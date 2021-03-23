Buckhead’s Gypsy Kitchen hosting paella party this weekend

“Gypsy Kitchen truly is our rite of passage, representing our inner passion to explore and create so as to bring you a taste of some of the best culinary gems and flavors that this region has to offer,” the website said. “We truly hope you enjoy these creations that tribute to great Spanish traditions and people, so savor deeply, sip robustly & speak loudly as you’re among friends...salud!”

For those who are unaware, paella traces its origins to Valencia, Spain. Spoon University reported that the dish was made with rice “and any other ingredients that were available around the rice fields, including tomatoes, onions, snails, and beans for added texture.” Variations that emerged in the meal’s infancy were created based on local ingredients and diets. Seafood was eventually added to the dish and it has since evolved into the paella that’s routinely eaten today.

National Paella Day at Gypsy Kitchen

noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Gypsy Kitchen: 3035 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite A209, Atlanta