Check out RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross’ glamorous Atlanta mansion

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Olympic gold-medalist Sanya Richards-Ross purchased an Atlanta mansion back in 2021, having been recruited to the city’s iconic reality television show for last year’s 14th season. The glamorous million-dollar mansion, located in Kennesaw, is 7,800 square feet, features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, one half bathroom and rests on a 0.71-acre lot.
Speaking to BRAVO, Richards-Ross invited cameras into her home and offered a brief breakdown of what she loves about each room.
“This is where I strike the big deals, and this is also kind of the headquarters for mommy nation,” Richards-Ross told BRAVO as she showed off her home office space. “This is where I do all of my planning. The natural light that comes in is amazing. I always feel so inspired and so awake.”
The Olympic champion, however, revealed that she is not one for interior decorating.
“This is probably my favorite part of the house, decor wise,” she said, describing the home’s foyer. “My mom is really into interior decorating. I don’t have the patience to do it.”
When it came to the bedroom, however, Richards-Ross had a vision.
“I started this room, and my inspiration was that I wanted to have a dark color on the wall because I feel like it just makes me feel very calm, kind of puts you to sleep,” Richards-Ross said, breaking down the main bedroom design. “And then I was like, ‘I need something popping.’ And, you know, your girl loves gold. And so we had the designer come in here, and I think he did a great job.”
In the end, it’s the downstairs space that really sealed the deal for RHOA’s Richards-Ross.
“What I love about Atlanta homes is that you have a basement, like fully furnished basement,” she said, as she showed off the downstairs portion of the home. “So I love this area, this space. My entire family live here: my mom, my dad, my sister and my nephews. My mom also decorated this space. You can see a lot of the Jamaican inspiration.”
