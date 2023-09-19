Teyana Taylor confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert

‘We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting’
35 minutes ago
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have called it quits.

The two have been “couple goals” since they first announced their relationship in 2013. But in a recent Instagram post, Taylor announced their relationship had ended, adding that cheating was not a factor.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” Taylor said in the post. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”

Although the duo are very active on social media, they’re more private about their relationship. The pair noted that they only announced their breakup because online “narratives are getting out of hand.”

Taylor and Shumpert met in 2011 at a party in New York. During an interview with VladTV in 2014, Taylor revealed that she wasn’t interested at the time because she was already in a relationship.

“The funny part was that we were two people who weren’t looking for anything but wound up together,” she told the outlet.

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” Taylor wrote in the post announcing the couple’s split. “Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

