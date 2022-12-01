REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs

Meade, in celebrating her 20th anniversary there, a year ago told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I always joke, ‘I can’t believe I haven’t been fired yet!’ But I’m very grateful. It is the most surreal experience when someone says, ‘I’ve been watching you since junior high,’ and they’re 30 now! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the viewers.”

CNN will simulcast its new “CNN This Morning” featuring Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on HLN, according to Variety.

Variety said among those let go was veteran Atlanta-based reporter Martin Savidge.

In its early years before the Internet, CNN Headline News would run a repetitive 30-minute news wheel mixing hard news, features and sports. In 2001, the network began using multiple anchors and cluttered the screen with a scrolling news ticker and added Meade to mornings.

In 2005, CNN Headline News launched a prime-time lineup of opinion-based shows. Two shows ended up breaking out: conservative talk radio host Glenn Beck and former prosecutor Nancy Grace, who was based out of Atlanta.

The network changed its name to HLN in 2008. In the early 2010s, Grace gave the network record ratings covering the Casey Anthony trial. In the mid-2010s, the network’s new boss Al Hecht tried to draw younger viewers by marketing HLN as “the first TV home for the social media generation.” That effort was short-lived.

Grace left in 2016 and in recent years, HLN dropped all live programming outside of the morning slot. Instead, the network became known for airing copious repeats of “Forensic Files” and a few original true crime shows. HLN’s true-crime programming will now be run by Warner Bros. Discovery executive Kathleen Finch, and incorporated into the company’s ID cable network.

A clue that the end was near was when HLN aired “West Wing” repeats this past Thanksgiving weekend, the first time the network had run scripted programming.