Georgia’s best place for strawberries, blueberries is in metro Atlanta

Spring is in full swing and summer is nearly here, so that means it’s time for berry picking.
Recently, Parade put together a list of the best places to engage in the activity around the country.
“Berry farms throughout the United States provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for kids while also giving you fresh and sweet summer berries to snack on through the season. It’s just as fun as apple picking and sunflower picking!” the publication said.
In Georgia, you don’t have to travel outside metro Atlanta to get to a strawberry field.
Southern Belle Farm in McDonough is family-owned and aims to educate the public about agriculture. At its peak, the farm owned 375 acres, rented 100 acres and had around 350 Holstein dairy cows before it sold out of the dairy business.
Today, in addition to educational field trips, a barn and a corn maze, 80-year-old Southern Belle Farm has a market/barkery. There, it sells produce and uses the bulk of its strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, peaches and grapes to make ice cream, fruit ciders, bakery products and other goods.
“Get ready for the best strawberry shortcake you’ve ever had at Southern Belle Farm! After you’ve indulged in this decadent treat, get the family picking strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries and try to recreate it at home,” Parade wrote of the farm.
Reservations aren’t required to visit during the spring season. The farm promotes practicing social distancing to ensure customer and staff safety. It also updates the website on what’s open daily.
Strawberry season is in full swing and typically ends in early summer. Once summer arrives, Southern Belle Farm has blackberries, blueberries and peaches available. In the fall, there’s a pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are Christmas celebrations — including a visit with Santa Claus — when the winter comes.