See where Atlanta falls as an emerging dog-friendly city

For many pet owners, dogs are family. So it should come as no surprise that some people cited their furkids as a reason why they moved during the pandemic.
In fact, pet-product review website Spots.com reported earlier this year that 95% of U.S. pet owners think of their pets as family members.
Recently, Rover teamed with Zillow to find out where exactly these pet-centered clans are moving to. The online pet care services company reviewed the new dog accounts on the platform. They also used Zillow to pinpoint where pet-friendly home features are increasing. The result was a list of the top 15 emerging dog-friendly cities.
“The list may surprise you as it’s not just full of major cities. This past year medium-sized cities, suburbs, and other populated areas have been growing in popularity with dog owners too,” Rover said.
While the top burgeoning dog-friendly city is Denver, Atlanta managed to crack the top 10. The Peach State’s capital city landed at No. 6 on the list.
Perhaps this doesn’t come as a surprise if you’ve been in the market for a place to call home in the city.
A search for pet-friendly Atlanta apartments can easily return over 100 results. Some even have amenities such as a dog spa or a dog park.
When it comes to having a dog-friendly home, a Rover and Zillow survey found that 62% of pet owners would think about moving to a new home to accommodate their pet. The No. 1 pet-friendly feature is a fenced-in outdoor area, with 86% of pet parents saying a private outdoor space is important.
Top 15 Emerging Dog-Friendly Cities
- Denver
- Orlando, Florida
- Anaheim, California
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Glendale, Arizona
- New Orleans
- Tampa, Florida
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Miami
- Nashville
- Saint Petersburg, Florida