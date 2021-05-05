Georgia’s best place for strawberries, blueberries is in metro Atlanta

Today, in addition to educational field trips, a barn and a corn maze, 80-year-old Southern Belle Farm has a market/barkery. There, it sells produce and uses the bulk of its strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, peaches and grapes to make ice cream, fruit ciders, bakery products and other goods.

“Get ready for the best strawberry shortcake you’ve ever had at Southern Belle Farm! After you’ve indulged in this decadent treat, get the family picking strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries and try to recreate it at home,” Parade wrote of the farm.

Reservations aren’t required to visit during the spring season. The farm promotes practicing social distancing to ensure customer and staff safety. It also updates the website on what’s open daily.

Strawberry season is in full swing and typically ends in early summer. Once summer arrives, Southern Belle Farm has blackberries, blueberries and peaches available. In the fall, there’s a pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are Christmas celebrations — including a visit with Santa Claus — when the winter comes.