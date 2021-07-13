Midtown penthouse condo offers city views and a private rooftop deck

You’ll feel part of the City in the Forest in this $748,800 condo.
“With its private rooftop deck, the views of the Midtown skyline let you know how close you are to the heartbeat of the city, even as you enjoy the peace and tranquility of your own outdoor oasis,” the listing said.
This two-story home is at the top of the Desoto building. Atlanta architect Walter T. Downing completed the seven-unit building in 1914.
On the main level’s open floor plan, the front sunroom, living room and dining room all flow into one another. The kitchen includes ample cabinet space, granite countertops and a glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop complete the space. There’s also a breakfast bar and coffee bar.
A separate wing houses three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in closet. The main bathroom is all luxury, with heated marble floors, a marble counter and a glass-tiled, frameless shower. A third bedroom is currently being used as a study. It’s ideal for reading and unwinding.
The laundry room features enough storage to rival the kitchen. There’s also a full-size washer and dryer. Take the stairs up to an open room ideal for entertaining. There’s a wet bar with a beverage refrigerator, a gas fireplace and built-in lighted display shelves. Have an indoor-outdoor gathering by opening the French doors and host company on the deck, which has enough room for a sectional couch. A powder room is off the deck.
“The opportunity to own a penthouse unit in such a unique Atlanta property doesn’t come along very often. Don’t miss out!” the listing said.
Listing by Cindy Hulbert, Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta.
Photos by Imoto and of MelanieRae Productions.