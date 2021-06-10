Important Note:

The pandemic might have changed the traditional school programs, but area high schools still have the opportunity to select one individual, chosen by the school’s faculty and administration, who best represents academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. A trophy will still be provided to you to present to the student. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will recognize each winner in the newspaper and on ajc.com. We would like to have the names of this year’s recipients by April 15 so we can publish our list of winners and get the trophies distributed. If you are a member of a metro-Atlanta high school administration and you haven’t received a letter or email regarding submission information by March 1, please contact AJCCup@ajc.com.

Q: What is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup?

A: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup began in 1927 and is one of the oldest news organization award programs in the country. This prestigious award honors one individual, chosen by your school’s faculty and administration, who best represents academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. A trophy is provided to you to present at your year-end awards ceremony or program. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also recognizes each winner in the newspaper and on ajc.com.

Q: How are students selected?

A: The winner from each school is chosen by the school’s faculty and administration, who best represents academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not involved in the selection process but is provided the student’s information by a member of the school administration – principal, guidance counselor, etc.

Q: What schools are eligible to participate?

A: Over 200 public and private high schools in metro Atlanta (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett) are contacted by The Atlanta Journal- Constitution in mid- February by email and letter and invited to submit an honoree. In addition, there are a number of schools outside the metro Atlanta area that are “grandfathered” into the program. As new schools are built, please reach out for consideration at AJCCup@ajc.com.

Q: Is there any cost to the school to participate?

A: No. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covers the cost of the trophy and shipping.

Q: Where do I submit our high school’s honoree information?

A: Please contact AJCCup@ajc.com for information about submissions. Students are selected only by a school official or administrator.

Q: What information is required for my school to submit?

A: Once you receive a letter or email with the link to the online form, the form guides you through a list of questions. The form requires you to submit a brief description of the student’s accomplishments that can be used by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for news coverage. Please note the form has changed slightly from prior years. We are interested in knowing more about the student and what makes their story and accomplishments inspiring to others.

Q: Do I need to submit a photo?

A: Yes. We are also asking you to submit a head shot photo of the winner that we may also use for news coverage. We highly recommend their senior class photo. Please submit in a jpg format. You should upload this at the time you submit your winner’s information.

Q: What is the deadline for submission?

A: We would like to have the names of this year’s recipients by April 15 so we can publish our list of winners and get the trophies distributed. Contact us at AJCCup@ajc.com if you are having any problems.

Q: How is a student’s information used by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution?

A: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recognizes these students publicly and the information submitted by the school (accomplishments, photo, etc.) are used to create the lists and stories. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not collect or publish personal contact information or share or sell school or student information with any third party.

Q: How do I know if the submission was received?

A: The school official who submitted the submission will receive an automatic confirmation message on the webpage immediately after submission that will read “Thank you for your submission”. Unfortunately, there will not be a separate confirmation email sent after submission. For any other inquiries, send an email to AJCCup@ajc.com.

Q: Are parents/guardians of the winning students notified in advance their child has been chosen for this honor?

A: That is a decision made by each school. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not contact the student’s family directly.

Q: Is there a scholarship associated with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup?

A: No. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup serves as a special recognition of the student’s character and accomplishments, but there is no financial award.

Q: Why does my school not have a winner?

A: We contact all eligible high schools in metro Atlanta by both email and by letter inviting them to participate. If schools do not provide the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with winner information, they are not included due to production and publication deadlines. In some cases, there are schools that meet the requirements but do not respond to our requests with an honoree.

Q: When will my school receive the trophy?

A: Trophies are sent directly from our vendor. Please note the trophies are shipped by UPS so we must have a physical address, not a PO Box, to ensure delivery. Please note that direct pick up is only an option when prior arrangements are made directly with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup project manager. Refer to the important message at the top of the page for more details regarding submission deadlines.

Q: How does the student receive their trophy?

A: Each school is responsible for presenting the trophy to its selected student. Please note that direct pick up is only an option when prior arrangements are made directly with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup project manager.

Q: Who can I contact with any additional questions?

A: You can send inquiries to AJCCup@ajc.com.