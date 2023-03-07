How to pick wallpaper for your living room

“Wallpaper is best used as a focal point which can be applied to walls behind a sofa, the TV wall, or a wall that can be seen from the hallway to draw you into the space,” Christina Halasz of Halasz Designs told The Spruce. According to the experienced designer, it’s important to first decided if you want your living room wallpaper to cover every wall or simply accent the room.

According to Robert Malmberg, founder and designer of Malmberg Studio, the color of the wallpaper should depend on a number of things.