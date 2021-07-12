Buying a home? Look at these 5 Atlanta neighborhoods

Memorial Park

Memorial Park — or as Niche calls it, Woodfield — has a dense suburban atmosphere. Bars, coffee shops restaurants and parks abound. Typical home values are $935,042.

“Easy access to grocery and drug stores. Moments to downtown and best places to eat in Atlanta. Huge Halloween Parties and playgroups are great. Near many Churches and Temples. Top-rated IB public elementary, Brandon, and Atlanta Classical Academy Charter School. Close to finest private schools in Atlanta,” one review said.

Cabbagetown

Cabbagetown offers an urban feel for residents, most of whom own their homes. It’s listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Cabbagetown is one of the state’s oldest industrial settlements, according to the neighborhood website. The median home value is $317,000.

“Cabbagetown is still a pretty well-kept secret. It’s nestled in between some not-great areas but the neighborhood itself has a lot of character and a very involved community,” one review said.

Cross Creek

Many young professionals call Cross Creek home. The urban-feel area also offers restaurants and parks. Home values are a median of $202,552. The majority of residents have a bachelor’s degree.

“The Cross Creek Community is often referred to as The Best Kept Secret in Buckhead. A gated community on 122 acres of beautiful mature landscaping within the City of Atlanta,” the community website says.

Lake Claire

Lake Claire has a sparse suburban feeling. Bars, coffee shops, restaurants and parks round out the neighborhood. The median home value is $585,269. Most residents have a master’s degree or higher. A-grade schools Grady High School and DeKalb School of the Arts serve the area.

“This is a unicorn neighborhood. Thought to be mythical, but this one exists. Suburban feel with lots of trees, joggers/bikers, and strollers. Urban areas within two miles to satisfy shopping and dining desires. Many accessible parks and trails,” one review said.