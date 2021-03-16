X

You could win wine at this Easter egg hunt for adults

How to Celebrate Easter and Passover During a Pandemic. With stay-at-home orders in place, families are coming up with alternative ways to observe Easter and Passover. The ultimate goal is to be able to share in celebration of the spring holidays with loved ones, even when apart. Some families still plan to gather with extended family, as usual, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Officials have cautioned against this as unwise and have asked people to make use of alternative celebrations thi

Access Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Egg hunts are, for many kids, the best thing about Easter. They can run around, gather eggs in their baskets and win prizes.

But why should children have all the fun?

ExploreStart your home garden with Farmers’ Almanac’s 5 easiest veggies to grow

Take a short drive to Dahlonega, and you can join in this holiday tradition. This hunt is for adults only, though, so no need to feel guilty about beating a kid to that egg in the tree.

Montaluce Winery & Restaurant will host its first egg hunt in the vines on April 3. All participants must be age 21 or older, and IDs will be checked.

The prizes are for grown-ups, too. Participants could win bottles of wine, complimentary wine tastings, vouchers for Montaluce experiences and more.

The hunt will begin promptly at 2 p.m., with check-in beginning at 1. The winery encourages participants to arrive early so everyone has time to check in before the main event.

ExplorePop some bubbly this spring at Atlanta Botanical Garden’s floral party

Anyone who arrives after 2 p.m. will forfeit their spot in the hunt, the winery states, but will still have the opportunity to spend their egg hunt credit in the tasting room or restaurant.

Tickets are $60 each and must be bought in advance. The hunt will held rain or shine, but if the weather is too severe, a refund will be offered.

DETAILS

Easter Egg Hunt in the Vines

2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 3

Montaluce Winery & Restaurant

501 Hightower Church Road

Dahlonega, GA 30533

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.