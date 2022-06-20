Recall alert: Freshpet takes pet food off the shelves over possible salmonella contamination

“Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” the letter said. “Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.”

As people can also be sickened by the disease, the letter suggests to monitor everyone in the household and contact a healthcare provider if any symptoms are discovered.

“Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever,” the letter said. “Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.”

Pet owners that have products matching the product’s description and sell by date have been asked to stop feeding it to their animals and dispose of it immediately. The pet food’s sell by date and UPC code, 627975011673, can be found on the bottom and back of each bag.

Freshpet Inc. has not received any reports of illness, injury or adverse reactions. Pet owners who have questions or would like to report reactions to the product can call 1-800-285-0563 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. They can also visit https://freshpet.co/JUNE22.