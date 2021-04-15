These Marietta homes have finished basements for under $400,000

4654 Smoke Rise Ln - $399,000

This corner-lot home features a huge owner’s suite with a garden tub. There is also an updated kitchen with custom tile and an island. The partially finished basement leaves room for you to transform it into exactly what you want.

2286 Remington Ct NE - $360,000

A jacuzzi tub with main floor access is just what you’ll get in the owner’s suite of this home. You’ll also have a brick fireplace, a deck for entertaining and a partially finished basement all on a 1.7-acre private lot.

1780 Macby Dr, Marietta - $329,000

For just under $330,000, this 2,594 square foot home has a whopping 8 bedrooms — 3 of them at the basement level — with 4 bathrooms. Situated in a quiet neighborhood, there’s also a brand new deck out back for you to soak up the tranquillity.

5025 Rodrick Trce, - $309,900

Not far from downtown Woodstock is this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Featuring a refreshed look with two-toned paint, there’s also an owner’s suite that has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. A finished basement completes the abode.

123 Appleton Cir SE, Marietta - $273,000

Newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters and updated lighting and fixtures, to name a few, this home is in a quiet cul-de-sac. The basement offers exclusive outside access, so you can use it as a secluded office or entertainment space.