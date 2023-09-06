Drake gives $50k to fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets

You never know what you’ll get at a Drake concert — from giant bras being thrown on stage to Drake defending a female fan after she caught a towel thrown from the stage. But one lucky fan got $50,000 from the rapper after revealing that he’d spent the money set aside to buy furniture on concert tickets instead.

While speaking to the crowd during the Las Vegas stop of his “It’s All a Blur” tour, Drake couldn’t resist sharing a sign that read, “I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life.”

“You know what, my man, your furniture money... Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you,” said Drake in the now-viral video. “Make sure he gets his money tonight. That’s some real sh-t, I f--k with you.”

This wasn’t the first giveaway Drake did for a lucky fan — at a different stop on the tour, Drake gave one lucky female concertgoer a Chanel bag.

“Listen, this is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through,” he said.

As Drake fans continue to enjoy the giving nature of the Canadian-born rapper, he also reassured his fans that his much-anticipated album “For All the Dogs” is coming next year.

”I promise you. I got an album coming out called ‘For All the Dogs.’ It’s like—I know I say this a lot, it’s real close. I might give you the date in Vegas maybe tomorrow night, I don’t know. I gotta go listen to it one more time. It’s coming. It’s coming real soon.”