Registration now open for AJC Peachtree Road Race

Participants — both runners and walkers — also can guarantee entry by obtaining a charity number for Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids youth running program. Part of a new initiative, Track Club today is announcing nine nonprofits as road race charity partners. The nonprofits will offer entries in exchange for fundraising efforts, with a goal of raising $250,000 this year. The nonprofits selected for this year’s program can be found here.

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place June 26-27 and July 1-2 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The number of people allowed in the expo will be limited to ensure social distancing. Race numbers and T-shirts will be shipped to those running the virtual race, but in-person participants must pick up their race number at the expo or pay for number pickup on race morning. There is no mailing option for in-person participants because they must undergo health screenings. Health screenings may include proof of vaccination or proof of a rapid antigen or PCR test within the seven days preceding the event. The specific precautions will be determined based on guidance of public health officials and the state of the pandemic at the time of the race, the Track Club said.

If the in-person race has to be canceled because of the pandemic, refunds will be issued to those who registered.

The course will once again begin at Lenox Square and finish at Piedmont Park, with the Peachtree Junior taking place July 2 at Piedmont Park. Registration for the kids’ race also opens today.