28 townhomes coming to Sugar Hill

As a compromise, the council will require the developer to have a 35-foot buffer from the property line facing the Williams’ home. The development will also have a 15-foot setback and 6-foot privacy fence.

“That’s the beautiful thing when you have compromise, that nobody wins,” Councilmember Marc Cohen said.

Williams also expressed concerns about “unbearable” construction noise. Officials will monitor the site to ensure noise doesn’t exceed the threshold allowed by local law, Cohen said.

Caption The 28-townhome development on Ga. 20 in Sugar Hill will have no direct access from Arbor View Way. It will have a total 50-foot barrier and 6-foot privacy fence at the rear of the property. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

The developer expects to start construction in 120 days, Slappey said. Residents will likely start moving into the townhomes in the next 10 months, he said.

Drivers will only be able to enter the development from Ga. 20, with no direct access from Arbor View Way. Each townhome will be a minimum of 1,000 square feet and have space for two vehicles. No more than 10% of units will be allowed to be leased at one time.

“If you look around, you’ll see why I chose Sugar Hill,” Slappey said. “You can tell that they’ve done a great job planning for the future and designing spaces that attract people that want to come live in the city ... so when you see stuff like that, it makes you want to be a part of that.”