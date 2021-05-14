See where Atlanta falls as an emerging dog-friendly city

In fact, pet-product review website Spots.com reported earlier this year that 95% of U.S. pet owners think of their pets as family members.

Recently, Rover teamed with Zillow to find out where exactly these pet-centered clans are moving to. The online pet care services company reviewed the new dog accounts on the platform. They also used Zillow to pinpoint where pet-friendly home features are increasing. The result was a list of the top 15 emerging dog-friendly cities.