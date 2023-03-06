Deion Sanders puts $1.5 million farmhouse on the market

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves outfielder and Atlanta Falcons legend Deion Sanders has put his $1.5 million Mississippi mansion up for sale. The former star cornerback recently left his coaching position at Jackson State University for a role at the University of Colorado and is consequently offloading his Canton farmhouse.
The 5,346-square-foot mansion rests atop 42.24 acres, features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The property includes a four-acre lake and a two-bedroom barn featuring four horse stalls.
“From the moment you drive through the security gate you know you’re home,” the listing said. “Walking into the main home you will be greeted in the foyer with soaring ceilings and you’ll notice the beautiful custom Cypress wrapped and iron staircase, the home will only continue to amaze you with the attention to detail and design element throughout. As you enter the living room area you will enjoy breathtaking views from your floor to ceiling windows, built-in cabinetry, and a gas burning fireplace with a custom cypress wood mantel. Take a look up to enjoy vaulted and beamed ceilings and a custom chandelier.
“The primary bedroom’s natural light from all of the windows is one of the things you will fall in love with. The windows give you a direct view of the wrap around porch with the hot tub that’s been recently added, the walk-in pool and a serene view of the four-acre lake.”
Custom built in 2011, the two-time Super Bowl champion’s dreamland estate is equipped with enough luxury offerings to entertain outdoorsmen and homebodies alike.
“The primary bath has a huge walk-in shower with two shower heads, jetted tub, and it’s only the teaser before you enter a walk-in closet that will most definitely have you take a pause to imagine your items there,” the listing said. “The kitchen continues to take on the theme of the Cypress Wood with it being added to the oversized island. The kitchen will be another favorite featuring a five-burner cooktop, double ovens, ice maker, plenty of cabinet space, walk-in pantry and to top it off Old Chicago Stamped Brick Pavers for the flooring. The Brick Pavers also runs through the down stairs guest bath and into the huge laundry room. The laundry room comes with plenty of cabinet and counter space, it overlooks the back yard with a view of the lake, it has a sink and comes with the refrigerator.
“The main house also features a game room with a bar area, and half bath, mud room, office with custom cabinets, screened back porch, and a gas grill. The Pool area has a full kitchen including a gas cooktop, gas fireplace and an entertainment area.”
Listing by Dwanna Stanley with The Agency Real Estate Services
