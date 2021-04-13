You can buy these Atlanta homes for under $500,000

Housing is in high demand in Atlanta, but according to Norada Real Estate Investments, there’s low inventory, leading to an increase in home prices that has been maintained.
Still, there are some homes available in the city that you can obtain for under $500,000. If you’re in the market to buy in Atlanta, here are some options from Zillow.
Credit: Zillow/Offerpad Brokerage, LLC/Jacqueline Shaffer
2772 Bluestone Dr SW, Atlanta - $404,900
This 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom home has been given a two-tone paint job and new carpet. The kitchen features granite countertops, an island large enough for dining and a walk-in pantry.
Credit: Zillow/Lee Taylor Mary Sullivan Keller Williams Realty Metro Atl
1015 Mcdaniel St SW, Atlanta - $400,000
At 2,352 square feet, this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, which have new fixtures. New plumbing fixtures, kitchen cabinets, electrical wiring and drywall make this 2005 build an updated 2021 home. It’s also not far from the Beltline.
Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty Intown ATL /Sherry Bailey
1359 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta - $300,000
You’ll get bang for your buck with this completely renovated home in Venetian Hills. This house not only features an open floor plan but upgrades that aren’t usually found at this price point. They include custom cabinetry, hardwood floors and quartz kitchen counters.
Credit: Zillow/PalmerHouse Properties/Sherry Chiang
2260 Nelms Dr SW, Atlanta - $299,000
A renovated home close to Chosewood Park, this 1951 build offers charm and modern updates. Among them are stainless smart appliances, a quartz island and an oversized primary suite with a custom bedroom and walk-in shower.
Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Star Real Estate Brokerage, LLC./Michelle Phelps
1074 Astor Ave SW, Atlanta - $379,000
In search of a ranch-style abode? This one fits the bill. At 1,800 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downtown Atlanta, Lee + White and the Beltline are a short drive away.