Smyrna Sculpture Garden returns for 2021

A free event hosted at a historical landmark, the sculpture garden will be open for self-guided tours during daylight hours. An opening reception will be held outdoors Friday, April 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There, Indie Arts Alliance will light several fire sculptures from local artist Robert Harrison of Flamewerx, which focuses on fire sculptures as well as the nonflammable kind.

Indie Arts Alliance is a group meant to lend a voice to public art in Smyrna and unite creatives who wish to support neighborhood arts.