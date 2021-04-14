5 basic exterior home DIY projects that will boost your home’s value

Replace the front door

Investopedia reported a fundamental steel front door costs around $100 and doubling or tripling that cost, which would still put you at under $500, would mean you could give your home more character and boost its value.

Front doors with sidelights or double front doors will cost more according to HomeGuide, with prices as much as $4,500 on average. Still, you can always opt to give your front door a new paint job if your budget doesn’t allow for a new installation.

Clean your gutters

Having good gutters won’t necessarily increase the worth of your home, but they’ll attract buyers, according to HomeLight.

“People don’t just normally install gutters for the aesthetics of the gutters,” Edmond “Buddy” Eslava, an appraiser with the Appraisal Consultant Group in Mobile, Alabama, told the real estate referral company. “If you needed them and didn’t have them, it would detract value. But having them won’t add value.”

Follow these steps from Family Handyman to get started.

Power wash the exterior

No matter the type of exterior you have, you can give it a facelift through power washing.

Lowe’s has some tips on how you can do so safely and as well as specific methods for cleaning brick and motor, siding and stucco.

Give the landscaping a boost

A simple way to up your home’s curb appeal is to address the landscaping.

Flowers placed out front or simply cutting back the bushes can enhance, rather than hide your home, according to HGTV. Rose bushes are a good option to improve your front yard and according to Country Living, they’re easy to care for and grow well in the majority of the U.S.