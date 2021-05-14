ajc logo
See where Atlanta falls as an emerging dog-friendly city

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For many pet owners, dogs are family. So it should come as no surprise that some people cited their furkids as a reason why they moved during the pandemic.

In fact, pet-product review website Spots.com reported earlier this year that 95% of U.S. pet owners think of their pets as family members.

Recently, Rover teamed with Zillow to find out where exactly these pet-centered clans are moving to. The online pet care services company reviewed the new dog accounts on the platform. They also used Zillow to pinpoint where pet-friendly home features are increasing. The result was a list of the top 15 emerging dog-friendly cities.

“The list may surprise you as it’s not just full of major cities. This past year medium-sized cities, suburbs, and other populated areas have been growing in popularity with dog owners too,” Rover said.

While the top burgeoning dog-friendly city is Denver, Atlanta managed to crack the top 10. The Peach State’s capital city landed at No. 6 on the list.

Perhaps this doesn’t come as a surprise if you’ve been in the market for a place to call home in the city.

A search for pet-friendly Atlanta apartments can easily return over 100 results. Some even have amenities such as a dog spa or a dog park.

When it comes to having a dog-friendly home, a Rover and Zillow survey found that 62% of pet owners would think about moving to a new home to accommodate their pet. The No. 1 pet-friendly feature is a fenced-in outdoor area, with 86% of pet parents saying a private outdoor space is important.

Top 15 Emerging Dog-Friendly Cities

  1. Denver
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Anaheim, California
  4. Charlotte, North Carolina
  5. Birmingham, Alabama
  6. Atlanta
  7. Boston
  8. Glendale, Arizona
  9. New Orleans
  10. Tampa, Florida
  11. Fayetteville, North Carolina
  12. Fort Worth, Texas
  13. Miami
  14. Nashville
  15. Saint Petersburg, Florida

