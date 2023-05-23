BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
X

Check out RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross’ glamorous Atlanta mansion

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Sanya Richards-Ross has a stunning Atlanta home

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Olympic gold-medalist Sanya Richards-Ross purchased an Atlanta mansion back in 2021, having been recruited to the city’s iconic reality television show for last year’s 14th season. The glamorous million-dollar mansion, located in Kennesaw, is 7,800 square feet, features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, one half bathroom and rests on a 0.71-acre lot.

Speaking to BRAVO, Richards-Ross invited cameras into her home and offered a brief breakdown of what she loves about each room.

“This is where I strike the big deals, and this is also kind of the headquarters for mommy nation,” Richards-Ross told BRAVO as she showed off her home office space. “This is where I do all of my planning. The natural light that comes in is amazing. I always feel so inspired and so awake.”

ExploreRHOA’s Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s $1.7 million Atlanta mansion is a Southern palace

The Olympic champion, however, revealed that she is not one for interior decorating.

“This is probably my favorite part of the house, decor wise,” she said, describing the home’s foyer. “My mom is really into interior decorating. I don’t have the patience to do it.”

When it came to the bedroom, however, Richards-Ross had a vision.

“I started this room, and my inspiration was that I wanted to have a dark color on the wall because I feel like it just makes me feel very calm, kind of puts you to sleep,” Richards-Ross said, breaking down the main bedroom design. “And then I was like, ‘I need something popping.’ And, you know, your girl loves gold. And so we had the designer come in here, and I think he did a great job.”

ExploreRuPaul shows off Beverly Hills mansion for Architectural Digest

In the end, it’s the downstairs space that really sealed the deal for RHOA’s Richards-Ross.

“What I love about Atlanta homes is that you have a basement, like fully furnished basement,” she said, as she showed off the downstairs portion of the home. “So I love this area, this space. My entire family live here: my mom, my dad, my sister and my nephews. My mom also decorated this space. You can see a lot of the Jamaican inspiration.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown 54m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BREAKING: North Georgia Conference of UMC calls for special session
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Pro-union Delta flight attendants plan rally at ATL airport Thursday
1h ago
The Latest

Beyoncé, Jay-Z buy $200 million California mansion
57m ago
RHOA’s Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s $1.7 million Atlanta mansion is a Southern palace
RuPaul shows off Beverly Hills mansion for Architectural Digest
Featured

Credit: custom

Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top