TasteAtlas: Atlanta spot has No. 2 best onion rings in the world

Burgers and fries usually go hand-in-hand, but when people want to level up their side dish, onion rings are usually among the choices.
Perhaps because of just how delicious the crispy slices can be, onion rings are also enjoyed as an appetizer, where they’re the star of the show.
So where can you get some of the best ones in the world? According to TasteAtlas, an Atlanta staple is among the places where you can find the top 10 best onion rings.
Described as “an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants,” the online food destination has cataloged more than 10,000 foods and drinks.
That doesn’t include the dozens of thousands that have yet to be researched and mapped.
Among the foods that have been studied and charted are onion rings, which are common in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Asia, Australia and the U.K.
“This popular side dish is made by dipping onion rings in batter, then deep-frying them until golden and crispy,” TasteAtlas wrote. “It is still unknown who made the first onion ring, but the earliest recipe for this caloric side dish is found in John Molland’s 1802 cookbook titled The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined, where the recipe suggested that the rings should be fried with parmesan cheese.”
It’s not clear who invented the savory, crunchy treats. Pig Stand in Oak Cliff, Texas is among the eateries that claim to be the originators. Regardless, the rings are so popular, they’re celebrated annually on National Onion Ring Day on June 22.
So where in Atlanta can you get these crispy items? TasteAtlas says that The Varsity is home to the No. 2 best onion rings in the world. Nine food critics praise the taste of the dish, including USA Today’s Larry Olmsted.
“The sides are standouts, especially the onion rings, which are excellent,” he said. “There is an actual onion ring inside rather than chopped processed puree, and you can take a bite without the coating coming off, the true test of ring quality.”
If you’re curious about which spot outdid The Varsity for the world’s best onion rings, it’s Hodad’s a small burger chain in San Diego, California.