Buy a piece of TV history as ‘The Brady Bunch’ house lists for $5.5 million

Meticulously designed to replicate the set of ABC’s legendary “The Brady Bunch,” L.A.’s latest listing is perfect for pop culture buffs. Priced at $5.5 million, the 5,140-square-foot house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. However, it’s the home’s TV-set-quality finish that makes it so pricey.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most iconic single family residences in the world,” Compass realtor Danny Brown’s online listing said. “Meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the home from the beloved 1970s sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch.’ Reportedly it is the second most photographed home in the USA after the White House.”

“The Brady Bunch” aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974, going on to become one of the most iconic syndicated shows of all time.

“Own a piece of pop culture history and pay homage to American sitcom television,” the listing said. “From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let’s not forget about the groovy attic. The possibilities are endless for you to enjoy this spacious 5,000+ square foot home on a sprawling 12,000 SF lot with citrus trees lining the yard. The quaint tree lined street backs up to the Los Angeles River in a prime Studio City location.”

The Los Angeles home was built in 1959.

“The architectural mid-century home has soaring ceilings, big windows and sliding glass doors which fill the space with natural light,” the listing said. “Curated furnishings and accessories are included in the sale and will take you back in time to a unique era. This is a collector’s dream.”

