Deion Sanders gives personal tour of his new Colorado digs

Taking to YouTube, “Coach Prime” recently offered a quick look inside his new house — revealing a number of luxury features along the way.

The Longmont, Colorado, mansion measures in at 6,457 square feet. Built in 2016, the mansion features four bedrooms and roughly 2.5 acres of land, which is dotted with manicured gardens and dozens of various fruit trees. The luxury community in which it resides also features a private 40-acre lake for fishing, swimming and sailing.