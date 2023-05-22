‘Brady Bunch’ star Susan Olsen sets record straight on rumors

Here’s a story, about a lot of rumors ...
Many television shows and movies have salacious tales swirling around them. Some are on purpose — to boost ratings or ticket sales — but many are just rumors.
Susan Olsen, who is best known for playing youngest daughter Cindy on the “Brady Bunch,” decided to address some of the rumors that have long plagued the fan-favorite show.
“I disliked the rumors that Florence Henderson and Barry Williams had an affair,” Olsen told Fox News Digital while at the Hollywood Museum for a tribute to motion picture mothers.
“Barry had a crush on her,” the actress clarified. “She was very kind to him. She let him take her out for her birthday. So I don’t like the implication that’s been out there, that something was going on with them. There wasn’t anything going on with them except for mutual respect and love.”
Henderson has also spoken out about the rumor.
“He had a crush on me, and he asked me out for a date, which I’ll never forget,” the Brady matriarch told People magazine in 1991. “He was too young to drive, so his older brother brought him to my hotel, and then I drove us to the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where we saw a singer. It was so sweet because Barry made sure we had a good table.
“After the show, his brother picked him up and took him home,” she continued. “The crush was a very serious thing for him, so I was never condescending. I certainly liked him, too, but I wasn’t exactly the Cher of the TV mom set.”
Another rumor Olsen put to bed was easy to squash.
“Rumors of my death are gross exaggerations,” she said.
“There actually was a young girl named Susan Olsen who got her coat stuck in the door of a bus and was dragged several blocks and died,” Olsen said. “And some news source on the East Coast reported that it was me. And there were always rumors that I was dead… It made me feel like Paul McCartney because it was at the same time that there were rumors that Paul McCartney was dead.”
Today, Olsen teaches acting to children. She said she is still close with her TV siblings.
About the Author
Credit: Facebook photo