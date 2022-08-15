BreakingNews
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Subscription increases are coming to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+

Combined ShapeCaption
Disney+ Now at Almost 29 Million Paid Users in Nearly 3 Months Through February's first week, CEO Bob Iger says 28.6 million paid subscriptions have been recorded. "The launch of Disney+ has been enormously successful, exceeding ... our greatest expectations." Those who sign up for the Disney streaming bundle arealso considered to be subscribers. In addition to Disney+, this package also gives you Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ originally premiered in the U.S. and Canada on November 12. 26.5 million signed u

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Price increases expected December 8

Disney made a major announcement last week: The price of their streaming services, which include Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+, will increase later this year.

The higher costs will impact subscribers to Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as several bundle plans.

ExploreGrab the popcorn! Here’s everything new to streaming in August

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively.” said The Walt Disney Company on its website.

Currently the Disney+ bundle is $7.99, but on December 8, new members will see pricing increase to around $10.99 per month, with prices depending on the bundle and whether or not the customer wants to enjoy ad-free streaming.

For existing subscribers, here’s what to expect:

Standalone plans:

  • Disney+ BASIC with ads $7.99/month and PREMIUM without ads $10.99/month
  • Hulu BASIC with ads $7.99/month and PREMIUM without ads $14.99/month
  • ESPN with ads $9.99/month, UFC PPV $74.99 (per event) and UFS PPV + Annual $124.98/ year

Disney bundle plans:

  • Disney + Hulu BASIC with ads $9.99/month
  • Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ BASIC with ads $12.99/month
  • Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ PREMIUM no ads $19.00/month
  • LEGACY (existing customers) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ no ads $14.99/month

Hulu + Live TV plans:

  • Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ BASIC with ads $69.99/month
  • Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ PREMIUM no ads $82.99/month
  • LEGACY (existing customers) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ no ads $74.99
Explore‘A League of Their Own’ series set to premier on Amazon Prime August 12

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter,” said Bon Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Disney Company in a press release.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
A deeper look at the top-10 teams in classes 7A-4A4h ago
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta
5h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
6h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams: ‘If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.’
5h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams: ‘If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.’
5h ago
Mike Bobo a ‘sounding board’ for UGA offense, OC Monken says
3h ago
The Latest
Here’s the story behind the TODAY show’s viral push by Justin Sylvester
21m ago
Where can I find it: VHS tapes, Jubilee kitchen wax, Milani Skin Quench primer
What exactly is gut health, and why is it taking over TikTok?
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top