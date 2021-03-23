Buckhead’s Gypsy Kitchen hosting paella party this weekend

Eat all the paella you can handle at Gypsy Kitchen this weekend when the stylish, modern restaurant launches a paella party this Saturday.
In honor of National Paella Day March 27, the eatery is hosting a bash from noon to 5 p.m. featuring the classic rice with saffron dish.
“We will be featuring our two classic paellas and one specially curated paella for the holiday + beverages features to enjoy as well. Imbibe on select $6 glasses of wine and $9 infused Gin Tonics. Specials will run from noon to 5pm. Salud!” the Facebook event description read.
Usual menu offerings of seafood paella and roasted vegetable paella will be available along with a chef’s special paella. The event is free to attend.
Featuring spice trade-influenced Spanish cuisine, innovative cocktails, and an expansive rooftop bar, Gypsy Kitchen has been offering meals infused with Moroccan traditions and Indian influences since opening in 2014.
“Gypsy Kitchen truly is our rite of passage, representing our inner passion to explore and create so as to bring you a taste of some of the best culinary gems and flavors that this region has to offer,” the website said. “We truly hope you enjoy these creations that tribute to great Spanish traditions and people, so savor deeply, sip robustly & speak loudly as you’re among friends...salud!”
For those who are unaware, paella traces its origins to Valencia, Spain. Spoon University reported that the dish was made with rice “and any other ingredients that were available around the rice fields, including tomatoes, onions, snails, and beans for added texture.” Variations that emerged in the meal’s infancy were created based on local ingredients and diets. Seafood was eventually added to the dish and it has since evolved into the paella that’s routinely eaten today.
