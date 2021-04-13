You can buy these Atlanta homes for under $500,000

Credit: Zillow/Lee Taylor Mary Sullivan Keller Williams Realty Metro Atl

1015 Mcdaniel St SW, Atlanta - $400,000

At 2,352 square feet, this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, which have new fixtures. New plumbing fixtures, kitchen cabinets, electrical wiring and drywall make this 2005 build an updated 2021 home. It’s also not far from the Beltline.

Explore Crane crash results in renovation opportunities

Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty Intown ATL /Sherry Bailey

1359 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta - $300,000

You’ll get bang for your buck with this completely renovated home in Venetian Hills. This house not only features an open floor plan but upgrades that aren’t usually found at this price point. They include custom cabinetry, hardwood floors and quartz kitchen counters.

Explore How to design a stunning spring garden

Credit: Zillow/PalmerHouse Properties/Sherry Chiang

2260 Nelms Dr SW, Atlanta - $299,000

A renovated home close to Chosewood Park, this 1951 build offers charm and modern updates. Among them are stainless smart appliances, a quartz island and an oversized primary suite with a custom bedroom and walk-in shower.

Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Star Real Estate Brokerage, LLC./Michelle Phelps

1074 Astor Ave SW, Atlanta - $379,000

In search of a ranch-style abode? This one fits the bill. At 1,800 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downtown Atlanta, Lee + White and the Beltline are a short drive away.