X

St. Patrick’s Day 2021: Free food, drink deals in Georgia

7 St. Patrick's DayTraditions Explained Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, but why are these traditions so significant? 1. St. Patrick Patrick was an Irish missionary whowas kidnapped as a child andbrought to Ireland. March 17 isbelieved to be the day of his death. 2. The Green Riverin Chicago The Chicago River has beentraditionally dyed green for over 50years. The color green is derivedfrom the green strip in the Irish flag. 3. Parades The first St. Patrick’s Day paradein the U.S. was in 1

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You don’t have to be Irish to take part in these deals on St. Patrick’s Day.

The annual holiday that observes the death of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick, has become a global celebration of Irish culture. It’s also a holiday marked by plenty of deals for the hungry and thirsty among us.

Sure, you can get a Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s and green beer at various bars, but what about specialty items that are discounted or (almost) completely free?

ExploreTasteAtlas: Atlanta spot has No. 2 best onion rings in the world

Here are some of the deals from Retail Me Not, Thrillest and Offers.com that you can take advantage to save some green while wearing it, too. Participation can vary by location, so check with your local restaurant to confirm these offers.

Free food

Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina

Those who have an account on the Barberitos app can redeem a free small guacamole.

Boston Market

For a limited time, children 12 and under eat free — but you must make sure the child is present to redeem the offer.

Krispy Kreme

Delish reported the doughnut shop will give customers a free original glazed green doughnut if they show up to participating shops in the same St. Patrick’s Day-themed hue.

Pollo Campero

The spot that offers flavorful chicken meals is joining the chicken sandwich wars and offering a buy one, get one free deal all month long.

Twin Peaks

Spots bar chain Twin Peaks is offering free chips and queso if you come by the store dressed in green and make a $25 purchase.

ExploreYou could win wine at this Easter egg hunt for adults

Drink deals

Applebee’s

The neighborhood bar and grill is offering $5 Saintly Sips including the new Tipsy Lephercun with Jameson Irish Whiskey and the new Pot O’ Gold Colada with Captain Morgan and mango. You can get these cocktails through March 29.

Smokey Bones

USA Today reported guests can pay $3.99 for a 22-ounce green beer, $5 for one shot of Jameson or $2 per Fireball shot when dining-in on St. Patrick’s Day.

TGI Fridays

Retail Me Not reported that you can save on TGI Fridays’ drinks — including Guinness Blonde and Jameson Irish Tea — throughout the month.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.