These Marietta homes have finished basements for under $400,000

Real estate works similarly to other markets.

Private Quarters | 57 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What’s not to love about a finished basement?

It adds more room to your home and offers a space that you can use for anything from a playroom to a gym.

“We’ve had clients put in bars, a virtual reality area, a golfing area, gyms, game rooms, safe rooms, secret rooms, wine cellars and humidors,” John Judd Jr., a co-owner of custom home builder and remodeler Judd Builders in Asheville, North Carolina told RocketMortgage.

Thankfully, several homes with similar offerings are on the market in Marietta. Best of all, you can own one for less than $400,000.

Credit: Zillow/Blue Key Realty, LLC Michael Mcgriff

4654 Smoke Rise Ln - $399,000

This corner-lot home features a huge owner’s suite with a garden tub. There is also an updated kitchen with custom tile and an island. The partially finished basement leaves room for you to transform it into exactly what you want.

Credit: Zillow/Virtual Properties Realty.com Julian Mccorkle Nella Mccorkle

2286 Remington Ct NE - $360,000

A jacuzzi tub with main floor access is just what you’ll get in the owner’s suite of this home. You’ll also have a brick fireplace, a deck for entertaining and a partially finished basement all on a 1.7-acre private lot.

Credit: Zillow/Basil O Ibenyenwa The Realty Group

1780 Macby Dr, Marietta - $329,000

For just under $330,000, this 2,594 square foot home has a whopping 8 bedrooms — 3 of them at the basement level — with 4 bathrooms. Situated in a quiet neighborhood, there’s also a brand new deck out back for you to soak up the tranquillity.

Credit: Zillow/Offerpad Brokerage, LLC. Jacqueline Shaffer

5025 Rodrick Trce, - $309,900

Not far from downtown Woodstock is this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Featuring a refreshed look with two-toned paint, there’s also an owner’s suite that has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. A finished basement completes the abode.

Credit: Zillow/S&S Real Estate, Inc. Shelia Reed

123 Appleton Cir SE, Marietta - $273,000

Newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters and updated lighting and fixtures, to name a few, this home is in a quiet cul-de-sac. The basement offers exclusive outside access, so you can use it as a secluded office or entertainment space.

