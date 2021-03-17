TasteAtlas: Atlanta spot has No. 2 best onion rings in the world

Among the foods that have been studied and charted are onion rings, which are common in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Asia, Australia and the U.K.

“This popular side dish is made by dipping onion rings in batter, then deep-frying them until golden and crispy,” TasteAtlas wrote. “It is still unknown who made the first onion ring, but the earliest recipe for this caloric side dish is found in John Molland’s 1802 cookbook titled The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined, where the recipe suggested that the rings should be fried with parmesan cheese.”

It’s not clear who invented the savory, crunchy treats. Pig Stand in Oak Cliff, Texas is among the eateries that claim to be the originators. Regardless, the rings are so popular, they’re celebrated annually on National Onion Ring Day on June 22.

So where in Atlanta can you get these crispy items? TasteAtlas says that The Varsity is home to the No. 2 best onion rings in the world. Nine food critics praise the taste of the dish, including USA Today’s Larry Olmsted.

“The sides are standouts, especially the onion rings, which are excellent,” he said. “There is an actual onion ring inside rather than chopped processed puree, and you can take a bite without the coating coming off, the true test of ring quality.”

If you’re curious about which spot outdid The Varsity for the world’s best onion rings, it’s Hodad’s a small burger chain in San Diego, California.