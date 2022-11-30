CNN begins first layoffs in years as newly merged parents cuts costs

AT&T, before selling off CNN’s parent company, sold CNN Center. CNN has maintained its operations there for now, but there are plans to begin moving employees to the Midtown Turner campus next year.

Ad revenues for media companies are largely down this year and others companies such as Disney and AMC have announced planned cutbacks.

The last time CNN experienced any cuts was in 2018 when a modest 50 people were pared from digital operations.

CNN has seen a major drop in ratings this year and its profits will fall below $1 billion for the first time in several years. But it still remains a hugely profitable operation in the Warner Bros. Discovery family.

David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, has told investors he is seeking $3.5 billion in savings across the entire company, which includes TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, truTV and Turner Classic Movies operations in Atlanta.