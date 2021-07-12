Buying a home? Look at these 5 Atlanta neighborhoods

A lot must be considered when buying a home. Location is one of the main factors.
Depending on your needs, you may want to be in a good school district or have access to restaurants and shopping.
Niche has a list of the best metro Atlanta neighborhoods to buy a home. The ranking and review website considered the home value to income ratio, public school quality and crime and safety grades among other factors. Sources included the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI Uniform Crime Report.
The top five best Atlanta neighborhoods to live in all have an A+ overall Niche grade.
Hanover West
Hanover West has a mix of an urban and suburban feel. There are many parks and restaurants. Most residents own their homes. Home values are $320,520 on average. Top schools serving the neighborhood include North Atlanta High School and Brandon Elementary School. Family-oriented, the west Buckhead community has around 100 homes for sale, according to Beacham & Company Realtors.
Memorial Park
Memorial Park — or as Niche calls it, Woodfield — has a dense suburban atmosphere. Bars, coffee shops restaurants and parks abound. Typical home values are $935,042.
“Easy access to grocery and drug stores. Moments to downtown and best places to eat in Atlanta. Huge Halloween Parties and playgroups are great. Near many Churches and Temples. Top-rated IB public elementary, Brandon, and Atlanta Classical Academy Charter School. Close to finest private schools in Atlanta,” one review said.
Cabbagetown
Cabbagetown offers an urban feel for residents, most of whom own their homes. It’s listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Cabbagetown is one of the state’s oldest industrial settlements, according to the neighborhood website. The median home value is $317,000.
“Cabbagetown is still a pretty well-kept secret. It’s nestled in between some not-great areas but the neighborhood itself has a lot of character and a very involved community,” one review said.
Cross Creek
Many young professionals call Cross Creek home. The urban-feel area also offers restaurants and parks. Home values are a median of $202,552. The majority of residents have a bachelor’s degree.
“The Cross Creek Community is often referred to as The Best Kept Secret in Buckhead. A gated community on 122 acres of beautiful mature landscaping within the City of Atlanta,” the community website says.
Lake Claire
Lake Claire has a sparse suburban feeling. Bars, coffee shops, restaurants and parks round out the neighborhood. The median home value is $585,269. Most residents have a master’s degree or higher. A-grade schools Grady High School and DeKalb School of the Arts serve the area.
“This is a unicorn neighborhood. Thought to be mythical, but this one exists. Suburban feel with lots of trees, joggers/bikers, and strollers. Urban areas within two miles to satisfy shopping and dining desires. Many accessible parks and trails,” one review said.