Subscription increases are coming to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+

Disney made a major announcement last week: The price of their streaming services, which include Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+, will increase later this year.
The higher costs will impact subscribers to Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as several bundle plans.
“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively.” said The Walt Disney Company on its website.
Currently the Disney+ bundle is $7.99, but on December 8, new members will see pricing increase to around $10.99 per month, with prices depending on the bundle and whether or not the customer wants to enjoy ad-free streaming.
For existing subscribers, here’s what to expect:
Standalone plans:
- Disney+ BASIC with ads $7.99/month and PREMIUM without ads $10.99/month
- Hulu BASIC with ads $7.99/month and PREMIUM without ads $14.99/month
- ESPN with ads $9.99/month, UFC PPV $74.99 (per event) and UFS PPV + Annual $124.98/ year
Disney bundle plans:
- Disney + Hulu BASIC with ads $9.99/month
- Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ BASIC with ads $12.99/month
- Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ PREMIUM no ads $19.00/month
- LEGACY (existing customers) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ no ads $14.99/month
Hulu + Live TV plans:
- Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ BASIC with ads $69.99/month
- Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ PREMIUM no ads $82.99/month
- LEGACY (existing customers) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ no ads $74.99
“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter,” said Bon Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Disney Company in a press release.
