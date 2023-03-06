Deion Sanders puts $1.5 million farmhouse on the market

Custom built in 2011, the two-time Super Bowl champion’s dreamland estate is equipped with enough luxury offerings to entertain outdoorsmen and homebodies alike.

Explore This Victorian dream home is dark and mysterious in all the right ways

“The primary bath has a huge walk-in shower with two shower heads, jetted tub, and it’s only the teaser before you enter a walk-in closet that will most definitely have you take a pause to imagine your items there,” the listing said. “The kitchen continues to take on the theme of the Cypress Wood with it being added to the oversized island. The kitchen will be another favorite featuring a five-burner cooktop, double ovens, ice maker, plenty of cabinet space, walk-in pantry and to top it off Old Chicago Stamped Brick Pavers for the flooring. The Brick Pavers also runs through the down stairs guest bath and into the huge laundry room. The laundry room comes with plenty of cabinet and counter space, it overlooks the back yard with a view of the lake, it has a sink and comes with the refrigerator.

“The main house also features a game room with a bar area, and half bath, mud room, office with custom cabinets, screened back porch, and a gas grill. The Pool area has a full kitchen including a gas cooktop, gas fireplace and an entertainment area.”

Listing by Dwanna Stanley with The Agency Real Estate Services