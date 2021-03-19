Race for a cause as annual Turtle Crawl goes virtual

“To ensure the health and safety of all participants, the 2021 Turtle Crawl race will be held virtually. Run with us on May 1, 2021, from your favorite stretch of sand or pavement, as we celebrate the start of sea turtle nesting season,” the description read.

Explore Welcome spring with the cutest creatures at Fernbank

If you’re participating you can “pick your favorite course and run with us in unison, from wherever you are. While we encourage you to track and share your progress with friends and family, we will not be collecting official race times or declaring winners. Every turtle-loving supporter is a winner this year!” the registration page said.