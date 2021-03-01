Vote now for the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

It’s that time of year again. Voting is now open for the coveted Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest and you can cast your vote here.
The AJC Peachtree Road Race will return to the Fourth of July weekend this year. The 52nd edition of the annual 10-kilometer race is planned for Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Runners and walkers will also have the opportunity to participate in the race virtually if they choose.
Five local graphic designers were selected by judges from Atlanta Track Club and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and now it’s time for the public to vote on their favorite T-shirt design. Voting is open until March 31, so check out the designs and be sure to cast your vote here. Anyone may vote once per day during the voting window. The winning design and the color of the shirt will be revealed the weekend of the race in July.
“A lot of traditions have had to change during the past year,” said Rich Kenah, the Peachtree’s race director. “The AJC Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt contest is not one of them. In fact, this year’s submissions were some of the strongest we have received in years.”
In addition to having their artwork worn by every race participant, the winner will also receive $1,000. You can check out the finalists and their designs below.
“Keep Up That Peachtree Pace” by Leah Knighton
“My brother, Zach, was the person that inspired me to enter this contest. He believed I had the ability to win it and I wanted to do it for him. My inspiration for this design is my pride in Georgia,” said Leah Knighton of Lithonia. “I wanted it to be simple but still show the key things that we associate with our state. I wanted to include a road design that went through the whole state outline. Peachtree street and Peachtree road really embody how I perceive Atlanta. The area is filled with diversity, art, history, and community.”
“Reingnited” by Stephen Mullinax
Stephen Mullinax is a returning finalist from 2020. “This year I wanted to celebrate that the race is back and better than ever,” said Mullinax. “The phoenix has long been a symbol of Atlanta and represents our city’s ability to rise above challenging times with strength and resilience.”
“Hermes Dropped His Peach” by Mark Singletary
“A fun, retro design that captures the energy of the day,” said Mark Singletary. “It’s a little goofy to run 6 miles with 60,000 folks: the t-shirt should reflect that.”
“Peach for the Stars” by Russ Vann
“Inspiration for my design came from wanting to showcase a peach,” said Russ Vann. “I wanted to use the elements of a classic peach, but give the design some fun.” Vann is also a returning finalist and he placed in top five back in 2018.
“The Great Peach State” by Matthew Vogel
“The great community of Atlanta comes out to support those running, cheering on the runners every step of the way,” said Matthew Vogel. “With this design I wanted to use bright colors alongside a more playful kind of illustration that gave the design that same embracing feeling that we share each year in the heart of the great peach state.”
For this year’s race, no participant capacity has been announced, but it is expected to be below the race’s usual capacity. Other COVID-19 safety precautions such as face coverings, health screenings and limited-contact aid stations will also be enforced. Stay up to date on the latest news for the AJC Peachtree Road Race at ajc.com/peachtree.