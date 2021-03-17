St. Patrick’s Day 2021: Free food, drink deals in Georgia

You don’t have to be Irish to take part in these deals on St. Patrick’s Day.
The annual holiday that observes the death of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick, has become a global celebration of Irish culture. It’s also a holiday marked by plenty of deals for the hungry and thirsty among us.
Sure, you can get a Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s and green beer at various bars, but what about specialty items that are discounted or (almost) completely free?
Here are some of the deals from Retail Me Not, Thrillest and Offers.com that you can take advantage to save some green while wearing it, too. Participation can vary by location, so check with your local restaurant to confirm these offers.
Free food
Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina
Those who have an account on the Barberitos app can redeem a free small guacamole.
Boston Market
For a limited time, children 12 and under eat free — but you must make sure the child is present to redeem the offer.
Krispy Kreme
Delish reported the doughnut shop will give customers a free original glazed green doughnut if they show up to participating shops in the same St. Patrick’s Day-themed hue.
Pollo Campero
The spot that offers flavorful chicken meals is joining the chicken sandwich wars and offering a buy one, get one free deal all month long.
Twin Peaks
Spots bar chain Twin Peaks is offering free chips and queso if you come by the store dressed in green and make a $25 purchase.
Drink deals
Applebee’s
The neighborhood bar and grill is offering $5 Saintly Sips including the new Tipsy Lephercun with Jameson Irish Whiskey and the new Pot O’ Gold Colada with Captain Morgan and mango. You can get these cocktails through March 29.
Smokey Bones
USA Today reported guests can pay $3.99 for a 22-ounce green beer, $5 for one shot of Jameson or $2 per Fireball shot when dining-in on St. Patrick’s Day.
TGI Fridays
Retail Me Not reported that you can save on TGI Fridays’ drinks — including Guinness Blonde and Jameson Irish Tea — throughout the month.