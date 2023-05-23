Check out RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross’ glamorous Atlanta mansion

“This is probably my favorite part of the house, decor wise,” she said, describing the home’s foyer. “My mom is really into interior decorating. I don’t have the patience to do it.”

When it came to the bedroom, however, Richards-Ross had a vision.

“I started this room, and my inspiration was that I wanted to have a dark color on the wall because I feel like it just makes me feel very calm, kind of puts you to sleep,” Richards-Ross said, breaking down the main bedroom design. “And then I was like, ‘I need something popping.’ And, you know, your girl loves gold. And so we had the designer come in here, and I think he did a great job.”

In the end, it’s the downstairs space that really sealed the deal for RHOA’s Richards-Ross.

“What I love about Atlanta homes is that you have a basement, like fully furnished basement,” she said, as she showed off the downstairs portion of the home. “So I love this area, this space. My entire family live here: my mom, my dad, my sister and my nephews. My mom also decorated this space. You can see a lot of the Jamaican inspiration.”