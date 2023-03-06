Braves icon Ryan Klesko is selling a slice of his private island

The island features a number of other amenities for residents as well, including a clubhouse, cabana and spay-style pool. By late 2023, on-island dining opportunities and access to the Mainland Black’s Hotel are expected to be completed.

“A lot of people who come to rent here are from the Panama City Beach or Destin area, looking to just get away,” Klesko said. “You can just hook up your boat and escape with your family. It’s a place you can easily get away to but still has that small-town feel. You could live there year-round, if you wanted to. It’s just a pretty cool environment.”

Explore This Victorian dream home is dark and mysterious in all the right ways

Klesko played for the Atlanta Braves from 1992 to 1999, where he earned the nickname “Thumper” for his towering home runs as a surprise power hitter with a nasty fastball. In 1995, Klesko led the Braves to a World Series championship.

Listing by Hilary Farnum-Fasth and Corcoran Reverie