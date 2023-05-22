X

‘Brady Bunch’ star Susan Olsen sets record straight on rumors

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Cindy Brady actress speaks out about rumored affair between two co-stars

Here’s a story, about a lot of rumors ...

Many television shows and movies have salacious tales swirling around them. Some are on purpose — to boost ratings or ticket sales — but many are just rumors.

Susan Olsen, who is best known for playing youngest daughter Cindy on the “Brady Bunch,” decided to address some of the rumors that have long plagued the fan-favorite show.

ExplorePhotos: Take a look inside ′The Brady Bunch′ House

“I disliked the rumors that Florence Henderson and Barry Williams had an affair,” Olsen told Fox News Digital while at the Hollywood Museum for a tribute to motion picture mothers.

“Barry had a crush on her,” the actress clarified. “She was very kind to him. She let him take her out for her birthday. So I don’t like the implication that’s been out there, that something was going on with them. There wasn’t anything going on with them except for mutual respect and love.”

Henderson has also spoken out about the rumor.

“He had a crush on me, and he asked me out for a date, which I’ll never forget,” the Brady matriarch told People magazine in 1991. “He was too young to drive, so his older brother brought him to my hotel, and then I drove us to the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where we saw a singer. It was so sweet because Barry made sure we had a good table.

“After the show, his brother picked him up and took him home,” she continued. “The crush was a very serious thing for him, so I was never condescending. I certainly liked him, too, but I wasn’t exactly the Cher of the TV mom set.”

ExploreFlorence Henderson, The Brady Bunch mom, dies

Another rumor Olsen put to bed was easy to squash.

“Rumors of my death are gross exaggerations,” she said.

“There actually was a young girl named Susan Olsen who got her coat stuck in the door of a bus and was dragged several blocks and died,” Olsen said. “And some news source on the East Coast reported that it was me. And there were always rumors that I was dead… It made me feel like Paul McCartney because it was at the same time that there were rumors that Paul McCartney was dead.”

Today, Olsen teaches acting to children. She said she is still close with her TV siblings.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

In-depth survey reveals joys, pains of being LGBTQ+ in the South4h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 72-year-old outside NE Georgia Hardee’s
1h ago

Daniel Blackman leaving EPA’s top Southeast post for new agency role
22m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run
53m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run
53m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Training center must be community-focused, not Rambo’s playground
6h ago
The Latest

What’s the difference between empathy and sympathy?
7m ago
Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day: Do you know the difference between the holidays?
4h ago
God is not done with you
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
4h ago
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
6h ago
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top