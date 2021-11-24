Celebrity reaction to the Ahmaud Aubrey verdict: joy, relief

D.L. Hughley, the comic and commentator, said he was “thankful for the verdict! But let’s not forget 3 prosecutors saw that same video and thought #AhmaudArbery’s murder was justified!”

Actor Michael Rappaport dubbed the defendants “sick animals” while adding, “They look so harmless in glasses and suits right?”

Former Atlantan and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Claudia Jordan summed her thoughts: “All we ever wanted was accountability and equality. Nothing more... nothing less.”

Roy Wood Jr., a “Daily Show” comedy correspondent and former radio host on Kiss 104.1, noted: “And all they had to do was mind their business.”

Comic and social activist W. Kamau Bell, who hosts a CNN show, noted that “these men were only arrested after people shared the video of them murdering Ahmaud Arbery, AND THEN more people demanded that justice be served. Once again, ACTIVISM WORKS!”

Local sports host Mike Bell of 92.9/The Game even weighed in: “Our judicial system works when the prosecution and judge are actually competent.”