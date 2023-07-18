World Series champ Ryan Vogelsong lists $6.8 million Georgia ranch with ‘resort quality’ spa

Two-time World Series champion and San Francisco Giants All-Star Ryan Vogelsong has placed his sprawling 11.4-acre Georgia equestrian estate on the market. A gentleman’s ranch featuring a golf simulator room, putting green, basketball court, sports complex, three-stall horse barn with a heated and cooled tack room, a 100′ x 110′ lighted horse ring, and a “resort quality” spa, the $6,850,000 Suwanee estate is a southern paradise for those who love sports, horses and the outdoors.

The estate features a massive 11,714-square-foot mansion, which is home to seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half bathrooms. While the massive property has plenty to offer across its many acres, the home’s interior is where the well-manicured outdoors give way to opulent, indoor luxury.

“An exacting level of detail is seen throughout the home with particular attention paid to creating warm and inviting spaces equally suited for the flow of everyday life to entertaining on a grand scale,” the home’s online listing said. “Curated luxury amenities include a newly installed golf simulator room, a gym and sports complex with a basketball court, expansive wine cellar, state-of-the-art media room, resort quality pool/spa and putting green, detached garage with fully equipped guest suite, premium appliances, a whole house Sonos sound system and upgraded security.

“World-class equestrian facilities are a noteworthy addition to this already impressive estate including a 3-stall barn with water, heated & cooled tack room, a 100′ x 110′ lighted horse ring with drainage, 5 separate paddocks with water and electricity and 2 single horse dry bucking paddocks.”

While Vogelsong also played for the Pittsburg Pirates and enjoyed a successful stint in Nippon Professional Baseball, the North Carolina native cemented his Major League Baseball legacy with the San Francisco Giants. The talented right-hander pitched his way to the 2011 All-Star team under the Giants, which he ultimately led to a World Series victory in both 2012 and 2014.

