State health officials issue warning after recall of infant formula brands

The FDA warns consumers not to use the formulas if they meet all three of the following conditions:

» the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

» the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

» the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

“We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas,” the company’s executive vice president of nutritional products, Joe Manning, said in a statement. “We’re taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals.”

Abbott Nutrition set up a website and hotline for consumers to find out if they own a product that is affected by the recall. The company asks people to visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package or call 800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided.

The recall does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, according to the FDA.

Georgia WIC participants may return or exchange recalled formula to the place of purchase or contact their WIC clinic to exchange for replacement vouchers, Georgia’s DPH said in a statement.

Of the reported infections, three were for Cronobacter and one was for Salmonella, according to the FDA. They were reported in three states: Minnesota, Ohio and Texas, but the product is distributed across the United States and may have been exported to other countries.

FDA investigators believe Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case. It’s not clear in which state the death was reported. Cronobacter can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but infection can be very serious in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After an onsite inspection of the Sturgis, Michigan facility, FDA investigators found several positive Cronobacter results from environmental samples, according to a news release. A review of Abbott Nutrition’s internal records indicates the company was aware of the presence of Cronobacter and had destroyed suspected contaminated products.

In a statement, the company said it routinely tests for Cronobacter and other pathogens in its manufacturing facilities, and all finished products are tested for pathogens and must test negative before any product is released. The company added that retained samples related to the complaints tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport.

Parents and caregivers of infants should contact their child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices if their regular formula is not available, the FDA advises.