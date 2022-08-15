Subscription increases are coming to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+

The higher costs will impact subscribers to Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as several bundle plans.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively.” said The Walt Disney Company on its website.