‘Barkitecture’ interior design trend putts pets first

The fad reached new heights in 2020 with the airing of “Barkitecture” on The Roku Channel, where contractor Tyler Cameron and interior designer Delia Kenza build custom, designer dog homes for celebrity clientele. According to Danielson, the trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“Barkitecture is here to stay due to growing demand among pet owners who view their animals as true family members,” he said. “They are willing to invest in ensuring that every part of their home reflects this sentiment.”