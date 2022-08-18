Skateboarder who went viral on TikTok lands role on hit Hulu show

Not long ago, Nathan Apodaca was skateboarding. He was also lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice. The combination was irresistible and Apodaca’s video quickly went viral. Now, he’s parlayed his fame into an acting career.
In the viral video in 2020, Apodaca recorded himself singing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 classic “Dreams.” He seemed to exude peace, and millions of viewers were drawn to his almost zen calm. Little did the public know, Apodaca was going through one of the hardest periods in his life.
At the time he was living in an RV with no running water. But despite hard times, Apodaca was living life the best he could. HIs viral video caused Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” to creep back on the Billboard charts. After generating more that 13 million views, he even caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and others — all of whom did their own parody videos.
A representative from Ocean Spray, surprised Apodaca with a brand new cranberry red Nissan pickup truck packed with Ocean Spray juice in the truck bed. He also appeared in a commercial with Snoop Dogg and was in attendance at President Biden’s virtual inauguration parade.
More recently, it was announced that Apodaca will make an appearance on Hulu’s hit show “Reservation Dogs” - a dramedy about four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who are constantly scheming in order to get to California, where they’re sure their dreams will all come true.
“It just, like, takes me to a fantasy that I’ve always dreamed of, you know, which is awesome,” Apodaca said in an interview with KPVI News.
As Apodaca continues to work, he has a concrete goal in mind.
“I’m not done until I’ve paid off my mom and dad’s house, and I’m still striving to do that.” said Apodaca.
