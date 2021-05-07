Atlanta lands on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List

Along with the changes that have emerged following the 2020 election season, Condé Nast Traveler cited the city’s boom as the Hollywood of the South among the reasons why Atlanta has transformed in recent years.

“All of this is to say that if you haven’t visited in a while, it’s time. It’s a different place, with a palpable energy coursing through its neighborhoods,” the website noted.

Of course, residents are familiar with active filming taking place on any given day. This is the location where shows such as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and films including Marvel’s “Black Panther” have shot. It’s also the filming location of the upcoming ABC hip hop drama pilot “Queens,” which stars rapper Eve and singer Brandy. Plus, HGTV’s new show “Property Profit” is shooting here as well.

Explore Your guide to the Atlanta Beltline

“Creativity and cool are finally piercing Buckhead’s corporate façade with eateries like Garnet Gal’s, a Black-owned coffee shop that turns out organic pastries made with house-milled flour, and Kimpton Sylvan, a boutique hotel with a midcentury aesthetic,” the publication said. “Further south, the flourishing Summerhill neighborhood has newcomers like Talat Market, which serves piquant Thai dishes made with Georgia-grown produce. In nearby Downtown, The Bakery, a multiuse arts center with a social justice bent, showcases Atlanta’s up-and-coming creatives, from painters to drag performers”

Condé Nast Traveler also pointed out the Beltline. It’s a popular area for restaurants and taking a post-meal stroll or bike ride. Being active can serve visitors well to work off meals from Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall and a pint (or several) from New Realm Brewing among other hot spots. It’s also a place where you can soak up public art exhibitions and glimpse some tiny — or not-so-tiny — doors along the way.