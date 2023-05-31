X

Buy a piece of TV history as ‘The Brady Bunch’ house lists for $5.5 million

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
‘The Brady Bunch’ house is for sale in L.A., California

Meticulously designed to replicate the set of ABC’s legendary “The Brady Bunch,” L.A.’s latest listing is perfect for pop culture buffs. Priced at $5.5 million, the 5,140-square-foot house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. However, it’s the home’s TV-set-quality finish that makes it so pricey.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most iconic single family residences in the world,” Compass realtor Danny Brown’s online listing said. “Meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the home from the beloved 1970s sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch.’ Reportedly it is the second most photographed home in the USA after the White House.”

ExploreRemembering Tina Turner: a look inside the star’s stunning $76 million Swiss estate

“The Brady Bunch” aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974, going on to become one of the most iconic syndicated shows of all time.

“Own a piece of pop culture history and pay homage to American sitcom television,” the listing said. “From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let’s not forget about the groovy attic. The possibilities are endless for you to enjoy this spacious 5,000+ square foot home on a sprawling 12,000 SF lot with citrus trees lining the yard. The quaint tree lined street backs up to the Los Angeles River in a prime Studio City location.”

ExploreCheck out RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross’ glamorous Atlanta mansion

The Los Angeles home was built in 1959.

“The architectural mid-century home has soaring ceilings, big windows and sliding glass doors which fill the space with natural light,” the listing said. “Curated furnishings and accessories are included in the sale and will take you back in time to a unique era. This is a collector’s dream.”

Listing by Danny Brown and Compass

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp deploys political machine for 2024 legislative battle2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown apartment residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

MURPHY: Bill White’s joining Mar-A-Lago, but he’s not done with Buckhead yet
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves lose to the worst team in baseball again
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves lose to the worst team in baseball again
8h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Wellstar to open Midtown incubator as part of venture capital push
1h ago
The Latest

Remembering Tina Turner: a look inside the star’s stunning $76 million Swiss estate
29m ago
Check out RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross’ glamorous Atlanta mansion
Beyoncé, Jay-Z buy $200 million California mansion
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
2h ago
Termite control: When to worry and what to do
2h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top