AJC Peachtree Road Race: What to know

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What to know about the 52nd Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race:

Q: When will the 10K race be run?

A: The race is scheduled to be broken into two waves to be held July 3 and on the race’s traditional date of July 4.

Q: What will be the course?

A: The course will follow its traditional route of a starting line at Lenox Square and a finish line at Piedmont Park.

Q: Will masks be mandated?

A: Yes. Masks will be mandated when participants are at the starting line and then after they finish. Masks will be included in race packets.

Q: Will proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine be required to participate or volunteer?

A: That is under consideration.

Q: How do I register?

A: That information will be sent out by Atlanta Track Club many times over the next two months.

Q: When will registration open?

A: Registration will open March 15 and stay open through early May. The cost is $38 for Atlanta Track Club members and $45 for those entering the lottery.

Q: If the race is canceled, will I get my money back?

A: Yes. ATC Executive Director Rich Kenah has guaranteed full refunds if the race is canceled.

Q: Will there be 60,000 participants?

A: No. The focus of the race is on safety, so the number of participants will be less than 60,000. The total number has yet to be determined.

Q: If I’m not comfortable being around people yet, will there be a virtual Peachtree as there was in 2020?

A: Yes.

Q: Will there be a T-shirt contest?

A: Yes. Submissions can be sent in as early as Wednesday and until Feb. 19. People can vote on which design they prefer until the end of March.

