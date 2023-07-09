John Collins on trade to Jazz: ‘excited going to a place that I knew really wanted me’

For John Collins, the trade talk is over.

Finally.

The power forward is now a member of the Utah Jazz after what seems like years of trade rumors.

Collins spoke to the Jazz’s website on Sunday after being officially introduced.

“I was excited going to a place that I knew really wanted me and was trying to have me in the organization,” Collins said. “You know, it’s always very nice to hear and know coming to a place that really wants you and wants you to excel here.

“It’s a big sigh of relief knowing that all the talk and trade talks are over and can go to my new home and start a new home.”

News of the trade broke on June 27. It became official on Friday.

In 2021, Collins signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Hawks, who drafted him out of Wake Forest in 2017. He was the longest-tenure Hawks player at six years before he was traded. The move saved the Hawks the three years and $75 million that remained on his contract. It got them below the luxury tax level.

Collins expects to bring his same brand of basketball to the Jazz.

“I only know how to play one way,” Collins said. “If there’s one thing that coach was telling me yesterday, man the fans love a player who plays hard, plays with passion, loves the game, will dive on the floor, chase down blocks, take charges. I do all that. Outside of the skill stuff and all the basketball stuff, having heart is part of what I do.”