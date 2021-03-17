St. Patrick’s Day 2021: Free food, drink deals in Georgia

Those who have an account on the Barberitos app can redeem a free small guacamole.

Boston Market

For a limited time, children 12 and under eat free — but you must make sure the child is present to redeem the offer.

Krispy Kreme

Delish reported the doughnut shop will give customers a free original glazed green doughnut if they show up to participating shops in the same St. Patrick’s Day-themed hue.

Pollo Campero

The spot that offers flavorful chicken meals is joining the chicken sandwich wars and offering a buy one, get one free deal all month long.

Twin Peaks

Spots bar chain Twin Peaks is offering free chips and queso if you come by the store dressed in green and make a $25 purchase.

Drink deals

Applebee’s

The neighborhood bar and grill is offering $5 Saintly Sips including the new Tipsy Lephercun with Jameson Irish Whiskey and the new Pot O’ Gold Colada with Captain Morgan and mango. You can get these cocktails through March 29.

Smokey Bones

USA Today reported guests can pay $3.99 for a 22-ounce green beer, $5 for one shot of Jameson or $2 per Fireball shot when dining-in on St. Patrick’s Day.

TGI Fridays

Retail Me Not reported that you can save on TGI Fridays’ drinks — including Guinness Blonde and Jameson Irish Tea — throughout the month.