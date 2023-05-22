‘Brady Bunch’ star Susan Olsen sets record straight on rumors

Henderson has also spoken out about the rumor.

“He had a crush on me, and he asked me out for a date, which I’ll never forget,” the Brady matriarch told People magazine in 1991. “He was too young to drive, so his older brother brought him to my hotel, and then I drove us to the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where we saw a singer. It was so sweet because Barry made sure we had a good table.

“After the show, his brother picked him up and took him home,” she continued. “The crush was a very serious thing for him, so I was never condescending. I certainly liked him, too, but I wasn’t exactly the Cher of the TV mom set.”

Another rumor Olsen put to bed was easy to squash.

“Rumors of my death are gross exaggerations,” she said.

“There actually was a young girl named Susan Olsen who got her coat stuck in the door of a bus and was dragged several blocks and died,” Olsen said. “And some news source on the East Coast reported that it was me. And there were always rumors that I was dead… It made me feel like Paul McCartney because it was at the same time that there were rumors that Paul McCartney was dead.”

Today, Olsen teaches acting to children. She said she is still close with her TV siblings.