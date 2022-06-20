Recall alert: Freshpet takes pet food off the shelves over possible salmonella contamination

Freshpet Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of select Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe pet foods following a potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CBS News reported that over 100 Walmart stores are affected by the recall across Alabama and Georgia, as well as an undisclosed number of Target stores and other retailers.
Freshpet Inc.’s letter to the FDA said in a report on Saturday that the “lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia; and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.”
The recall targets a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe’s 4.5 pound bag pet food item with a sell by date of Oct. 29, 2022. The letter said salmonella can affect entire households.
“Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans, notably children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised, when handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products,” the letter said.
Concerned pet owners should watch out for symptoms of the bacterial disease and contact their veterinarians if they fear that their pets have been affected.
“Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” the letter said. “Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.”
As people can also be sickened by the disease, the letter suggests to monitor everyone in the household and contact a healthcare provider if any symptoms are discovered.
“Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever,” the letter said. “Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.”
Pet owners that have products matching the product’s description and sell by date have been asked to stop feeding it to their animals and dispose of it immediately. The pet food’s sell by date and UPC code, 627975011673, can be found on the bottom and back of each bag.
Freshpet Inc. has not received any reports of illness, injury or adverse reactions. Pet owners who have questions or would like to report reactions to the product can call 1-800-285-0563 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. They can also visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22.
