BreakingNews
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
ajc logo
X

Skateboarder who went viral on TikTok lands role on hit Hulu show

Combined ShapeCaption
These 5 Tik Tokers landed roles in television or movies.Nathan Apodaca.Addison Rae.CalebCity .Eric Montanez.Chase Hudson aka Lilly Huddy

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Not long ago, Nathan Apodaca was skateboarding. He was also lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice. The combination was irresistible and Apodaca’s video quickly went viral. Now, he’s parlayed his fame into an acting career.

In the viral video in 2020, Apodaca recorded himself singing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 classic “Dreams.” He seemed to exude peace, and millions of viewers were drawn to his almost zen calm. Little did the public know, Apodaca was going through one of the hardest periods in his life.

@420doggface208

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac

At the time he was living in an RV with no running water. But despite hard times, Apodaca was living life the best he could. HIs viral video caused Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” to creep back on the Billboard charts. After generating more that 13 million views, he even caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and others — all of whom did their own parody videos.

A representative from Ocean Spray, surprised Apodaca with a brand new cranberry red Nissan pickup truck packed with Ocean Spray juice in the truck bed. He also appeared in a commercial with Snoop Dogg and was in attendance at President Biden’s virtual inauguration parade.

ExploreGrab the popcorn! Here’s everything new to streaming in August

More recently, it was announced that Apodaca will make an appearance on Hulu’s hit show “Reservation Dogs” - a dramedy about four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who are constantly scheming in order to get to California, where they’re sure their dreams will all come true.

ExploreSubscription increases are coming to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+

“It just, like, takes me to a fantasy that I’ve always dreamed of, you know, which is awesome,” Apodaca said in an interview with KPVI News.

As Apodaca continues to work, he has a concrete goal in mind.

“I’m not done until I’ve paid off my mom and dad’s house, and I’m still striving to do that.” said Apodaca.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court5h ago
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape
2h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
22h ago
GOP Lt. Gov. nominee veers from ticket on same-sex marriage
1h ago
GOP Lt. Gov. nominee veers from ticket on same-sex marriage
1h ago
Kemp slammed federal stimulus, but he’s using it now to help win reelection
5h ago
The Latest
The new Girl Scout cookie is here, and it’s berry delicious
2h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
18h ago
Hailey Bieber rocks vintage Peachtree Road Race shirt
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
20h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top