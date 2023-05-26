Remembering Tina Turner: a look inside the star’s stunning $76 million Swiss estate

The music world is mourning the loss of “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” superstar Tina Turner, who passed away on Wednesday in her Swiss home. According to the Associated Press, Turner and her husband purchased the $76 million estate less than two years before her death.

The estate is comprised of 10 different buildings, a pond, stream, swimming pool and a boat dock on Lake Zurich. Erwin Bach, Turner’s husband, told local reporters that they had purchased the 260,000-square-foot property in September 2021.

Turner and Bach have rented a home within the town of Kuesnacht, near the city of Zurich, for many years, ultimately earning Swiss nationality. Turner, who has lived in Switzerland since 1994, married the German music executive back in 2013.

Visiting the estate — named Chateau Algonquin — back in 2019, New York Times’ Amanda Hess compared Turner’s longtime Swiss home to a cartoon.

“It has cartoon palace energy: ivy snaking up the walls, gardeners manicuring the shrubs, a life-size two-legged horse sculpture suspended from a domed ceiling, a framed rendering of Turner as an Egyptian queen, a room stuffed with gilded Louis XIV style sofas and, sprawled on one of them, Tina Turner herself,” Hess reported.

In German, a metal plaque on the gate of the estate reads “Do not even think about bothering Tina Turner before noon.”

Turner passed away earlier this week within her home after battling a long illness, according to her manager. Born Anna Mae Bullock, the rock icon and her former husband Ike Turner released a number of hit records in the ‘60s and ‘70s. After leaving her husband and revealing that she had been suffering from an abusive relationship for decades, Tina Turner found new success as a solo-performer.

She would go on to sell more than 150 million records, win 12 Grammys and be voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was 83.