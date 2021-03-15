Registration now open for AJC Peachtree Road Race

You just ran The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race a few months ago, but it’s time to register for the 2021 10K.
Beginning today, runners and walkers from around the world can register here for the 52nd road race, which will be a limited capacity, two day, in-person and virtual event this year. Registration will remain open through May 1.
The in-person race will be run July 3 and July 4, but that doesn’t mean more people will be on the course. The capacity for this year’s road race has not yet been set, but race organizer Atlanta Track Club expects to offer significantly fewer than the usual 60,000 spots.
Track Club members will receive guaranteed entry and priority choice of race day. Nonmembers will be placed into a lottery, and race day preference will be accommodated as spots remain. A virtual option is also available, and entry is guaranteed for all who choose to take part.
“This will be a Peachtree like no other,” race director Rich Kenah said. “We want to offer the Peachtree community every opportunity to be a part of this race’s storied history, but do so in a way that respects the improving but still precarious world we live in with respect to the pandemic.”
Participants — both runners and walkers — also can guarantee entry by obtaining a charity number for Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids youth running program. Part of a new initiative, Track Club today is announcing nine nonprofits as road race charity partners. The nonprofits will offer entries in exchange for fundraising efforts, with a goal of raising $250,000 this year. The nonprofits selected for this year’s program can be found here.
The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place June 26-27 and July 1-2 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The number of people allowed in the expo will be limited to ensure social distancing. Race numbers and T-shirts will be shipped to those running the virtual race, but in-person participants must pick up their race number at the expo or pay for number pickup on race morning. There is no mailing option for in-person participants because they must undergo health screenings. Health screenings may include proof of vaccination or proof of a rapid antigen or PCR test within the seven days preceding the event. The specific precautions will be determined based on guidance of public health officials and the state of the pandemic at the time of the race, the Track Club said.
If the in-person race has to be canceled because of the pandemic, refunds will be issued to those who registered.
The course will once again begin at Lenox Square and finish at Piedmont Park, with the Peachtree Junior taking place July 2 at Piedmont Park. Registration for the kids’ race also opens today.