Braves icon Ryan Klesko is selling a slice of his private island

Former Atlanta Braves first baseman and outfielder Ryan Klesko is selling bungalows on his private island in Florida, Realtor.com reported. The baseball legend is selling a number of different bungalows across the island, which he owns with an anonymous business partner.
Known as Black’s Island, the private island was discovered by Captain James Black nearly two centuries ago and reportedly has a storied pirate history. The island, which is located off of the Gulf Coast near Port St. Joe, is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
A two-bedroom bungalow is currently on the market for $1.5 million, while a three-bedroom bungalow is currently priced at $1.6 million.
“The property offers an incredible getaway,” Klesko told Realtor.com. “There are rabbits and turkeys and peacocks. You can go fishing, kayaking, paddle surfing, stand-up paddle boarding; and it’s all just a five-minute boat ride to the mainland. This area of Florida was once considered the ‘forgotten coast,’ but there is a lot of value still there.”
The island features a number of other amenities for residents as well, including a clubhouse, cabana and spay-style pool. By late 2023, on-island dining opportunities and access to the Mainland Black’s Hotel are expected to be completed.
“A lot of people who come to rent here are from the Panama City Beach or Destin area, looking to just get away,” Klesko said. “You can just hook up your boat and escape with your family. It’s a place you can easily get away to but still has that small-town feel. You could live there year-round, if you wanted to. It’s just a pretty cool environment.”
Klesko played for the Atlanta Braves from 1992 to 1999, where he earned the nickname “Thumper” for his towering home runs as a surprise power hitter with a nasty fastball. In 1995, Klesko led the Braves to a World Series championship.
