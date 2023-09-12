Matthew McConaughey says his new children’s book was a ‘song in my mind’

Matthew McConaughey is preparing to release his first children’s book, “Just Because,” on September 12.

The Golden Globe-winning actor isn’t new to the publishing world — he released his memoir, “Greenlights,” back in October 2020. Now, McConaughey will debut his first children’s book. In an interview with People, the “Lincoln Lawyer” actor revealed that the idea for the book came to him in a dream.

“It came to me at 2:30 a.m. as a ditty in a dream,” McConaughey told the outlet. “It was a song in my mind, and I got up and wrote it down.”

The book is a collection of lessons he’s learned through life, with illustrations to help move the story forward.

Although it’s marketed as a children’s book, the Oscar winner recalled his mother telling him the book wasn’t “just for kids.”

“Just Because” is available now.