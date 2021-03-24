Smyrna Sculpture Garden returns for 2021

A local grassroots group is hosting a garden event that has nothing to do with flowers or shrubbery.
Indie Arts Alliance’s 2021 Smyrna Sculpture Garden launches Friday, April 2 and will be open through April 16.
“This year’s sculpture garden will be located in front of the Old Smyrna Firehouse in the historic Williams Park Neighborhood of Smyrna. It will feature over a dozen original works of art by local artists with a special appearance by the City of Smyrna’s first two firetrucks,” the Facebook event description said.
A free event hosted at a historical landmark, the sculpture garden will be open for self-guided tours during daylight hours. An opening reception will be held outdoors Friday, April 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There, Indie Arts Alliance will light several fire sculptures from local artist Robert Harrison of Flamewerx, which focuses on fire sculptures as well as the nonflammable kind.
Indie Arts Alliance is a group meant to lend a voice to public art in Smyrna and unite creatives who wish to support neighborhood arts.
“We are creating a community of artists & makers who want to encourage each other, cheer each other on in their creative endeavors, and in turn impact their local community by uplifting the arts through creative events and endeavors,” the group said on its official Facebook page.
There is no official method to joining the alliance; in typical times, those who are interested can simply join the community of artists at a meetup or an event.
Daylight hours from 9 a.m.to 9 p.m.
April 2-April 16
Old Smyrna Firehouse: 2889 Alexander St, Smyrna