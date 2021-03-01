Vote now for the 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

“Keep Up That Peachtree Pace” by Leah Knighton

“My brother, Zach, was the person that inspired me to enter this contest. He believed I had the ability to win it and I wanted to do it for him. My inspiration for this design is my pride in Georgia,” said Leah Knighton of Lithonia. “I wanted it to be simple but still show the key things that we associate with our state. I wanted to include a road design that went through the whole state outline. Peachtree street and Peachtree road really embody how I perceive Atlanta. The area is filled with diversity, art, history, and community.”

“Reingnited” by Stephen Mullinax

Stephen Mullinax is a returning finalist from 2020. “This year I wanted to celebrate that the race is back and better than ever,” said Mullinax. “The phoenix has long been a symbol of Atlanta and represents our city’s ability to rise above challenging times with strength and resilience.”

“Hermes Dropped His Peach” by Mark Singletary

“A fun, retro design that captures the energy of the day,” said Mark Singletary. “It’s a little goofy to run 6 miles with 60,000 folks: the t-shirt should reflect that.”

“Peach for the Stars” by Russ Vann

“Inspiration for my design came from wanting to showcase a peach,” said Russ Vann. “I wanted to use the elements of a classic peach, but give the design some fun.” Vann is also a returning finalist and he placed in top five back in 2018.

“The Great Peach State” by Matthew Vogel

“The great community of Atlanta comes out to support those running, cheering on the runners every step of the way,” said Matthew Vogel. “With this design I wanted to use bright colors alongside a more playful kind of illustration that gave the design that same embracing feeling that we share each year in the heart of the great peach state.”

For this year’s race, no participant capacity has been announced, but it is expected to be below the race’s usual capacity. Other COVID-19 safety precautions such as face coverings, health screenings and limited-contact aid stations will also be enforced. Stay up to date on the latest news for the AJC Peachtree Road Race at ajc.com/peachtree.