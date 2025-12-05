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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup

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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup began in 1927 and is one of the oldest news organization award programs in the country so it comes with a great history and heritage. This prestigious award honors very special high school graduates. Each student was selected as the best all-around senior by their school’s faculty and administration based on academic achievement, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. This award recognizes their hard work, focus and commitment.