisphere. With all of her practices and events, she maintains and impressive GPA, with a rigorous course load of honors and AP courses. She has earned the awards of an AP Scholar with Distinction, as well as National Merit Commended Student. Above all, Makena is kind and always inclusive of others. She is a well-rounded, role model who has set an example for other students at Creekview HS.
Mee MehSchool: Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Boston College
Major: Medicine
Miss Mee Rita Meh is an outstanding student whose extensive involvement in co-curricular activities belies her excellent academic record. She has overcome hardships and her unquestioned good character is the result of focused, hard work.
Sebastian ZambranoSchool: Cross Keys High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: George Washington University
Major: sports medicine
Sebastian works hard to achieve both academic and extracurricular success. He is a leader who exemplifies hard work, self-determination and motivate others. He is goal-oriented and a role model for his peers. Sebastian’s involvement beyond the classroom includes currently serving as a Skills USA state officer, Senior Class President, Varsity Basketball Team Captain, and Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. He is a member of the Dekalb County Superintendent Student Advisory Committee. He is also a member of the National Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the Quiz Bowl Skills USA Region Champion.
Eziada Ezinwa-EzumaSchool: Cumberland Christian Academy
District: private school cobb county
Post-graduation plans: undecided
Major: Pre Med
It is my pleasure to nominate Eziada for this award. I have known Eziada since first grade as a student of Cumberland Christian Academy. She is extremely focused and does her work with precision and always on time. She has a very challenging schedule including dual enrollment and honors courses to make sure she is prepared for a top tier college. Even with her very rigorous schedule she finds time to be a part of our praise team, and BETA. She is a very talented musician. She has been a part of our Student Government for two years, has played basketball, was chosen as a class representative, and was on the homecoming court. Eziada has accomplished so much, but for me what stands out is her character. She is the most giving positive student I have had the pleasure of working with. Everyone loves her. I will miss her smiling face and genuine interest in the lives of others around her. She will be missed when she leaves for college
Michaela EnglishSchool: Dacula High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Southern University
Major: Unsure
Simply stated, Michaela is the type of student that excels in all areas; academically, athletically, musically, and has a presence in the community and on campus. She is a testament that hard work and diligence will create opportunities in life. Her driven determination has led to a 3.9 GPA, being a top ranked soccer goalie in the state (winning the state title as a sophomore), leadership in numerous school clubs/organizations, and an amazing vocalist in our choral program. She is unique, passionate, funny, and the best Dacula High School has to offer!
Xzavier HuittSchool: Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Aerospace Engineering
The ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION CUP (AJC Cup) is awarded to a senior who is deemed the best all-around student by the administration, faculty and staff. The 2021 recipient is the most versatile student at D. M. Therrell. This student has achieved academically and embodies all of the qualities that we encourage our students to emulate.
Usman KhanSchool: Dar un Noor Atlanta Science Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Pre-dentistry
I am nominating Usman Khan for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup for his diligence and hard work as a student. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, online learning, and other hurdles, Usman is an honor student. He has not only earned a 4.0 at Dar un Noor Atlanta Science Academy, he has also received straight A's as a dual enrollment student at Georgia State University. Usman has been accepted into Georgia State's Honors program and will continue his undergraduate education there.
Breanna CraneSchool: Dawson County High School
District: Dawson County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of North Georgia
Major: Occupational Therapy
As a summary of what her classroom teachers, coaches, counselors and mentors have said about Breanna “Brea”, is that in the classroom, on the ball field and in all aspects of her life, Breanna consistently displays impeccable character, has incredible integrity, a positive attitude, and she has a genuine gift of working with others. She is one of those rare students who is academically talented, athletic, very well mannered, and self-motivated. Brea leads by example. She is a wonderful role model for the underclassmen at Dawson County High School, as she naturally shows poise, compassion, and professionalism through her actions. She has proven to be an excellent student and a fantastic representation of Dawson County High School. Brea also has a special love for students with special needs. She is a peer tutor every day in our exceptional children’s classroom. Her teachers have said that “she is a warm, loving peer with a kind heart who always talks to our students with respect and treats them like they are her peers”. This is what some of the exceptional students she works with said about her, “I love her with all my heart”, “She’s smart and helpful”, “Mostly…she’s our hero”.
Genesis ReddicksSchool: Decatur High School
District: City Schools of Decatur
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Journalism and International Relations
Genesis Reddicks is a strong student leader at Decatur High School and within her community. She was instrumental in the MLK Marker Campaign in Decatur. She is a member of the DHS Band, Black Student Union, Convergence Media, and she has strong community civic engagement and activism.
Ryan SmithSchool: DeKalb County School District
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Mercer University
Major: Political Science
Ryan is a very active student at DECA whose involvement includes President of the Student Government Association and Yearbook Student Advisor. She is engaged in various community service initiatives and is very passionate about increasing social justice, globally.
Zahra Yasmeen AhmedSchool: DeKalb School of the Arts
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Texas at Austin
Major: Film
From Social Studies Teacher Jeremy Landes, "For the last three years, Zahra has also been a part of our school’s Mock Trial Team for which I am the teacher coach. (See story below) Since ninth grade, Zahra has been one of my top students in my social studies classes. Zahra is a bright, articulate, funny and hardworking student. "Her leadership abilities is apparent as director of our school’s Student’s of the Performing Arts (SPA) Board. In our school, the SPA board has many of the responsibilities of a student government. It includes a group of elite students that represent their individual art departments and help plan and run many of the school’s major events including monthly school wide meetings that show case each art form and have guest speakers, the Homecoming Dance, a Fringe Festival, and end of year Banquet. Zahra added a visual arts class in her schedule as a senior as an elective. This from visual arts teacher Nicole Jacobs, "Zahra has been in my visual arts class this year as an elective, and she has made some wonderful and compelling work. She has been as invested as my visual arts majors, which has been lovely."
Anna HicksSchool: Denmark High School
District: Forsyth County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Furman
Major: Communications
Anna is a talented leader, creative thinker, and incredibly hard worker. She took on the responsibility of DHS yearbook editor with tremendous courage, grace, and grit and created a yearbook that highlights all students (face to face, virtual and hybrid) during this difficult year of Covid. She ran cross country, leads a charity to end childhood cancer, and is active in many clubs--all while maintaining a high GPA and the utmost respect from faculty and peers.
Mohammed FahimSchool: Discovery High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business
Major: Economics
Mohammed (Mo) Fahim has greatly enriched Discovery High School by not only exceling in academics, but also engaging in several extracurricular activities. He has good self-discipline and works well with in others. Mo has been an active member of: DECA Officer DECA Competing at the National, Student Council Class President; GASC District Representative Georgia Secretary of State Student Ambassador Gwinnett Student Leadership Team AP Scholar University of Southern California Board Scholar Georgia Certificate of Merit QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania level, President of Senior Class, Dual Enrollment ,Work Based Learning (WBL) as a JR, Created a local Habitat for Humanity chapter. He helped to create our community garden, started the "Habitat for Humanity" club, and lead the initiative to raise money for Relay for Life. Mo is a dedicated leader who clearly has a heart for helping others, as is demonstrated by his humanitarian efforts.
Dante ChristianSchool: Douglas County High School
District: Douglas County School System
Post-graduation plans: Pomona College
Major: Environmental Analysis
Dante is an excellent student who has a passion for academics and and a compassionate and caring individual that is dedicated to serving his community. He is an International Baccalaureate senior with a 4.0 GPA and a member of the DCHS varsity swim and tennis teams. He has taken on leadership roles in many school and community organizations. He has been highly engaged with the Keep Douglasville Beautiful organization and has a passion for environmentalism. During his time at DCHS he identified a need for the beautification of our DCHS campus and founded the Keep Douglas Beautiful Club. He planned, organized, and co-founded the club to keep our campus clean and currently serves as the president. He turned his passion for environmental activism into a concrete plan and took action to implement it. This has benefited and made a significant impact on the entire school community. Dante is the rare student who has high goals and expectations of himself, expects to make a difference, and then takes action to make his goals a reality.
Jada LewisSchool: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Biology
Jada is a very ambitious individual who enjoys contributing her time and efforts towards various organizations. In addition, she has been continuously rewarded for her successful accomplishments in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Band.
Rohit GeorgeSchool: Druid Hills High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Engineering
Rohit Georgehas participated in National Honor Society, Math Club, Environmental Club, TSA, and Beta Club at Druid Hills High School. He is also a member of the school’s golf team.
Yasha JosephSchool: Duluth High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Emory University
Major: Pre-med/biology
Throughout high school Yasha has challenged herself with Honors and AP courses, earning a GPA of 4.125. Along with careful attention to academics, Yasha has grown into an excellent leader through participation in the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team and HOSA, the Health Occupations organization, among other leadership positions. During the pandemic, she joined a virtual organization called ATHENA, sponsored by Women in STEM where they discuss social issues, opportunities, discoveries, and advice, uploaded as blog posts. Dance is a passion which teaches her confidence, compassion, and an amazing work ethic. Her determination and desire to help others have enriched her peers and community.
Parker SmithSchool: Dunwoody High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Environmental Engineering
Parker represents academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. He is an outgoing, sincere and dependable young man. Parker is a well-rounded, civic minded-student athlete. He is a valued member of our Georgia Student Ambassadors Program sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State. Some of his honors and awards include: Introduction to GIS Mapping Certificate GIS Data Acquisition and Map Design Certificate, GIS Spatial Analysis and Satellite Imagery, GHP Agricultural Science Finalist, GJSHS Observer Naval Science Award, NASA Earth System Science Award, NOAA Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award Georgia State Science & Engineering - 1st, Honors International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF Regeneron), Registered Alumni Frank Ski Kids’ Foundation Scholar-Amazon Peruvian Rain Forest, American Meteorological Society Award, Georgia State Science & Engineering Fair-2nd, Washington Youth Summit on the Environment Invitee Frank Ski Kids’ Foundation Scholar -Alaska Frontier.
Jayden WilliamsSchool: Dutchtown High School
District: Henry County School System
Post-graduation plans: Clark Atlanta University.
Major: Political Science
Jayden is an intelligent, outstanding, motivated, and well-rounded young man who has shown an immense amount of leadership and communication skills. Jayden has always set a goal for himself to excel in academics and community involvement, and has done a phenomenal job of sticking to that commitment. Jayden has done an excellent job of representing Dutchtown High School, and the senior class of 2021.
Madeline ReaganSchool: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Biology and Spanish
Madeline Reagan exemplifies the expected outcomes of an ELCA graduate. She has grown academically, spiritually, and personally as a high school student cultivating a strong sense of self-awareness and leadership ability. She has earned a 4.31 GPA in a college prep course of study including nine AP courses and being named an AP Scholar with Distinction. Madeline has developed leadership skills as a selected participant in the Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Henry and as a teen volunteer at Piedmont Henry Hospital. She has exercised her leadership skills as Freshman Class President, Captain of the Color Guard for three years, and serving as Service Chair for the Student Government Association. Madeline’s desire to learn Spanish and to be involved in the Diversity Council to promote cultural and racial equity is commendable. One of her teacher’s describes Madeline as “serving joyfully with a humble and gentle spirit.” She has been accepted to University of Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, University of Alabama and is waiting to hear from other schools ( Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Rice and Yale) before making her final college decision.
Emily Diane BullingtonSchool: Eagle's Landing High School
District: Henry County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Psychology
I am thrilled to recommend Emily. She is the epitome of what it means to be a “Golden Eagle”. She is intelligent, inquisitive, outgoing and compassionate. She currently ranks among our upcoming summa cum laude graduates ranking 12th of our 329 seniors with a 4.2 GPA. While many students find difficulty adjusting to a new environment as they transition to high school, Emily mastered balancing a rigorous academic workload and a variety of extra-curricular activities from the minute she stepped foot on our campus. Emily has held several leadership positions in her multiple clubs and athletic organizations. The list is exhaustive. She has been a member and officer in the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America and Mu Alpha Theta. She has been a member of the Varsity Tennis Team throughout her four years of high school and is currently the team captain. As an active member in our Student Government Association, Emily has held the offices of Freshman Class President, Vice-President (Sophomore and Junior year) and is currently the SGA President. Her peers trust her leadership and commitment to improving their school environment. Her ability to gain support and confidence among both the faculty and students is unparalleled. She has a warm heart and genuine passion for making the world around her a better place.
Caroline OwusuSchool: East Coweta High School
District: Coweta County School System
Post-graduation plans: Emory University
Major: Chemistry
Caroline's teachers describe her as a remarkable student who displays ambition, initiative, compassion and leadership. She is quick to volunteer to help other students and she has amazing interpersonal skills which certainly stands out as she interacts with others. Caroline was defined by a teacher to be "loyal and trustworthy with a charismatic personality that draws people toward her."
Kendall DeaversSchool: East Paulding High School
District: Paulding County
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State University
Major: Marketing with minor in Business Administration
Kendall excels academically in honors and AP courses and she will complete 24 college credit hours by the end of senior year through dual enrollment. She works also and has been an active member of the swim team and the DECA chapter. She has been the DECA Chapter Vice President of Competitive Events, worked in the school store, and advanced to the International Career Development Conference for 3 years. Kendall was also in the top 7 for DECA Community Service in 2019. She has been a member of SGA, Beta Club, National Honor Society, President in Science National Honor Society and a member of the Chick Fil A Leadership Academy. She was also won a Georgia Certificate of Merit Award. She is a well-rounded young lady with a great personality.
Caroline CulbertsonSchool: Eastside High School
District: Newton County School System
Post-graduation plans: Huntingdon College
Major: Criminal Justice and/or Forensic Science
Caroline is an extremely well-rounded and exceptional individual and student. She possesses an intellectual curiosity that is remarkable and rare, and she has an impressive track record for setting and achieving lofty goals related to academic rigor as well as personal and social growth. Caroline is considered a leader among her peers and teachers alike and has emerged as an influential role model in various capacities including Beta Club, her place of employment, and the golf team. Caroline has a strong moral compass and it is obvious in all that she accomplishes that integrity is important to her!
Ramsey PaigeSchool: Elite Scholars Academy
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Nursing
Miss Paige is an energetic, helpful, intelligent, hard-working, well-rounded young lady who has a thirst for knowledge and life alike. In addition to participating in the dual-enrollment program at Clayton State University, where she is earning valuable credit that will transfer to college, Ramsey also works part-time at Chick-Fil-A. In addition, she volunteers her time within her community. Ramsey embodies what an Elite Scholars should be and for that, she is also absolutely deserving of this award as well!!
Analise BlackSchool: Etowah High School
District: Cherokee County School District
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Anthropology
Analise is dedicated, committed, intelligent, witty, optimistic, and resilient. She is without a doubt a natural leader. Analise is one of the most impressive students I have had the pleasure of knowing. Her intellect, optimism, integrity, and collaborative leadership sets her apart from her peers. She has an innate sense of service, community, and partnership. She currently ranks as number one in her class. She is a giving person with a radiant smile that exudes positivity.
Madison PowellSchool: Fayette County High School
District: Fayette County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Stanford, Georgia Tech or Carnegie Mellon
Major: Computer Science/Electrical Engineering
Madison was selected by her teachers and administrators for this honor due to her character, integrity, and academic accomplishments throughout her four years of high school. Madison is a role model in our building. She contribute to class discussions in a way that truly benefits all students and her insight is highly valued. She is actively involved in student led clubs and organization such as Key Club, Academic Team, National Honor Society, No Place for Hate campaign, and was a Secretary of State Ambassador. She is an AP Distinguished Scholar, was a Governor's Honor Nominee and was awarded the UGA Certificate of Merit Award.
Samantha RickheimSchool: Fellowship Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Ohio State University and Florida are top two choices
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Samantha (Sami) Rickheim is an incredible representation for Fellowship Christian School. A leader in the classroom with a 4.43 GPA, Samantha is a STEM diploma student. She has also excelled in athletics competing in cross country and track & field. Also competes on an elite triathlon team outside of school. Sami is a servant-leader who prioritizes volunteerism with several local organizations including Operation Christmas Child, 7 Bridges to Recovery, and Wilson Farms Schooling Shows. She has also served as a mentor and coach to numerous young athletes.
Jerzee AllentiniSchool: Flowery Branch High School
District: Hall County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Washington and Lee
Major: Pre-med major, business minor
Jerzee is a young man of exceptional character. He excels as a student, as an athlete, and as a servant leader, and he is a role model for others. He is extremely positive and has tremendous work ethic in the classroom and on the athletic field, and he gives back to the community through involvement in several service organizations. Jerzee brings his unique combination of talent, intelligence, positivity and drive to every activity or organization that he is a part of, and he has made a significant positive impact in his time as a student at Flowery Branch High School.
Elise JonesSchool: Foothills Education Charter High School
District: Foothills Education Charter High School
Post-graduation plans: Augusta University
Major: Nursing
Elise is an excellent student with a 3.58 GPA. Since arriving at Walton Foothills, she has lived independently, working to support herself and to save money for post-secondary education. Elise went through the trauma of losing her best friend while she was trying to finish her education. She describes Foothills as a placed that allowed her to grieve and to take the time she needed to focus on school and her job. Her primary focus, out of necessity, has been on her education and work, but she has a clear plan for her future, and the determination and perseverance to make it happen. While she was a member of the volleyball team in her previous high school, she had no extra hours to pursue any other activities recently though her choice of careers is a clear indication of her desire to help others.
Yessenia Serratos AlvarezSchool: Forest Park High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Yessina served as a team captain on the Girls XC Team for the past two years. She has shown true leadership on and off the field. She works hard daily, never complains, and always uplifts others around her. She also has an 4.3 GPA and is the Salutatorian of her class.
Ashriitha G. ShanmugamSchool: Forsyth Central High School
District: Forsyth County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided; either Rice or UAB
Major: Undecided
Ahsriitha is an incredibly talented student. She is compassionate, hard-working and proactive. She is a forward thinking, creative and future focused student. She seeks opportunities that extend beyond the school and reach into our community. She is a service minded humanitarian who also excels in the areas of Math, Science and creative writing. She exemplifies the mission and vision of FCHS every day. She will represent the mission of the AJC Cup flawlessly. Ashriitha positively impacts the lives of those she meets without realizing she has done so and is held in high regard by her peers and our staff.
Carmen JanuarySchool: Frank McClarin High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Entrepreneurship
Major:
Carmen January has earned the highest academic achievement a high school students can obtain - Valedictorian. Like most students who attended Frank McClairn, Carmen found herself off track and in danger of not graduating on time. Nevertheless she overcame personal obstacles and a global pandemic to earn the prestigious AJC Cup.
Kevin EarlSchool: Frederick Douglass High
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major:
The Frederick Douglass High School staff chose Mr. Kevin Earl as the 2021 AJC Cup Winner. He is a very intelligent young man that continues to impress the staff with his gentle spirit and well being for others. He is also the STAR Student for FDHS. We are extremely proud of his accomplishments. Kevin Earl will definitely make the Astro family proud as he continues his academic post-secondary endeavours.
Claire McNultySchool: George Walton Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Claire McNulty is an excellent student. She loves to learn. She accepts any and all challenges, whether they are academic, athletic or personal. She is a young women who is enthusiastic and has a strong sense of adventure. She is the President of the Upper School Student Government, a 2020 Governor's Honors Program Finalist and the founding member of the George Walton Academy Model UN.
Lindsay JensonSchool: George Walton High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Neuroscience/Business
Walton's faculty holds Miss Lindsay Jenson in high esteem. She is a bright and hard working scholar in advanced classes at Walton, but is also highly commended for her open and enthusiastic personality, impeccable character and integrity, and her positive impact as a student leader and scholar athlete. Lindsay is an active leader in our Student Ambassador Program, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, Beta Club, Chorus, and Student Government Association. She is also a captain of our Women's Varsity Soccer Team. Lindsay's service reaches into the community as a tutor, youth group leader, club soccer team captain, and Founder of the Blaze Foundation, a non-profit organization created to help serve those in the Cobb County/North Fulton area who are home-bound during this time of pandemic. Lindsay is a compassionate young lady whom leads with her words and actions and she has been a great asset in Walton's Class of 2021!
Kamden EckerSchool: Georgia Cyber Academy
District: Georgia Cyber Academy Charter Public School
Post-graduation plans: Berry College
Major: Pre-Medicine
Kamden is one sweetest smartest student I have ever had. She is in my homeroom and shows up every morning with a great attitude. She has amazing school spirit and is kind to everyone. Her grades are amazing. She gives 110% every single day and no one deserves this award more.
Zion BrannonSchool: Grayson High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Music Education
Zion plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in music. She will be our salutatorian for the class of 2021. Zion is active in a number of clubs, mentors students, and has participated in All-State Chorus for five concetative years. In addition, she has and continues to participate in several community service projects. Zion always strives to do her best. She is not only brilliant but truly kind, caring and humble. It is a pleasure to know this young lady. She will do great things.
Deymon FlemingSchool: Greater Atlanta Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Charleston Southern University
Major: Political Science
Deymon Fleming is a natural leader, scholar, athletic frontrunner and community servant. Deymon has dedicated himself to high achievement across the disciplines at Greater Atlanta Christian School (GAC). Since he aspires to be a national leader in politics, he has leveraged his time and intellectual strengths to develop his knowledge base, while excelling in all classes. In addition, he served as team captain and quarterback for the football team, president of National Spanish Honors Society, GAC Chapel Practicum and Debate Team member and winner of the Presidential Service award. Selected as the GAC 2020-21 Head Prefect for the school, Shane Woodward, high school principal observed these traits in Deymon. As a leader, Deymon exudes a rare combination of strength and humility. He actively and unashamedly shares his beliefs but does so with sensitivity and respect. He is an uncommonly skilled communicator. When he speaks, his peers listen; this goes for one-on- one conversations and speeches for the entire school. At the same time, he possesses the admiration and respect of the faculty. Deymon has both high academic intelligence and equally high emotional intelligence. Deymon's dynamic leadership extends to community service; for example, he initiated and executed a shoe drive for the families in Ecuador he had met while on a short-term mission trip with students from GAC. During his time in the IDEALS Leadership Program, he shadowed an assistant District Attorney of Dekalb County, and he was selected as a MLK Commemorative Service speaker at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Deymon has a penchant for community leadership, innovation and communication. Deymon received a full athletic scholarship at Charleston Southern University, South Carolina.
Elyce WagesSchool: Griffin High School
District: Griffin-Spalding
Post-graduation plans: College (undecided)
Major: Aerospace Engineering
Student was selected because of the number of school activities that she participates in, as well as the level of community service that she performs. Student is in the top 5% of her graduating class, is Battalion Commander and Drill Team member of JROTC at Griffin, participates in the 4-H Club (master 4-H'er), serves as Vice-President of the Key Club, is President of the BETA Club, is a member of the Theater Club and is consistent with being on the Honor Roll and Principal's Honor Roll. Community-wise, Elyce has organized JROTC cadets into working with a local community organization (Squarefoot Ministries), which provides landscaping services to housing projects in Griffin. In addition, she helps with the annual Spalding fair, where she sells and takes tickets for rides and merchandise, volunteers to work food booths, and serves as a parking attendant. She also volunteers with the Special Olympics, the Army Aviation Heritage society, and teaches Junior Achievement classes to JROTC cadets.
Ethan CaldwellSchool: Gwinnett Online Campus
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: SCAD
Major: Film
Ethan Caldwell has been a student at GOC since he was in 6th grade and has dedicated tremendous time and effort to our truly unique school. Ethan has been a member and an officer on GOC's Student Leadership Team since 6th grade. This year he serves as the President. Ethan also represents GOC at the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team. He is a key member of GOC's Theatre Company and is the President of this group as well. He is a peer mentor who connects well with students struggling with an online learning platform. He was one of GOC's first nominees for GHP from the school and made it to State Finals. Ethan has been an integral part of GOC's Odyssey of the Mind program and has taken teams to World Finals multiple times finishing in 4th place twice. Ethan is also our Salutatorian. Ethan Caldwell is an all around wonderful young man who is working to become an Eagle Scout and will be attending SCAD next year. We are thrilled for him and we will miss seeing him at GOC!
Avyesh KapadiaSchool: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Avyesh "Avi" Kapadia has an impressive intellect, but it is his warm and endearing personality that really draws others to him. He is a consummate leader, serving for the last three years as a member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team. In this role, he served as a “leader of leaders,” helping to spread a culture of integrity and servant-leadership throughout our school. Avi has been actively involved in NHS, NAHS, Mu Alpha Theta, NGHS, Math Club and Art Club. He is the Salutatorian of our graduating class.
Qua'Lik GreenSchool: Hapeville Charter Career Academy
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University Of West Georgia
Major: Business management
Qua'Lik Green is a genuinely good-natured person. All who come into contact with him will agree that he represents the community well. His leadership, dedication to his community as well as commitment to academic excellence is to be commended and celebrated.
Hayden LanierSchool: Haralson County High School
District: Haralson County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of West Georgia
Major: English Education
Hayden is an exceptional student in and out of the classroom. He is always looking for opportunities to enrich the lives of others, and he does all of this while maintaining a 4.12 GPA and being ranked 4th in his class. Hayden is a dual enrolled student at West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton, where he will have earned 24 credit hours by the time he graduates in May. Hayden has been in multiple leadership positions through his time at HCHS. Hayden has been in the marching band for 5 years, served as the band chaplain for two years and as the front ensemble captain for one year. Hayden is also an active member of the FCA leadership team and has guided the students through virtual meetings this year. Hayden is a member of the Beta Club, Student Government, and Junior Leadership Team, where he participates in various community service projects for our school and community. Hayden is also an active member in his church, Westview Missionary Baptist Church. Hayden promotes positivity and encourages others on a daily basis; this is something that comes natural to Hayden. Gale Brown, Hayden's dual enrollment math teacher at HCHS, had this to say about him, "Hayden is one of the kindest youngmen, ever. He has friends across all peer groups. He is an attentive listener and is completely invested in every conversation he is involved in. He makes every person in his life feel important and valued. Hayden is always among the first to volunteer to help in every situation, whether it is at his church, with the band, or with any club he has joined. He is an exceptional student who puts forth the effort needed to exceed in every subject. He wants to be a teacher and I am excited to see all of the lives he is going to impact!"
Zoey WeirSchool: Harrison High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Interior Design
Zoey exemplifies grace and determination in her academic and athletic pursuits. She has earned a place on the honor roll every semester, was named one of Harrison’s Scholar Athletes, and maintains a 4.54 GPA while taking many honors and AP classes. Zoey qualified for the AP Scholar Award from CollegeBoard and is a recipient of the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit. She is a member of the English and Social Studies Honor Societies, Beta Club, and the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy. She serves as Vice President of the French Honor Society and Treasurer of NHS. As one of the Cross Country Captains, Zoey encourages her teammates with a positive attitude where the team voted her as “Miss Harrison Cross Country” and “Most Likely to Brighten Your Day”. Zoey participates in philanthropic endeavors to help out the less fortunate. She collects used tennis shoes for a charitable organization called Souls 4 Soles; they provide shoes to families in need throughout the nation. Her diligence, work ethic, school involvement, and dedication prove why she is a true leader. She shows love and compassion for others and truly wants to make a difference in this world.
Sydney GoddardSchool: Heard County High School
District: Heard County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Reinhardt University
Major: Sports Studies
Sydney is an all-around amazing student, athlete, and young lady. She is ranked number three in her graduating class and has a 4.0 GPA. She is considered a leader among her friends and is respected by all. She consistently goes far above and beyond what is expected of her. Whether it's leading Heard High's National Honor Society chapter as President or helping her team win the 2020 Class AA State Softball Championship, Sydney strives for success in all of her endeavors. Most importantly, though, you won't find anyone with a better personality or outlook on life.
Macy MaynardSchool: Hebron Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Mechanical Engineering
Macy Maynard stands out in her graduating class as one of the top students in academic performance and personal integrity. She is well-respected by students and teachers alike. She always shows genuine concern for others and goes out of her way to serve others. Macy is a leader and active member in STEM Club, Varsity Volleyball team, Marching Band, National Honor Society, and several other school organizations, all while excelling academically with a rigorous course load. In everything she has done, she has been a positive role model to other students. We are proud to have Macy as HCA’s AJC Cup winner.
Zoya CharaniaSchool: Henry Grady High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: 4 Year University
Major: Undecided
Zoya embodies it all! She is a hard-working student who always achieves academically. She has helped found organizations at Grady which benefit the community. She is a committed activist for anti-racism, social change, and women's rights. She has competed on the Mock Trial team all four years, and she also competes in equestrian events outside of school.
Grant PreissSchool: Heritage High School
District: Rockdale County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Auburn University
Major: Electrical Engineering
The teachers nominated Grant as a senior at Heritage High School who is an example of excellence in academics, leadership, school and community activities. The faculty at Heritage High School is proud of Grant because he is a truewell-rounded student in this year's graduating class who is not only a student leader in the school, but also within the community.
Fatima IslamSchool: Hillgrove High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Biology (pre-med)
Fatima is such an amazing young lady. She takes up a leadership role in the classroom and out any time possible. During Chick-fil-A leader academy, she spearheaded a wonderful event at a local elementary school where our students were able to provide gifts and treats for the under priviledged there. In class, Fatima was always willing to take risks and put herself and her opinions and beliefs out there. Hillgrove is lucky to have Fatima!
Kaleigh MinyardSchool: Hiram High School
District: Paulding County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Chattahoochee Technical College
Major: Design & Media Production Technology
Kayleigh is one of those students who works so hard to make sure that everyone around her is successful! She is kind and generous and is always willing to step in to help others in any way possible. She is actively involved in community service both within the school and in her community and she takes active roles in clubs at HHS as well. She does all of this while balancing a full academic load and keeping a high GPA with her sights set on her future. Kayleigh is a a truly wonderful representation of Hiram High School and we are proud to award her the AJC Cup this year!
Madeline PochSchool: Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Business School
Maddie’s had an innate love of learning and contributing to the communities she’s part of for her entire life. Maddie is kind, generous, and hardworking. Her many academic, journalistic, and athletic accolades come not just from her talent and drive, but an earnest and humble willingness to make a positive impact in our school and greater community.
Isaac Pierce BondSchool: Horizon Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: US Military Academy at West Point
Major: To be determined by acceptance to USMA
Isaac Bond is a natural leader among his peers whether it is in the academic hallways or on the sports fields with football and soccer. He is an exemplary student with the highest academic achievements, and he serves his school and community well through organizations such as Youth Leadership Forsyth and with his church mission trips to places like Peru. Isaac will continue his service by attending the US Military Academy at West Point in the fall.
Felix FischSchool: Independence High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Undecided
Felix is the valedictorian for Independence High School. He has dealt with personal obstacles during his high school career and still achieved academically at the highest level.
Jeremy ParedesSchool: Johns Creek High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Literature, Media, Communications
Jeremy is a scholar and an artist who has had a tremendous impact on Johns Creek High School. He has successfully balanced his AP courses, varsity soccer, and thriving videography career over the past 4 years. He has used his gift for sports videography to inspire and his talents have changed the culture and spirit of our school forever. Jeremy is an inspiration to all those around him. He is an amazing combination of determination, motivation, and grit and even in the face of significant personal obstacles, his passion for life, his studies, and his art never wavered.
Bella SmithSchool: Johnson Ferry Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: undecided
Major: Undecided
Bella has strong passions and checks all of the boxes for Academic Excellence, Leadership, Community Service, and Extra-curricular Involvement. She exemplifies the qualities of a “Go-getter” and radiates a caring character with kindness and graciousness. In a world that is filled with anger, Bella stands out as a voice of reason and steadfast affability.
Zyniya CooperSchool: Jonesboro High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Zyniya is actively involved with her family, community, and is a hard worker and always interested in supporting others. Despite all the preparations that will be required for going off to college, Zyniya is thrilled about this opportunity and feels it will enhance her leadership capacity. She has consistently demonstrated an ability to rise to any challenge that she must face. Zyniya is a well-rounded student that has participated and held numerous positions in: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), National Honor Society, Business Technology, Latin Club and she played on the Jonesboro High School’s Lady Cardinals Basketball Team.
Ayusha PrasadSchool: Kennesaw Mountain High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Ayusha Prasad’s strong moral character and positive attitude entices others to follow her leadership. She possesses a clear vision; she is courageous; she has integrity, honesty, humility with a clear focus to “make a difference” in all the lives she touches. A natural leader, she possesses practical skills to help others reach their leadership potential. Ayusha has the maturity and servant’s heart to shift her focus from her own leadership development to developing others. In doing so Ayusha has made heroes of others. She led the charge that even in a pandemic Mustangs serve! Ayusha is an “Impact Leader!"
Kaitlyn GarciaSchool: King's Ridge Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Katie is attending Harvard University
Major: Molecular and Cellular Biology, Pre-Med
Katie Garcia is so much more than her vivacious personality: she is warm, open, and passionate with others, motivated and ambitious with her goals. As Valedictorian, she demonstrates academic excellence, strong character in the classroom, on the athletic fields and within the community. She is a strong encourager, speaks into situations with sensibility and humility and leads by example suiting her well as captain of the soccer team. Her time management skills allow her to juggle it all, but her talents allow her to excel in everything she pursues. Katie epitomizes excellence, integrity, positive leadership, service, and strong character.
Khari S. RiversSchool: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Morehouse College
Major: Aerospace Engineering
Khari Rivers was unanimously voted for this prestigious award by the KAC staff. He embodies the values we strive to instill in our scholars which include humanity, tenacity, and innovation. He is kind, hardworking, energetic, ambitious, courageous and trustworthy. Whether he is planting trees with Hands on Atlanta, traveling with the band to foreign countries to raise money for charity or competing at the district level science fair, it is done with a passion unmatched by most students his age. Congratulations Khari Rivers, you represent the best in all of us.
Leah WeissSchool: Lakeside High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: College of William and Mary and the University of St. Andrews
Major: International Relations
Leah was chosen for this award based on her history of academic excellence and student leadership. She has been recognized for her Summa Cum Laude performance on the 2020 National Latin Exam, served as the founder and president of Lakeside's Civic Engagement Club, and the president of the Young Democrats club. Leah is also very involved with the Temple Emanu-El Religious School, where she supports students as they develop Hebrew Literacy. She was recommended for this award by teachers and staff.
Faith JohnsonSchool: Lambert High School
District: Forsyth County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of California, Santa Barbara
Major: Environmental Studies
There are so many words we could use to describe Faith, but the only one that seems to do her any justice is “remarkable”. She is truly the complete package, an outstanding academic student, a dedicated servant leader, and an all-around great person. Faith has taken advantage of every opportunity available to her on Lambert’s campus. She has enrolled in challenging coursework each year and has excelled. She is our Student Council President, a Student Ambassador, a member of Lambert’s iGem team, and a Varsity swimmer. She embodies all the amazing qualities of a Longhorn and she will be missed!
Madison R. WebbSchool: Langston Hughes High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Harvard University
Major: Government
Madison Webb, a senior at Langston Hughes High School, will be graduating in the top 1% of her high school’s class. During her high school years, she has participated in the dual enrollment program with Georgia Military college. Consequently, she will be graduating with an Associate’s Degree—a semester before graduating high school. She has also served as Executive Student Body President of SGA, an appointed student leader on the Fulton County’s Superintendent Student Advisory Council, and as her school’s debate team captain. Some of her proudest accomplishments include being the first Black female to win one of Harvard’s summer debate tournaments, ranking 3rd place nationally in the NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Scientific, and Technological Olympics’ Oratory competition, and being awarded the National Ron Brown Scholarship—worth $40k over 4 years. Her academic skills and qualities have afforded her the opportunity to be awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University, where she will pursue a Bachelor's or Arts Degree in Government. Her mission has been—and will continue to be—to inspire others to overcome obstacles to achieve their goals.
Michael (Ford) ReasonsSchool: Lanier High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Samford University
Major: Business Management
Ford balances his school work, being a student-athlete, holding a club leadership position, and working for Chick fi-la at the same time. He is able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and is rank as 7th in his senior class. Ford is also a very active member of his church. Ford embodies the Longhorn spirit of servant leadership. He displays this characteristic while being a part of Gwinnett Student Leadership Team and Peer Leadership. As a team captain on the Football team Ford was a major contributor for 3 years on the field.
Malia Joy TraskSchool: Lassiter High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Aerospace Engineering
“Malia Trask is an outstanding student who loves learning. She leads in the classroom, her true passion for learning shows and influences her peers to join class discussions. She is an example to others in her academic success and in the strength of character and kindness she demonstrates on a daily basis. She is also an athletic leader in the Lassiter Track and Field program. Malia is a dedicated student who has done a great job preparing herself for the transition to college through her academics and her commitments to athletics and the community. She is excited about college course work and hopes to study Aerospace Engineering.”
Uriel ValleSchool: Lithia Springs High School
District: Douglas County School System
Post-graduation plans: Pursue a career in real estate
Major: Real estate
Throughout Uriel’s high school career he has transformed into a great leader in our school community. As the HoPe (Hispanic organization promoting education) club president he made it his mission to elevate students and provide them with tools to succeed beyond their high school career. Uriel regularly advocates on behalf of his organization members for events to expose them to educational opportunities, raise money for special causes, and give back to Lithia Springs High School. He has completed over 80 hours of community service, completed 21 dual enrollment credits, and committed to four years of cross country. Uriel was the JROTC Alpha Company Commander and Captain, and made history in our JROTC program with a perfect score on the physical fitness test.
Zae BrewerSchool: Lithonia High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Attend Kennesaw State University
Major: Political Science
Zae Brewer is the 2021 Georgia Delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) for the 2021 school year. He is an exceptional student with a 3.6 GPA and wants to pursue a career in Political Science. His dream is to become a united states senator. The impetus for his love of politics is his belief that government is a reflection of all of humanity therefore service to mankind is the highest seat of honor one can hold. Zae was a fellow for the democratic party of Georgia and a volunteer for the Jon Ossoff Senate Campaign and the Carolyn Bourdeaux Congressional Campaign. This outstanding student was also volunteer for the Joe Biden Presidential campaign. During his spare time, Zae likes to binge watch Netflix, spend time with family and friends and indulge in a little video games.
Chloe HelsensSchool: Loganville Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Emory University
Major: Pre-med
Chloe Helsens gives 110% effort to her schoolwork, sports, and friends. She’s open-minded to new ideas and loves to learn. She works well on a team or alone. Teachers describe her using the word “deep” – she has deep understanding of class material, she forms deep well-grounded opinions to share in discussions and papers. She’s a smart, high-energy young woman who has run track and field, cross country, played basketball, and been on the competition cheer team. Chloe is simply outstanding in every way and looks forward to a future in medicine.
Madeline RobisonSchool: Loganville High School
District: Walton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: King University
Major: Nursing
Madeline Robison is an all-around student who strives for academic excellence, possesses strong leadership skills, participates in multiple athletic and club activities, and devotes time to helping others. Her selfless character and cheerful attitude affect those around her, and in doing so, she spreads positivity, encouraging others to achieve their best. She is serving her senior class as an officer, making decisions that promote school spirit and preserve high school memories. Madeline leads by example, offering support to others, and through her example, she establishes a reputation among her peers and her teachers as a young lady with character, discipline, and compassion, attributes worthy of an AJC Cup recipient.
David O'KereSchool: Lovejoy High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Tennessee State University
Major: Undecided
David is a dynamic young man with a great deal of ambition, intelligence, potential and purpose. David is one of our top performing scholars here at Lovejoy High School and epitomizes what it means to be a well-rounded student. He is a student who exemplifies what it means to be a leader in and out the classroom and shows great promise for his post-secondary pursuits. He truly exemplifies the kind of student that all institutions deserve to have. David is a goal driven and talented young man who strives for success in all he does going well above and beyond the expectation. We are delighted to have had David as a student here at Lovejoy and are excited about having him as our 2020-2021 AJC Cup Winner.
Vidhi PatelSchool: Luella High School
District: Henry County School
Post-graduation plans: Emory
Major: Undecided
Vidhi is an amazing student who exemplifies academic rigor, compassion for her community, and participates in a variety of extra-curricular activities. She is a natural-born leader, tremendously humble, has a brilliant mind, and she is driven towards perfection.
Najja HugheySchool: Lumpkin County High School
District: Lumpkin
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Music Education or Marketing
In a time of short cuts and ease, it is hard to find students who are really willing to work hard to achieve a goal with an energy and excitement that is contagious. Najja is that student. Loved by all, he has been Drum Major (2years); participated in concert band, Mock Trail, FBLA, Beta Club, HOSA, Yearbook, Peer Mentoring, Print-shop, Executive Council, and Public Relations Intern for LCHS. Awards won include: Perfect Attendance, Student of the Month, Outstanding Junior, outstanding Band student, “Most likely to become President”, Young Harris Honor Band, and GMEA District Band. Najja is honest and committed.
Alexis MorganSchool: Marietta High School
District: Marietta City Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Chemistry
Alexis Morgan is a full International Baccalaureate diploma candidate who ranks within the top 10% of her class. She is a four-time varsity letterman in soccer with one in volleyball. Alexis has dedicated dozens of hours of community service in and outside of school. She has an awesome work ethic, strong interpersonal skills, and works well as a team player. Teachers love having her in class, not only because of her intelligence but because of her diligence and participation. She is an excellent representative of our school and community. Congratulations Alexis!
Clare SeymourSchool: Marist School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of Notre Dame
Major: Engineering
It’s challenging to capture the essence of Clare in a short blurb, because her spirit is just so expansive. She moves through her day with grace and selflessness. In my eyes, she is the embodiment of Mary, and what it means to be “Marist.” I think that Clare’s attributes can probably best be summed up by this statement, shared with me by campus minister, Mrs. Naro: “Clare is a student who inspires everyone she meets to be a better human. She possesses a passion for living a life in service of others, and works tirelessly to build a kinder and more just world. What is especially noteworthy about Clare is that she does this work with a spirit of joy and positivity, and never one of resentment or obligation. She enthusiastically embodies the type of servant leadership that we aim to develop in every student at Marist.”
V'Shoi Emanuel GarfieldSchool: Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts
District:
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
He is not only dedicated to his musicianship but also as a scholar. He is an excellent example and model of maturity and resilience. He is an active part of our school community and represents Stilwell on and off campus in the community. Always willing to support his peers, take the lead, and to be 100% himself.
Jalil CooperSchool: Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Jalil represent the best of our educational system; he is the epitome of an ideal scholar-athlete on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. As an ambassador and alum of the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project, founder of a campus-wide mentoring program for new students, member the varsity lacrosse team and representative to the State Superintendent Student Advisory Council, his involvement diverse, but the common thread is his belief in cooperating with others and helping them to achieve their goals. He is an outstanding leader, teammate, friend, competitor, and is an overall person of character, integrity, and dedication.
Khushi IsaniSchool: McClure Health Science High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Business
Kushi received McClure Health Science Principal's Award for the 2020-21 school year. Faculty and staff appreciate Khushi for her work ethic and admirable character. She is a selfless student who commits herself to excelling and works hard to contribute to the success of others. Khushi’s desire to make a difference is evident in the myriad of programs and clubs she is actively engaged in and her participation in community-based programs. She is the President/Founder of the Social and Political Activism Club, President of National Honor Society, and a Peer Leader.
Tatianna VacciannaSchool: McDonough High School
District: Henry County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Four year college/university (Undecided)
Major: Nursing
Tatianna is very persistent in her academics and she always goes above and beyond in her classwork. She is a HOSA and BETA Club member and she showcases her skills as a member of the dance team. Tatianna is overall a wonderful MHS student and is always willing to lend a helping hand. During the pandemic, Tatianna still looked for ways to serve her community and help others. Truly someone who is deserving of this word and an inspiring story for all around.
Ese DubreSchool: McEachern High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Stanford University
Major: Engineering or Business
Ese Dubre is a young man of integrity, intelligence and commitment. Ese dedicates himself to his academics wholeheartedly, but he also recognizes the value of extra-curricular activities and the opportunities to display his quiet, influential leadership. His steadfast personality is genuine and honest with everyone who encounters him; and with this, he unintentionally inspires people to draw on their own finest abilities and offer that to their schools and communities. Ese’s linebacker coach states that he is “dependable, trustworthy and obedient. He displays these characteristics both on and off the field. Ese is a goal-oriented achiever that sets forth plans for success, then implements his plans with work. Ese responds to the call of leadership. His thoughtful remarks and comments are well received by his team. It is true that Ese Dubre distinguished himself by his personal hard work, but Ese also earned much respect for his demonstrated ability to foster growth in his younger teammates. At the high school level, it takes much courage to lead, and Ese possesses such courage. ” In short, Ese Dubre has earned a reputation as a hard-working, committed, and kind young man who strives for excellence, and responds with courage when challenged to produce his best.
Kennedi MaloneSchool: McIntosh High School
District: Fayette County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Public Health and Anthropology
Kennedi Malone is an outstanding student. She has maintained a 4.304 GPA and has taken a total of ten Advanced Placement courses. As a member of the STEM program, Kennedi conducted research on the efficacy of sound therapy for patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder and hypersensitivity. She is currently researching the relationship between racial preferences and diverse media representation. Kennedi is a member of several organizations and honor societies including the Young Democrats and serves as Vice President of the Science National Honor Society. Kennedi has also volunteered for two political campaigns on the local and national levels.
Lee PhanSchool: Meadowcreek High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Civil Engineering
Lee Phan will represent Meadowcreek High School for the Atlanta Journal- Constitution Cup Award. It takes an exemplary scholar to be the president of Student Council, the co- founder of MHS’ Asian American Student Association, and captain of the Swim & Dive team. Lee Phan is a senior with a 3.7 GPA who has strived to beat his own athletic records. Additionally, he recognized the importance of voting and was active in 2020s social movement on political changes of the country. Lee has a passion for developing leaders, and consistently strives to spread school spirit to students and staff.
Maxim MoscaliovSchool: MIDTOWN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Pre-Medicine
Max has been selected for this award because not only is he one of our two co-Valedictorians, but he has consistently proven himself to be a student who is highly motivated, talented, and liked by our school community. Not only is he academically successful he is also a world-class competitive ballroom dancer.
Cory ShinSchool: Mill Creek High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Pennsylvania
Major: International Studies and Business
Cory Shin has let the four criteria this award is based on guide his entire high school experience. Cory thrives in the classroom. He is a leader in multiple organizations at Mill Creek, including DECA, Environmental Club, and several others. He has served as the 2020-2021 Georgia DECA Vice President of Finance, where he used his leadership skills to help students across Georgia find their passion. He has pushed the Environmental Club at Mill Creek to thrive in the last few years, growing a passion for this earth amongst our students. Outside of Mill Creek, he has poured his heart into the Hamilton Mill UMC Food Pantry, where he serves on their student leadership team and volunteers every Saturday to help feed those less fortunate that him. Cory Shin is one of the most hard working and selfless students I have had the pleasure to work with in my career, and I know he is deserving of this award.
Isabella RousseauxSchool: Mill Springs Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Young Harris College
Major: Music
Isabella, or Bella as we call her, is a student that every school would be lucky to call their own. Bella embodies our school spirit and mission, showing kindness to all around her, and befriending everyone. Her grit is seen in everything that she does, from her academics, her dedication to band, or overcoming any obstacle in her way, and doing so with a smile. She is a quiet leader, with a great presence, within our community. She is going to do great things as she continues her journey at Young Harris College majoring in Music.
Au'Niyah BellSchool: Miller Grove High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Gwinnett Technical College
Major: Culinary Arts and Business Management
The faculty and staff at Miller Grove High School selected Au'Niyah Bell for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup because she is an exceptional scholar that embodies outstanding leadership characteristics and demonstrates academic excellence. As the President of the school's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Au'Niyah led her team to a victory in the district-wide "Wing-Show" Competition. She also had an opportunity to intern with Master Chef Daryl Shular, the first certified African American Master Chef in the United States. Au'Niyah recently won the regional and state culinary competition for FCCLA and will be competing virtually for Nationals in Nashville, Tennessee. Lastly, Au'Niyah has been an avid leader in her community without sacrificing her academics and maintaining a 3.9 GPA.
Abigail BurnettSchool: Milton High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Undecided
Abigail is not only academically gifted as an AP Scholar with Distinction, she also excels in the other AJC criteria as well. She has served her school community on the Superintendent's Advisory Board, she has led the National Art Honor Society, and she has earned numerous state and national awards in Art and French. She also was awarded this year's Harvard Book Award and has written for the school Literary magazine. She is lauded by her teachers as a very kind and caring individual.
Michael HammondSchool: Monroe Area High School
District: Walton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science/Software Engineering
Michael is a committed, intelligent, self-driven individual whose strengths lie in academic proficiency, leadership and determination to meet his goals. Throughout his high school career he has been involved in various clubs and activities such as National Honor Society, Beta Club, Marching Canes, College Bound, Future Business Leaders of America, and Technology Student Association all while working as a Technology Student Intern and working a part-time job. Michael was able to be involved in all of these activities within his school and community while taking the highest level of courses via both a virtual and in-person platform. He is ranked third in his class of 176 students and his hobbies include Software Development/General Computer Science Theory and CompTIA certification courses. Michael will continue to surpass any and all expectations in life.
Kayla GainesSchool: Morrow High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Tufts University
Major: Educator and Psychological Research
Kayla is an awesome, all-around student. She's incredibly bright and advocates for all Morrow High School students. She has an extremely bright future, and will definitely make an impact no matter what path she chooses.
Mallory JordanSchool: Mount Paran Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: United States Naval Academy
Major: Political Science and Government
At our school the high school faculty and staff use the criteria set by the AJC for this prestigious award and vote for one senior to receive this honor. Mallory clearly represents academic excellence, leadership, community service, and extra-curricular involvement in many ways. Mallory leads by example and is highly respected amongst her peers. Mallory's hard work and dedication has been far reaching throughout her high school career and has earned her appointments to West Point, The US Naval Academy, and The US Coast Guard Academy.
William GansereitSchool: Mount Pisgah Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of Virginia
Major: Medical School
Will Gansereit is a scholar, a leader, and an innovator who welcomes challenges. He will graduate as Mount Pisgah's valedictorian in May. Other academic achievements include: National Merit finalist; Georgia Scholar, STAR student; and a perfect score on the ACT. Will is president of the Honor Council and Vice-President of the Student Government. He is a two-sport varsity athlete, and a talented visual artist. Outside of school he is a member of the Young Men’s Service League, and volunteers his time with Meals by Grace, a local food support program for school-aged children and their families.
Savannah DebroSchool: Mount Zion High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Alabama
Major: Nursing
Savannah has a burning desire to make a difference, according to Mount Zion staff and faculty. Savannah is an ambitious, hard-working, intelligent, dependable and a driven young women. Savannah is involved in her community and school. A stand-out leader among her classmates, she's respected by peers and school officials throughout Clayton County Public Schools.
Micayla Elizabeth PufferSchool: Mountain Education Charter High School -- Forsyth Site
District: Mountain Education Charter High School
Post-graduation plans: to attend college
Major: to become a nurse
It is an honor to nominate Micayla Puffer for the AJC Cup. Micayla has worked full-time while attending our school in the evening. She is also a young mom. She has been a great influence on other young mothers, as well as other students. She has worked diligently in the pursuit of her high school diploma. And, she graduated with a 3.8 gpa. We are so proud of Micayla!
Ethan BorstSchool: Mountain View High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Industrial Engineer
Ethan has committed himself to Mountain View wholeheartedly all the way back to Middle school. He remained deeply involved in our athletics, choose to take the most challenging classes, maintained the highest standards in his grades, and is highly respected by our entire staff and his class of peers. His record and perseverance have placed him as a nominee for the Naval Academy. He has also been admitted into Ga Tech. Ethan is a leader and mainstay of all of our Academic teams including Model UN.
Savannah CheeksSchool: Mt. Zion High School
District: Carroll County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided but will attend college
Major: Undecided
Savannah is an outgoing, polite, athletic students who is also at the top of her class. While attending Mt. Zion High School, Savannah has played softball and soccer and has been involved in multiple clubs and activities while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. Savannah is popular among her peers as well as her teachers.
Anthony Buggs Jr.School: Mundy's Mill High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State University
Major: Chemistry
Anthony is a phenomenal student leader with a tenacious thirst to be his best academically and in life. Anthony is a well-rounded student involved in Chess Club, Debate Club, Mock Trial, Swim Team, Marching Band, Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble while working part time at Boost Mobile. Anthony is also dual-enrolled at Georgia Military College.
Kelsey BakerSchool: New Manchester High School
District: Douglas County School System
Post-graduation plans: The George Washington University
Major: Journalism
Kelsey is an Honor student who's ranked within the top 5% of her class. Her leadership skills are utilized inside and outside of school. At school, she is President of the NMHS Student Ambassadors and a key member of the NMHS Varsity Cheerleading squad. She is also a dedicated member of Odette’s Legacy club. Outside of school, she volunteers as a Dance teacher for younger students at the dance company she attends. Finally, Kelsey exhibits outstanding character! She is genuine, caring, generous, responsible, dependable, and more! She is a model student who’s highly deserving of this award!
Reagen LondonSchool: Newnan High School
District: Coweta County School Systme
Post-graduation plans: Cornell
Major: Chemistry
Outstanding in areas of academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, athleticism and character. Reagen has achieved the highest level of academic success due to her industrious nature, her strong work ethic, and her natural likability.
Terrence Fagan Jr.School: Newton High School
District: Newton County School System
Post-graduation plans: Ohio State University
Major: Computer Science
Terrence Fagan Jr. is a true scholar who has shown the ability to balance school, community service, and a budding career as a writer. He has successfully authored two books and four journals while consistently earning all A’s as well as receiving various awards and honors for his leadership in and out of the classroom. He has dedicated countless hours to serving the impoverished and homeless population through his church. Due to his scholastic abilities and leadership skills, Terrence will attend Ohio State University in the fall on a full ride academic scholarship. Terrence is the true embodiment of Newton High School’s best all-around student.
Bailey LeskoSchool: Norcross High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: UGA Honors Program
Major: Music
Bailey is kind, smart, dedicated, caring, passionate, self-sufficient, and talented in so many ways. The depth and breadth of her involvement in activities and academics is both incredible and inspiring. She is a dedicated servant leader and has poured herself into the band programs at Pinckneyville Middle and Norcross High School, Spanish Honor Society, the IB Diploma Programme, and Swim Team. She loves to challenge herself, and those around her, both academically and physically. She can be wise beyond her years and connect with people of all ages and walks of life, but also just a fun-loving teenager who enjoys spending down time with her friends and family.
Brendan WeinbaumSchool: North Atlanta High School
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.
Major: Music Composition
Brendan has thrived in North Atlanta’s extremely rigorous IB Diploma Programme, emerging as one of our school's most elite academic scholars, ranking 2nd in his class. What is most notable is that he has managed to maintain this exceptional level of academic excellence while serving as SGA president, competing on the Cross Country team, and composing original music. He’s an extremely gifted musician and aspires to compose professionally. The IB program promotes a learner profile that encourages students to be inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, risk-taking, balanced, and reflective. Brendan Weinbaum has embodied this profile from his first day at North Atlanta and every day since.
Maaleeque K. PrimusSchool: North Clayton High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Major: Aeronautical Sciences
Maaleeque was a semi-finalist in the Governor's Honor Program, he received a certificate of achievement from the Atlanta Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, and is Microsoft Office certified. He has been a member of the NCHS Marching Eagles for four years, serving as section leader for the past two. He is an active member of the NCHS World Languages Club and of his church, where he serves on the usher and homeless ministry. Maaleeque balances his academics and extracurricular activities while also maintaining employment as a Chick-fil-A team member. He has learned leadership, teamwork, and service during his high school career.
Rachel TurnboughSchool: North Cobb Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Rachel Turnbough is a remarkable young lady according to her peers and our faculty and staff. She was selected Homecoming Queen and Miss NCCS which demonstrates how well thought of she is. She uses her leadership and influence to be a blessing to others in so many ways.
Tyler GorsuchSchool: North Cobb High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Business
Tyler Gorsuch is a student in our International Studies Magnet Program. Tyler has a 4.93 GPA and will have taken 15 AP classes by graduation. Outside of the classroom, Tyler is a two-sport athlete. He is the current Team Captain for our Varsity Basketball Team and was chosen for the All Region Team the last two years. Tyler is also on the Varsity Baseball Team. Tyler has been an advocate for JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) since he was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes at a young age. Tyler is a humble, diligent, and genuinely caring young man.
William RileySchool: North Forsyth High School
District: Forsyth County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Alabama
Major: Business and Computer Science
As a Senior, Will has checked off all of the boxes that students chase: he is president of Student Council, president of his Senior class, homecoming king, a varsity swimmer, a Raider Commander and a mentor. Some of these roles he worked hard for and others he was nominated for by peers and teachers. He’s a self-starter, detail oriented, professional 18 year old young man. All of this is so impressive and worth talking about and celebrating, but one thing separates him from every other senior with this same resume: humanity.
Kaya HolmesSchool: North Gwinnett High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business
Major: Business Management
Academically, Kaya has always been a solid high-flyer. She is a Varsity Cross Country athlete, Vice President of DECA and Vice President of the Georgia Junior Classical League and founder of the Japanese Cultural Association. Her VP role makes her responsible for social events, and her care for others manifests into ideas that are doable and fun. A very vocal advocate, Kaya is always willing to be the diplomat in a dispute and help parties come to terms with each other's perspective. She has a heart of gold ensuring everyone feels welcomed and connected within our community. Her humility in inspiring and noteworthy.
William SmallwoodSchool: North Paulding High School
District: Paulding County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia or Samford University
Major: Pre-Med/Sports Medicine
Will has a passion for helping others, evidenced through his involvement in extensive community service, church, and school-based clubs. While taking college level courses, Will has found the time for competitive cross country and track and field captain leadership positions. Will is also a talented artist, winning the Fine Arts Award the past three years. Notably, Will has advanced to the National level of the Presidential Scholarship Award. While Will’s extraordinary accomplishments are impressive, the strength and quality of his character combined with his pleasant disposition make him an asset to North Paulding High School and our community.
Turner TempletonSchool: North Springs High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided (Between UGA and Univ. of Alabama)
Major: Engineering with a MBA
Turner Templeton has the ultimate Spartan spirit and is a positive force in school and in the Sandy Springs community. Excelling academically with a 4.0 GPA and taking 11 AP courses, he earned a gold and silver medal on the National Latin Exam, 1st place in material science at the science fair, served as chief editor of the yearbook, and was one of 2 students nominated for the Morehead-Cain scholarship, all showing the diversity of his studies. He is truly one-of-a kind and makes everyone around him work to be better. He truly is the Ultimate Spartan!
Conlan RidgewaySchool: Northgate High School
District: Coweta County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Auburn University
Major: Aerospace Engineering
I nominated Conlan Ridgeway because I feel like he has shown tremendous character throughout high school, but this year in particular. As a junior, he interviewed for an officer spot for the National Honors Society, and even though he had an excellent interview, he did not get an officer spot. This year as a senior, despite not getting a spot on the officer team, Conlan has gone above and beyond to serve as a leader on committees, during service projects, and through peer tutoring. He has gone above and beyond the chapter's expectations for service hours, and he has done so without any real recognition - he has served because he wanted to serve and led because he wanted to lead - not simply for another accolade on his college applications and resumes.
Janice NamSchool: Northview High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Harvard University
Major: Neuroscience or Psychology
Janice is a hardworking woman who cares for other people. She strives to better her community through Student Council and Class Council, where she has served as president since freshman year; Student Leadership Johns Creek, where she hosts webinars and election debates as a Secretary of State Student Ambassador; and City Hope Community, where she is a Student Board member and mentor to refugee children in Clarkston, Georgia. Janice is also the defensive specialist for the Varsity Volleyball team, which made state this year; the co-president of the National Spanish Honor Society; a tutor for Side-by-Side, a free tutoring club at Northview; and a violist for Hope Orchestra, where she earned a Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award for giving free performances at churches, homeless shelters, and senior living centers. In her free time, Janice loves to hike and bake for her friends, and she strives to be a positive light for others.
Rohan SoniSchool: Notre Dame Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Columbia University
Major: Political Science
Rohan Soni is a voice in every one of his IB classes, asking, delving into the why's and implication of most everything he reads and hears. Whenever I pass his classroom he seems to be in the middle of the banter. He is a student of debate and loves all things political. Whether he is sitting at lunch or in the Commons before school, his mind is going.
Amani JonesSchool: Ola High School
District: Henry County Schools
Post-graduation plans: North Central College
Major: Physical Therapy
Amani is a competitor in the classroom and on the wrestling mat where she has completed her four years of high school. She has a 3.1 GPA and worked in our school's afterschool program for young children and with our intellectually disabled students in the Partners Club. In wrestling, this female athlete is a three-time GHSA wrestling champion, the first in Georgia history. Amani has enjoyed over 100 career wins against boys. Shehas numerous national championships, a nominee for Positive Athlete , and was named USA Today Atlanta Sports Wrestler of the Year.
Sean Noah BuckleySchool: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Florida State University
Major: Medicine
Noah is academically gifted. He selected a demanding course load, taking many Advance Placement courses. One of his passions is AP Spanish, and his goal is to major in medicine and to minor in Spanish. He has a strong desire to study abroad and to travel to help communities with medical needs. Noah is involved in all areas of school life from Varsity Athletics to Campus Ministry. He is member of the Environmental Club, Student Ambassadors, and the Student Retreat program. As a member of Mercy’s Performing Arts program, he was cast for leading roles in multiple shows. Noah will attend Florida State University and begin the International Summer Program in Valencia, Spain.
Anthony Salazar GutierrezSchool: Pace Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: College, but undecided on the school at this time
Major: Undecided
Anthony Salazar Gutierrez is the obvious choice for the AJC Cup at Pace Academy. Among those at the very top of his class, Anthony embodies our school. He is a scholar who dedicates himself to his classes, not simply to earn “the grade” but for the love of learning. And, his humility is refreshing. As his AP English teacher wrote, “Anthony does not wield his talent over his peers, and with his mind, he could. Instead, he comes to the table with respect for the folks around him. I honor his approach to community.” Anthony is a talented violinist and member of the cross country, track and swim teams. He leads family tours as a Pace Ambassador and he is a four-year participant in our Model United Nations program. The most remarkable thing about Anthony is his humility and generosity of spirit. Anthony leads with a smile and grace. He is an Orkin Scholar which recognizes students of exceptional quality and challenges them to continue personal growth and to provide outstanding models for other students to emulate and was recognized as a tenth grader as an outstanding student who exemplifies excellence in scholarship, citizenship and class spirit. Additionally, he has held a job at a retail establishment for four years.
Abigail McCullohSchool: Parkview High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Auburn University
Major: Undecided
Abigail is an all-around exceptional student who excels academically in the classroom and has been on the varsity swim team all four years winning numerous state championships. She has challenged herself academically by taking gifted, honors, and many Advanced Placement courses. She has won six individual state championships and 1 team relay state championship in swimming. She is a great example of a student athlete as she has excelled both in and outside of the classroom setting due to her overall grit and determination to achieve her goals. She is well respected by her peers, teammates, faculty and staff for her dedication and hard work both in and out of the classroom.
George ChavezSchool: Paul Duke STEM High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State
Major: Dance and Political Science
This student is a great human and citizen. He is worldly, well educated, thoughtful, creative, empathic, & compassionate. He gives me hope in future generations. He not only uses the education he has gained but he shares it...with his peers, family, & even teachers/administrators. He is a giver. He is an artist. He is an educator.
Zari CooperSchool: Paulding County High School
District: Paulding County School District
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Chemistry/BioChemistry
Zari is a hardworking student who does not let setbacks affect her work. She is involved in many sports and organizations such as Varsity Soccer, JROTC, 4-H, and the Academy of Science, Research, and Medicine Magnet Program. Zari is an active leader at Paulding County High School. Currently, she is the JROTC Battalion Command Sergeant Major and the Co-Captain for the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. Zari is always looking for ways to give back to her community. Most recently she spearheaded the PCHS Thanksgiving Food Drive. Zari is an outstanding student and strives for excellence in all that she does.
William Jerome HallSchool: Peachtree Ridge High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Engineering
William has excelled in academic achievements throughout his time in high school by maintaining a 4.0 GPA and class rank of 64 out of 815 seniors, while completing course work in some of the most challenging courses available for our students. In addition, he has also demonstrated the ability to be a well-rounded individual as well.
Jada ChapmanSchool: Pebblebrook High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Bethune Cookman University
Major: Physical Therapy
Jada was selected because of her commitment to all aspects of high school (both academically and extra-curricular) that makes a successful high school student. Jada is a student of the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts, where she is a Dance major. She is also a memebr of the Varsity Volleyball Team, Varsity Tennis Team, and the Varsity Wrestling Team. Jada enjoys performing as a Falconette (auxiliary) with Pebblebrook's Mighty Marching Band. Despite all of her extra-curriculur involvement Jada still continues to succeed academically. She consistently maintains a top 15 percent Grade Point Average, as well as being a member of the Beta Club, the Principal's Action Committee, and the Principal's Honor Roll.
Mackenzie HaysSchool: Pike County High School
District: Pike County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University.
Major: Undecided
Mackenzie is an all-around great student. She maintains a full academic load between high school classes and dual enrollment courses at Gordon State College. She is also is very involved in our theater arts department. Mackenzie's success in high school is due to her hard work and determination to succeed.
Mark MetzSchool: Pinecrest Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: United States Military Academy West Point
Major: Political Science/ Pre-Law
Three words, which describe Mark’s personality, are self-directed, enthusiastic, and team leader. Mark possesses a leadership style that is more than lead by example; he encourages the best in everyone around him. That trait in itself is few and far between when working with high school students. Most students like to lead and take all the credit for whatever is done around them, but a leader like Mark inspires others to step up and do the very best job each person can do. Mark has participated in many extracurricular activities at Pinecrest Academy including Student Council President 12 Varsity Soccer Team 9,10,11,12 Varsity Wrestling - 9, 10 (Area, Sectional, State Champion, All-County, and All-State), 11 (Sectional and State Champion, All-County and All-State), 12 Varsity Wrestling Team Captain- 10,11,12 Varsity Cross Country Team-9,10(All Region),11 Football-12 Conquest Team Leader (Faith-Based Mentor)- 9, 10, 11, 12 Conquest Team Club Director 12 Student Council Representative-9, 10, Student Council Secretary- 11 Student Ambassador- 9, 10, 11, 12 Mission Club- 10 Pro-Life Club 9,10,11 Mission Source employment 12 Student Ambassador 9,10,11,12, and many other school and community activities. Mark’s Honors and awards are AP Scholar National Honor Society National Art Honor Society VP National Art Honor Society(Fine Arts Achievement Award, Scholastic Art/Writing Award, Silver Key-Sculpture Award) National Math Honor Society National Science Honor Society National History Honor Society Best Athlete Award 10th-grade Apostleship Award 9th grade Semper Altius Award-11th (highest award for overall achievement) J Robinson Community Service Scholarship NCSA All In Scholarship Award. Mark’s community service includes Altar Server 9,10,11,12 (Parish and School) Altar Server Trainer 9,10,11,12 March for Life in Washington, D.C.- 11 Feed My Starving Children- 9 St. Francis Table-9,10,11 Mission Youth 9,10,11,12. As you can tell by all of Mark's accomplishments and activities he is exceptional but most importantly, he is a hardworking young man wanting to make this world a better place.
Madeline MaurerSchool: Pope High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Pennsylvania
Major: Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
She will have earned the highest GPA of any Pope Student in the history of the school due to her highly accelerated overall curriculum. She will have taken 19 AP courses and three Dual Enrollment courses through Georgia Tech by the end of this school year (She took her math through GA Tech because she maxed out our Math curriculum. She elected to take an additional computer science course through GA Tech fall semester as well). Madeline has participated in many volunteer experiences (she was one of few students who met the community service requirements of NHS, Science NHS, Math National Honor Society, and met the 120 hour requirement for the Pope Service Cord by her sophomore year), and participated in our cheer and golf programs. However, her main focus as she progressed through high school was to encourage an environment at Pope that inspired success and celebrated academic achievement.
Dora RiceSchool: Providence Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: North Carolina A&T
Major: Sports Medicine
Dora is in the top 5% of her graduating class. She was awarded the Silver President's Volunteer Service Award for her many hours of community service. She is the senior class president as well as a band member, Athletic Trainer Student, cheerleader, and track participant. She was chosen as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in 2020. Dora is a leader in her class.
Natalie AguirreSchool: R. L. Osborne High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State
Major: Sports Medicine
Natalie Aguirre is a four-year member of the Junior Reserved Officer Training Corps (JROTC). She is currently serving in the leadership position of Adjutant and Personal Officer. Natalie has accumulated over 400 hours of community service hours and was awarded the prestigious Presidential Community Service Gold Award. Natalie's extracurricular actives include being a four-year member of the JROTC Raider Team that won three consecutive State Championships. She served as the 2020-2021 Raider Team Captain. Her team advanced to the National Championship, placing runner-up in the National Five Kilometer Run and third in the Cross Country Run. She led the team to a National Ranking of sixth in the country out of 1781 schools. Natalie competed in the individual National Ultimate Raider Challenge and placed 5th in the Nation. She has also been a member of the varsity soccer team and is currently serving on the school Athletic Leadership Council.
Justin WhiteningSchool: Redan High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Biology
There are many positive qualities that define Justin. He exhibits a person of great character, initiative, dedication, and integrity. He has revealed the ability to respectfully work well with others and/or independently. He is helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, family oriented, and a dedicated young man with confidence and calm. The most impressive things about him, are his ability to analyze and collectively meet challenges gracefully and with poise. It is an honor having this extraordinary, well-rounded young man, Justin Whitening, represent Redan High School and receive the prestigious 2021 AJC Cup Award.
Simran PatelSchool: River Ridge High School
District: Cherokee County School District
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Pre-Medicine
Simran Patel is an AP Scholar with Distinction, she serves as the Cherokee County District Delegate who represents River Ridge High School. Ms. Patel also serves as our Student Government President for the class of 2021. Simran received recognition as a Key Scholar and was nominated for Governors Honors program and reached the state level as an alternate. Simran has been nominated by River Ridge High School as an ambassador for the Hugo O'Brien Youth Leadership Conference, served and lettered as an athletic trainer for lacrosse, she has been nominated to the United States Youth Senate Program, serves in Beta Club and National Honor Society . Simran Patel represents River Ridge High School in academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.
Emoni HenrySchool: Riverdale High School
District: Clayton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Business
April 14, 2021` To Whom It May Concern: Emoni Henry is a remarkable young woman who achieves in all areas of student life. I have worked with her over the past three years as his school counselor and continue to be amazed at his depth of understanding and ability to master any subject, project, or endeavor Emoni is extremely intelligent. I continue to be amazed at her accomplishments. Emoni is a Dual Enrollment Student with DeVry University. She will graduate this Spring with both her High School Diploma and an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from DeVry University. Emoni has everything: a brilliant, penetrating mind that is always looking for the nuances, the subtleties of a problem, an enthusiastic thinker and a knack for explaining problems and situations with a clear yet rigorous manner. Emoni is focused, thoughtful, and well-grounded. Her social skills exceed those of her peers. She is truly a remarkable young woman and I am honored to have been able to be in her presence. Sincerely, Andrea Cosby Andrea Cosby, Ed.S Lead Counselor/ Riverdale High School Serving Students R-Z Google Voice Number: 470-223-0287 770-473-2905 Ext. 505129
Flora Tess BermanSchool: Riverwood International Charter School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Tess is a true role model. While succeeding in Riverwood's most challenging International Baccaluareate Diploma program, Tess demonstrated skills as an outstanding Student Government leader who created new initiatives bringing together all Riverwood students. She also served as a Peer Facilitator providing time and support to students with disabilites. Her teachers praise her for her empathy, leadership, conscientiousness and inclusivenes. Tess started Students Demand Action at Riverwood after the Parkland shootings. Tess organized a Zoom session with Congresswoman Lucy McBath for students to learn more about gun control legislation. Outside of school, Tess has worked tirelessly encouraging voting and voter registration, and arranged a Voting Information Drive-By at Riverwood. Tess's intelligence, passion, and drive will follow her as she pursues a career in the field of law and public service.
Joy-Marie SalmonSchool: Rockdale County High School
District: Rockdale County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Albany State University
Major: Criminal justice
Joy embodies the meaning of her name. She always wears a smile even beneath her mask. She is an Honor Student, a member of the RCHS Varsity Tennis Team, and serves on the Student Council Advisory Board. Before our virtual reality, she was the "voice of Rockdale" we heard her every morning on the announcements welcoming our 2000+ students. Joy also works a part time job and has multiple hours of community service. She represents our school well and we are extremely proud of her.
Gabrielle WoodSchool: Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology
District: Rockdale
Post-graduation plans: Howard University
Major: Chemical Engineering
Gabrielle is an incredible leader on our campus and has had many roles on our campus throughout her time in high school! She is the Founder and President of our Entrepreneurship Club, has played as the Pitcher for the RCHS Varsity Softball Team, served as the Parliamentarian of the Rockdale Magnet Student Council, is a Rockdale Youth Leadership graduate, and has participated in countless community service events and activities throughout our community.
Lauren AllredSchool: Rockmart High School
District: Polk
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institue of Technology
Major: Accounting
Lauren is an inspiration to all students. She is hard working, sweet, funny, self motivated and always strives to be the best person she can be in every situation. She has maintained over a 100 average while taking college courses and AP classes while participating in extracurricular activities. She is a natural leader and has served as our schools drum major for the past two years. Lauren is definitely a model student and one who's accomplishment will be remembered for a long time!
Keira CartwrightSchool: Ronald E. McNair High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia State University
Major: Biology
It is an incredible honor that I recommend such an intelligent, driven, and selfless individual for the AJC Cup. Keira is a model student and fearless leader who is more than prepared to conquer challenges to excel in 21st-century global society. She has thrived as an Advanced Placement Scholar, Governor’s Honors nominee, and dual enrollment student at Georgia State University. Keira is an active member in various programs and service initiatives, including Superintendent’s Student Council Member, Women of McNair Member, and McNair Varsity Swim Team Member. Additionally, Keira has participated in several community and civic activities such as Debate Team Member, Mock Trial Team Member, competed in state-level mock trials, Teen Court volunteer at the Juvenile Justice Center, served in the Best Buddies Club working with exceptional students, and served on the Environmental and Ocean Activist Clubs. Keira embodies the essence of AJC’s mission for academic excellence, leadership, community service, and extra-curricular activities with a proven record of accomplishments that goes beyond academics and impacts her community.
Haley NewtonSchool: Roswell High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Belmont University
Major: Faith and Social Justice
Haley is a Roswell Hornet – and represents the very best of Roswell High School. Haley is passionate about theater and performances, empathic and compassionate to her friends and peers, and proud of her school. Haley is the type of person to see the positive in everything – but also willing to be that positive change when she sees something that can be improved. As student, Haley is engaged – asking thought provoking questions. She truly is a role model student – both inside and outside the classroom. Haley loves to earn. She loves to think critically and loves to think outside of the box.
Nazarene CampodonicoSchool: Salem High School
District: Rockdale County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Deciding between Georgia College, Nazareth College, and Berry College
Major: Music Therapy and Theatre
Nazarene teachers describes her as a very hardworking student who is very courteous, reliable, and driven for success! She is as a very respectful, compassionate, and well-rounded young woman with excellent academic and social skills who’s destined to have a bright future ahead of her! Nazarene ranks within the top 10% of her class and will serve as our salutatorian for the Class of 2021. Along with being a scholarly student, Nazarene is a true thespian at heart and loves fulfilling her passion of singing and performing in theater productions captivating the hearts of her audience.
Lauren AdamsSchool: Sandy Creek High School
District: Fayette County
Post-graduation plans: Mercer University
Major: Psychology
I am happy to nominate Lauren Adams for the AJC Award. She is a student with a great work ethic, ambition, and intellectual curiosity. She is highly respected by her peers and faculty and is a vital part of the Sandy Creek community. Lauren has challenged herself academically during her time here at Sandy Creek high school She is on track to graduate with honors and finish in the top 5 of her class. Even with one of the most rigorous schedules she has been able to maintain a 4.2 GPA. She has won multiple merit awards during her time such as the regional winner for the science fair, class awards, National History Day school finalist, and our most prestigious junior honor of being named a Junior Marshal. Even with a rigorous course load Lauren has been actively involved in extracurricular organizations here at Sandy Creek. She has been a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) since her freshman year and won 3rd place in the state medical assisting competition. Also, she has been a member of the Yearbook Staff since her freshman year and held the position of Editor her Junior year. Furthermore, she was inducted into the Science National Honors Society for her excellence in the area of science. Finally, she has been a member of Key Club and the Ethics Bowl team during her time here. Even with a lofty number of extracurricular demands Lauren still finds the time to give back to the community and gain valuable employment experience. She is a regular volunteer at Bloom a local organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering foster care children and families. She also participated in the Grady Hospital summer volunteer program gaining invaluable experience in the medical field. Furthermore, she is a regular volunteer at her local church Mount Olive Baptist. Finally, she is a Front House Lead at a local restaurant, She Craft Co.. gaining vital soft skills such as working in a team, adaptability, and time management. Lauren aspires to major in Psychology at the undergraduate level to work towards her long term aspirations of becoming a lawyer.
Grant DavisSchool: Sequoyah High School
District: Cherokee County School District
Post-graduation plans: Auburn University
Major: Undecided
Grant Davis is the student who does all things well. Grant excels academically and in his chosen sport of swimming. Grant challenged himself with honors, AP and dual enrollment classes and is currently ranked 10th out of 437 seniors at Sequoyah. Grant committed to Auburn University swim program as a junior, and he is ranked in the state and the nation for his outstanding athletic skills in the sport. Grant is well liked by his peers and the faculty; he has represented our school and community with dignity and pride, and we are pleased to award him the AJC Cup.
Courtney Abdul-AzizSchool: Shiloh High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Northeastern University
Major: Public Policy or Political Science
Courtney Abdul-Aziz- is just an amazing, infectious person. She works hard to the point where she has gotten into the college of her choice. She continues to excel in class as well as becoming our CTE (Career & Technical Education Student of the Year at Shiloh High School). She is just an overall amazing student and would be deserving of this award! Courtney is an excellent student who is very involved in extra- curricular activities. She is a natural leader and a role model to her peers. She has currently has a 3.91 grade point average.
Madison HopeSchool: Social Circle High School
District: Social Circle City Schools
Post-graduation plans: 4 year college
Major: Pre-Med
This young lady exemplifies what a student athlete should be in the classroom and in the water. She has a tremendous work ethic and is willing to stretch herself in both areas. What I admire most about her through is her character. She is selfless, caring, a young woman full of integrity.
Quan'Terrio LukeSchool: South Atlanta HS
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Syracuse University
Major: Bio-Medical Engineering/Minor Biology
Mr. Luke is a hard worker and has dedicated himself to his academic studies. He attempts to put his best foot forward in everything he does in and outside the classroom. He works to finish every goal, every task, and every obstacle that he encounters.
Danielle AdekogbeSchool: South Cobb High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Northwestern University
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Danielle was chosen to represent South Cobb High School because she exemplifies the academic achievement, character, and leadership skills to make a significant impact on the world. She is an inspiration to her peers and goes out of her way to lend a helping hand whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Sarah MacAllasterSchool: South Forsyth High School
District: Forsyth County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Arts and Sciences, undecided
Sarah was selected by the South Forsyth staff for her commitment to academics, service to the community, innovative leadership, and high character. She has a "can-do" attitude and is always willing to help a fellow student or staff member. Sarah's work ethic, care for others, kind and generous spirit, and overall maturity epitomize the characteristics of what it means to be a South Forsyth War Eagle!
Faith Alexandria WilliamsSchool: South Gwinnett High School
District: Gwinnett County Schools
Post-graduation plans: ARMY ROTC while in college, in hopes of becoming a Naval Flight Pilot
Major: Psychology or Cyber Security
Faith Williams was a top choice and a great selection to represent South Gwinnett High School as our 2021 AJC Cup recipient. Faith has demonstrated leadership, the ability to develop and initiate community action along with program implementation for change. Faith has clocked hundreds of hours of volunteer work whether playing her bass for senior residents at the Senior Living Center of Snellville or collection and donating of toys to the Make a wish foundation this young lady gives it her all.
Bay EidsonSchool: South Paulding High School
District: Paulding County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Undecided
Bay Eidson was chosen by the South Paulding High School faculty and staff due to her good character, intelligence, strong work ethics, excellence in all academics, strong involvement within her school and community, athletic ability and good sportsmanship, and her overall well roundedness. Bay has achieved all of this and her number one class rank despite her struggles with anxiety. Bay is described by her teachers as being an exceptional young lady who embodies the spirit of the AJC Cup award.
Joshua Todd JonesSchool: Southwest DeKalb High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Computer Science
As an outstanding student at Southwest DeKalb, Joshua has proven himself to be brave, supportive, and all-around intellectual. He is self motivated, with a keen since of being responsible as a young teenage man. Joshua is ambitious, outspoken and very deserving of this award. He believes in putting his best foot forward to not only be great for himself but for others in the community as well.
Zoe GrantSchool: Sprayberry High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Sociology
Zoe is an incredible young woman who exemplifies the Sprayberry community. Dedicated academically and in her extracurriculars, Zoe has shown leadership, integrity, and empathy for others.
Ashley SimkinSchool: St Francis High School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia (Honors College)
Major: Pre-Law
Ashley was selected to receive the AJC Cup Award by the Saint Francis Administration because of her academic excellence, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to serving others. If there was a picture in the dictionary next to the word determined it would be of Ashley. When Ashley sets a goal she not only achieves it but she helps motivate and encourage others to reach their goals along the way. Ashley is by far the most involved student at Saint Francis and we have no doubt that she will continue this involvement at the University of Georgia.
Francis MaloofSchool: St. Pius X Catholic High School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Accepted into UGA, Baylor University, Clemson University, Auburn University, Texas Christian University
Major: Business Administration
A born leader: Sophomore Class Co-President, Junior Class President, and Student Council President (12th) - Sports: Varsity Baseball, Varsity Swim, Student Athlete Advisory Council (Baseball Representative) - Leadership: Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Award, Pride Leader (one of 12 seniors selected to mentor peer leaders and incoming freshmen)
Sofia VarmeziarSchool: Starr's Mill High School
District: Fayette County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Tech
Major: Industrial Engineering
Sofia is highly regarded by the faculty, staff and students of Starr’s Mill High School for many reasons. Throughout high school Sofia has consistently performed very well in all of her extremely difficult coursework, earning the third highest grade point average in the senior class. She has been involved in several clubs/honor societies, our varsity soccer team, Girl Scouts and has a part-time job. Most noticeable, however, is her delightful personality and cheerful disposition. She is pleasant and kind to all. Sofia is truly remarkable and deserves to be honored for all she has achieved. A large number of our students at Starr’s Mill High School are academically talented, but Sofia is a stand-out because she has such a strong work ethic and spirit of cooperation and enthusiasm to go along with her intelligence. I have no doubt that she will achieve great things.
Isaiah ScreenSchool: Stephenson High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Engineering
Isaiah is one of a kind. He is truly a great scholar who is conscientious and hard-working. He is well liked by his teachers, coaches, classmates, and teammates. He excels in the classroom as well as on the field and the track. One of his coaches stated that, "Isaiah is one of the best athletes that came through doors of Stephenson High School because of his extraordinary character ." Isaiah's work ethic is phenomenal. Isaiah's positive energy is infectious. One of the most important qualities about Isaiah is he cares about others genuinely and is truly unselfish. Due to Isaiah's involvement in sports, other scholars respect his advice to do better in school without hesitation. Isaiah is a role model, exhibits great integrity and is a joy to be around.
Sevon BurnsSchool: Stone Mountain High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: College
Major: Undecided
Sevon is one of the most selfless and civic minded young people I have ever come across. Her academic success is only surpassed by her commitment to community activism. She is also an active member of our high school Naval Junior ROTC program. She serves as battalion commander.
Jordan TuckerSchool: Strong Rock Christian School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Attend Howard University
Major: Undecided
Jordan is the complete package. Strong in academics, fine arts, athletics, and she sees the world through the lens of compassion. She desires to help the world become a better place through love, care, and a genuine concern for others.
Timothy RobinsonSchool: Sugar Hill Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of North Georgia
Major: Computer Science
Timothy Robinson is Sugar Hill Christian Academy’s Valedictorian for the class of 2021. Over the years, Timothy has challenged himself by enrolling in some of the most rigorous courses that SHCA offers. Timothy’s character and leadership skills are admirable. He is a good listener, generous with his time, dependable, honest, and leads by example. Timothy is a member of SHCA’s Student Leadership Committee, Worship Band, National Honor Society, and National BETA Club. Furthermore, he works part-time and plays drums for local churches. Overall, Timothy is committed to being the best version of himself every day.
Michael ClaxtonSchool: T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Enlist in the Army
Major: Military
Michael has transformed his class since transferring to TCA a year ago. His leadership skills are superior and will serve him well as he pursues a career in the military. He maintains high academic repor while being dual enrolled at GMC.
Indya PriceSchool: Temple High School
District: Carroll
Post-graduation plans: West Georgia Technical College
Major: Radiology
Indya is a wonderful example of a Temple Tiger. She works hard in her academics, athletics, and other extracurricular activities. She has a friendly but competitive nature that has increased her drive to succeed both on and off the court. Throughout her high school career Indya has been a member of our ladies basketball team, as well as participating for 2 years in track and 2 years as a football team manager. Academically Indya has chosen to challenge herself through participating in honors and Advanced Placement courses. She has also be nominated for the local level competition for the Governor's Honors program. Indya is extremely well rounded and enjoys volunteering with her service clubs including Beta and National Honor Society. Because of this drive to both compete and succeed she has become a standout student with a heart for others, making her our pick for this year's AJC Cup.
Rashawn McKelvey FluddSchool: The B.E.S.T. Academy
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Marketing
Rashawn’s determination to become a stellar student was demonstrated in his freshmen year. He turned his learning challenges into his motivation and has become Salutatorian of his class. His commitment to become the person he wants to see in others is evident in his willingness to assist school leaders and to serve as a mentor for younger students. His engagement on the debate team led to his involvement on the Student Government board at the school level and later at the district. Rashawn has a heart for his friends as well as his family.
Erin McNealSchool: The Cottage School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Oglethorpe University
Major: Computer Science
Erin McNeal is a dependable and driven student that other students and staff constantly rely on as a resource, and always know that they can find help with anything around campus and support to solve any problem. She has come up through the ranks of our student body to become the face of our program in many ways this year: she is one of our top performers academically, which she has achieved not only through innate talents but also very hard work over the years (even opting for a doubled Honors math schedule this year.) She is our Student Council President and Lead Ambassador for our Admissions department. She has been our Volleyball Captain, Cheer Captain, Yearbook Editor, Stage Manager for our Drama Program, and a key member of our Math Team. She has been a Pay Level III ever since freshman year, which is our school’s highest designation of responsibility and trust, and requires a vote from both the staff and the students.
Jake MendenhallSchool: The Galloway School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University College London
Major: Law
Jake has an independent spirit, a passion for world languages, and a respect and admiration for the legal systems that govern society. He will graduate having more than doubled the number of language credits required for graduation. He is currently enrolled in Advanced French V and Advanced Spanish IV, pursued German through independent study, Japanese through language-immersion summer camps and also dabbles in Norwegian. He loves to travel and has visited countries across five continents, including Antarctica. Jake’s ultimate goal is to become a lawyer-linguist who translates European Union legal documents from one language to another.
Hailey BraceySchool: The Heritage School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Fort Valley State University
Major: Biology - Pre Med
Hailey has never used athletics as an excuse to not get her work completed, instead showing her grit and drive on the field and in the classroom. Currently, she is playing basketball for our school for the first time because of a need on the team, sacrificing her personal time for the sake of her friends and school. Hailey also runs a small baking business with her mother, is an Athletic Trainer for our football program, is the Senior Class Vice President, and most importantly, Co-Founded the Community Council with our Head of School where a group of diverse students meets regularly to discuss issues around race, LGBTQT+, and overall inclusion at a mostly white school. Hailey helped coordinate a school-wide Zoom during the BLM movement this past summer. While not the loudest in the room, Hailey speaks up and steps up whenever she sees a need. She is trusted and respected for these and many more reasons.
Holden LooperSchool: The King's Academy ACTS
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Kennesaw State University
Major: Construction Management
his young man is a true student leader at our school serving as House Leader and Senior Class Representative of Student Leadership Council, Photo Editor of the Yearbook, School Photographer, and Volunteer with our Student Service club. Holden has been enrolled at TKA since Kindergarten and his commitment to our student body is expressed through his creativity, ingenuity, and energetic involvement. He conceived the idea for our first-ever “Silent Disco” student fundraiser and has also helped develop other fun and unique student events including the High School House Volleyball playoffs and upcoming Senior Field Day. This young man shines when it comes to marketing, sales, and presentations and has a bright future in this area. In addition to his involvement at our school, Holden is a dual-enrolled college student and employee of the Hickory Flat Chick-Fil-A. There he serves as a Captain on the Drive Thru Leadership team as well as being a member of the marketing special projects team for the store. Other areas of community involvement include his service on the New Guest Team for Woodstock City church as well as Ambassador for Student Leadership University, a faith-based, experiential leadership training program, whose mission is to "develop and equip student leaders to think, dream, and lead." Nothing could better describe this wonderful well-rounded student. He is a true innovative thinker, dreamer and leader.
Sloane Amaya VassarSchool: The Lovett School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Kinesiology or Exercise Physiology
Sloane is a courageous and committed servant-leader. She has contributed to--and excelled in--so many aspects of the Lovett School. Sloane is a varsity volleyball player, a member of the Upper School orchestra, co-leader of the Essence and Black Affinity groups, a senior leader of the Student Diversity Leadership Committee, and a member of the Student Body Cabinet. Sloane’s longstanding involvement in so many different aspects of school life reflect her wide-ranging interests and formidable talents. Sloane’s teachers describe her as intellectually gifted, incisive, and magical. She cares about making Lovett a better place for those students who come after her and has tirelessly translated that care into action.
Justin BlumencranzSchool: The Mount Vernon School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Stanford
Major: Computer Science
The AJC cup is voted on by the entire Upper School faculty and staff at MV and honors the senior who has consistently demonstrated leadership and a winning attitude during his or her time at Mount Vernon. Teachers often refer to Justin as their teaching assistant, as he picks up when his classmates are struggling and rather than tout his superior understanding, Justin finds ways to quietly support them. From studying alongside his peers, to providing feedback and coaching, Justin is quick to lift up others. It is often said that the ability to teach a concept is the true measure of understanding; by that mark, Justin’s proficiency in all subjects is advanced.
Sophia HuynhSchool: The Paideia School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Sophia is an excellent student and has been an active student leader her entire high school career working to enrich and inform the high school community. She has promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion as a founding member of the student DEI Leadership Committee and the Asian American Alliance and her involvement with the International Club.
Jalen RoachSchool: The STEAM Academy at Carver
District: Atlanta Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Morehouse College
Major: Divinity and Business
Jalen Roach has extreme talent and drive. He has rose above every single assignment in my English class and pushes his classmates to further their thinking. The AJC would be extremely lucky to have such a talented, intelligent, and innovating young man.
Merrill HartSchool: The Walker School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Merrill is a shining light at Walker. She is known for her unending passion for learning and leadership. She stands out among her peers in multiple ways- scholarship, talent, persistence- the list is endless. Merrill is a gifted learner and thinker whose influence has imprinted an indelible mark on our community for her academic prowess, grace, and generosity. She takes great pleasure in thinking critically about the world in which we live, and what her role should be in making a positive impact. Merrill is deeply caring and empathic, leads by example, and supports others to reach their full potential.
Barbara SloanSchool: The Weber School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Vanderbilt University
Major: Undecided
From coursework to community service to championing causes, Bobbi brings an inquisitive nature, grounded presence, and quiet determination to all her endeavors. Bobbi was a founding member of Weber’s state-ranked Robotics Club, co-founder of the Student Activism Club, and has been recognized by Weber faculty for Academic Excellence in Jewish Studies, Spanish, and AP coursework. Bobbi is a scholar-athlete who not only participated in Weber’s Athletics program every year, but also represented the Atlanta delegation in swim at the annual Maccabi Games.
Renea SmithSchool: Towers High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Valdosta State University
Major: Music Production / Business Administration
Despite challenges in her early years Renea demonstrated the character and tenacity of a true Titan, strong and mighty. As a young girl, Renea lived in non-traditional households where she experienced homelessness and deaths of her caregivers; yet, she remained resilient, active, and maintained a 3.7 GPA.
Jesus Garcia-GarciaSchool: Tri-Cities High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Attend a 4 year university
Major: Construction Management
Jesus is a best-all-around student and person. He goes out of his way to make those around him feel welcome. He is helpful by nature and involved in a number of extra-curricular activities in and outside of school. He is a stellar student and a role model for his peers. We feel his is a great representative of our Senior class as someone that is known for perseverance and pride in their life and as a Bulldog.
Sofia KhemaniSchool: Tucker High School
District: Dekalb County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided, but many options
Major: Neuropsychology and Computer Science
She represents academic excellence, leadership, community service and highly involved in extra-curricular activities.
Tai'Re BarashangoSchool: Union Grove High School
District: Henry County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer Science
Tai’Re is the epitome of a model student; work-ethic, initiative, competence, presence, and decorum are but a few attributes that illustrate his character. Whether scholastic, athletic, or extracurricular, he excels in all that he endeavors. He is actively engaged in clubs, sports, NJROTC, and community service. Tai’Re has maintained excellent grades with a highly demanding schedule, while also serving in leadership positions. Very few students can match the impact on their school and community that Tai'Re has. He is a true team/school-first leader and an outstanding young man who demonstrates genuine care and helpfulness to his school and community.
Caroline BrownSchool: Villa Rica High School
District: Carroll County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Emmanuel College
Major: Business
Everyone agrees that Caroline Brown is kind and considerate, but she is also tough as nails. She takes on every challenge as an opportunity to learn something new, and once she commits to a task, she's all in. She has taken Honors and AP classes, she has played varsity Soccer and served as caption her Junior and Senior year. Caroline has served in many leadership roles while participating in seven clubs and honors organizations while at VRHS. She attends First Baptist Church of Villa Rica and serves in many leadership roles with her youth department. Before the pandemic, she spent time establishing "Camp Caroline" for elementary aged girls. The girls hiked, went fishing, learned to cook,and spent time talking about self worth, kindness and love of others. Caroline is know around school to share the positives she sees in others. She intentionally will compliment others to build them up us as much as possible. She is an encourager every day. Her life purpose is to shine the light of Jesus in the community and beyond.
Katherine SosaSchool: Walnut Grove High School
District: Walton County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: The University of Georgia
Major: Pre-Veterinary
Katherine Sosa represents all that is best in her class at WGHS. She is an achiever, performing at the highest levels in the most demanding classes. She is also a positive role model for her peers, giving her best efforts to school athletics while also serving as a leader in school organizations. In addition to her contributions in the school setting, Katherine also works to help support her immediate and extended family. Katherine does all this with a positive disposition that is absolutely radiant.
Inaya ChampionSchool: WD Mohammed High School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Howard University
Major: Psychology
Inaya Champion has been the top student in her class since 9th grade and is now the class valedictorian. She has successfully completed several dual enrollment classes at Georgia State University. Inaya has been accepted into more than 10 colleges and universities. She has the top SAT score for the school. Her character and leadership qualities are tremendous. She served as trainer for the girls varsity basketball team and completed over 100 community service hours in the United States and in Kenya, Africa. She represents the best of our school's mission and vision and with dignity.
Katherine GraddySchool: Wesleyan School
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
Major: Economics
Katherine is an extraordinary force within the Wesleyan community and beyond. In addition to her academic excellence, she is an active member of Omicron Service Society, a student government representative, a Peer Leader, a Wesleyan ambassador and SALSA representative, is on the math team, and participates on both the cross-country team (captain) and track team. She founded an organization, Looking for Lilies, in 2018 to raise money and awareness for City of Refuge. Her care for others and the community is evident through all her involvements and relationships.
Dalton TjongSchool: West Forsyth High School
District: Forsyth County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Ohio Northern University
Major: Mechanical Engineering
This was written by the student’s teacher and Coach….. Although I have only known Dalton for about a year, in my 12 years of teaching and coaching, he is one of the most dedicated individuals I have ever had the pleasure of working with. He is well-mannered, even-tempered and adequately intense, all at the same time. As an athlete, he is relentless, refusing to be outworked and constantly seeking ways to gain a physical and mental edge over his opponents. As a student, he is the perfect combination of organized and curious, giving him an endless amount of potential. At everything he does, he has the desire to be the best he can be. He makes no excuses and accepts nothing less than greatness in all walks of life. The most telling example of Dalton’s character that I have witnessed was actually through one of his struggles. He experienced a significant hand injury in the 4th game of his senior season of football. Significant enough to require immediate surgery and potentially end his season and high school career. Although I know it had to be killing him to not be physically out on the field with his teammates, Dalton never missed a practice. He traded in his helmet for a coaching visor, and he gave everything he had of himself for his teammates each and every day. He followed Dr.’s orders, but as soon as he was cleared to do anything physically, he did. He spent some time in just a t-shirt, then added a helmet, then some pads, and finally was able to get back to full speed and full contact, roughly 7 weeks later, to play for a Region Championship! Not only did Dalton work on getting himself back during his injury, but he also worked on helping his teammates realize their full potential. It would have been very easy for him to sulk and pack it in, but he knew he could not and would not accept that from himself. I have never seen a player that was not on the field make that big of an impact on a team. I truly believe that Dalton Tjong’s character, relentlessness and servant leadership played a huge role in the success of the West Forsyth Region Championship and State Quarterfinalist football team. Additionally, Dalton is one of the most respected students at West Forsyth by his teachers and peers. The work ethic that he shows on the field carries over to the classroom. Dalton always receives glowing accolades from all his teachers. He has maintained a GPA of 4.2 while taking numerous AP classes. He is a member of the National Honor Society at West Forsyth High School and has shown tremendous service to his community as well. Dalton Tjong would be a great representative of the AJC cup award
Asia HumphreySchool: Westlake High School
District: Fulton County Schools
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Asia Humphrey is a highly motivated, well-rounded, and talented student. She has a genuine spirit matched with a considerable amount of strong-willed determination. Asia actively participates in a diverse assortment of extracurricular activities including the National Honor Society, HOSA, Yearbook Staff, Math Club, and Student Government Association. Asia has many accolades including Principal’s Scholar, Westlake’s Top Student in American Literature Honors, Nominated for Governor’s Honor Program, and Nominated for College Board Nationals. Her leadership and goal-oriented skills are evident with the honors that she receives as a member of the Westlake Girls Tennis team and the President’s role she holds in the National Honor Society. Put simply, Asia is an amazing student with a great heart.
Ejike Jonathan AdeleSchool: Westminster
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Dartmouth College
Major: Sciences
Ejike Adele is an outstanding scholar, a three sport athlete and is described by his teachers as diligent and courteous toward all. His integrity and character are what made the Westminster Community select him to be on the Honor Council. Meticulous and organized: Ejike was selected as the Co-President for the Student Alumni Council and the Student Advisory Council because he is dependable, and people trust his judgment. He is a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Honor, and has continuously held a place on the school’s honor roll. In addition to all these distinctions, he is recognized on campus for his unassuming style, compassion and sense of humor.
Ishaan ChaubeySchool: Wheeler High School
District: Cobb County School District
Post-graduation plans: Vanderbilt University
Major: Molecular and Cellular Biology (Pre-med)
When schools shut down last year, Ishaan formed an online tutoring program that has now gone worldwide. He is brilliant, innovative, and a true leader.
Brooke BergeronSchool: Whitefield Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Brooke is known at Whitefield as well rounded, full of grace, and highly ethical. Graduating with a 4.4 GPA, she has taken the most rigorous courses with awards and honors too numerous to list, including UGA Foundation Fellows and Morehead Cain Scholarship. She is a College Board National African American Scholar, was selected to the Student Diplomacy Corp, and is a National Black MBA Leader of Tomorrow. She is extensively involved the performing arts and serves as tutor and student ambassador. Brooke has served as Captain of the volleyball team, was named Miss Wolfpack, worked part-time, and held many internships.
Anthony SalamancaSchool: Whitewater High School
District: Fayette County Public Schools
Post-graduation plans: Clayton State University
Major: Physical Therapy
Anthony is being recognized for being a model academic student. He maintains leadership positions in a variety of school activities such as Chorus, Drama, Sources of Strength, Peer Mentoring, Football, and Wrestling. He often performs the National Anthem at school sporting events. Anthony is also very active in his church community by leading the music ministry and as a Teen Core leader.
Antoinette JamesSchool: Winder-Barrow High School
District: Barrow County School System
Post-graduation plans: University of Georgia
Major: Criminal Justice
Antoinette is a model student who is not only intellectually gifted and hardworking in the classroom, but she’s also a natural leader who is compassionate, charismatic, and involved. She is beloved by faculty and peers and embodies what it means to be a member of the Winder-Barrow High School community.
Ashleigh Nicole CarrollSchool: Woodland High School
District: Henry County Schools
Post-graduation plans: University of Alabama
Major: Chemical Engineering
Ashleigh is one of the most well rounded students that I have known in my career. She is currently ranked #1 in a class of 355 students. She is actively involved in Cross Country and the Swim Team while maintaining a rigorous She is a dynamic young lady with a great personality and a very strong work ethic.
Gary ArntzenSchool: Woodstock High School
District: Cherokee County School District
Post-graduation plans: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
Gary is a brilliant mathematician, musician, and all-around amazing student! He is a wonderful person as well. He always has a positive attitude and is always willing to help anyone around him. Gary has a strong work ethic and an insatiable hunger for learning new things. He represents many of the things that are great about our school! Gary is just the perfect representative of what it means to be a WHS Wolverine!
Keller SmithSchool: Woodward Academy
District: Private/Independent
Post-graduation plans: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Keller Smith has demonstrated an uncommon dedication and well-roundedness in his pursuit of excellence. As the Salutatorian for his class, Keller performed at the highest level academically while proving himself a serious scholar with an uncommon ability to think critically and analytically. He has been dedicated to leadership and service as a member of Woodward Serves and as a member of the Service Leadership Board. And Keller has added significantly to the life of the community and school through his involvement in marching band, ultimate frisbee, and multiple special interest clubs. A true scholar and gentleman, Keller will leave an indelible mark on Woodward Academy.