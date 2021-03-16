You could win wine at this Easter egg hunt for adults

Egg hunts are, for many kids, the best thing about Easter. They can run around, gather eggs in their baskets and win prizes.
But why should children have all the fun?
Take a short drive to Dahlonega, and you can join in this holiday tradition. This hunt is for adults only, though, so no need to feel guilty about beating a kid to that egg in the tree.
Montaluce Winery & Restaurant will host its first egg hunt in the vines on April 3. All participants must be age 21 or older, and IDs will be checked.
The prizes are for grown-ups, too. Participants could win bottles of wine, complimentary wine tastings, vouchers for Montaluce experiences and more.
The hunt will begin promptly at 2 p.m., with check-in beginning at 1. The winery encourages participants to arrive early so everyone has time to check in before the main event.
Anyone who arrives after 2 p.m. will forfeit their spot in the hunt, the winery states, but will still have the opportunity to spend their egg hunt credit in the tasting room or restaurant.
Tickets are $60 each and must be bought in advance. The hunt will held rain or shine, but if the weather is too severe, a refund will be offered.
DETAILS
2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 3
Montaluce Winery & Restaurant
501 Hightower Church Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533