Skateboarder who went viral on TikTok lands role on hit Hulu show

More recently, it was announced that Apodaca will make an appearance on Hulu’s hit show “Reservation Dogs” - a dramedy about four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who are constantly scheming in order to get to California, where they’re sure their dreams will all come true.

“It just, like, takes me to a fantasy that I’ve always dreamed of, you know, which is awesome,” Apodaca said in an interview with KPVI News.

As Apodaca continues to work, he has a concrete goal in mind.

“I’m not done until I’ve paid off my mom and dad’s house, and I’m still striving to do that.” said Apodaca.