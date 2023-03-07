Deion Sanders gives personal tour of his new Colorado digs

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been making a number of real estate moves since being named the head coach at the University of Colorado. The former Falcons star cornerback recently placed his Mississippi mansion on the market for $1.5 million, and now Realtor.com has reported that Sanders purchased a Colorado mansion previously listed at a $3.97 million.
Taking to YouTube, “Coach Prime” recently offered a quick look inside his new house — revealing a number of luxury features along the way.
The Longmont, Colorado, mansion measures in at 6,457 square feet. Built in 2016, the mansion features four bedrooms and roughly 2.5 acres of land, which is dotted with manicured gardens and dozens of various fruit trees. The luxury community in which it resides also features a private 40-acre lake for fishing, swimming and sailing.
The living room and dining area feature an exposed-beam ceiling and natural wood flooring, while the spacious kitchen area offers high-end appliances and a stone-countertop center island. The main bedroom features exposed stone wall, abundant window space, a private terrace and a sizable bathroom. The main bathroom features a soaking tub and dual vanities.
The home also features a number of top-of-the-line amenities, including geothermal heating and cooling, Savant whole-house automation and a state-of-the-art media room.
