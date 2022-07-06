How to make an entrance like a pro, according to Atlanta’s top interior designers

Explore Rustic done right in Serenbe

“First impressions start at the front door,” Kelly Kole, of Kandrac & Kole Interior Designs, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “From the moment you walk into a person’s home, the light, the smell, the colors and the aesthetic speaks of the person who lives there. So to us, the foyer and entrance design is very important.”

When it comes to making the most out of your entrance without breaking the bank, Kristin Kong of K Kong Designs said that it’s all about accessorizing what you already have.

“An easy way to spruce up an entry is to add a colorful runner, fresh pillows on a bench, or baskets under entry tables,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We also love adding interesting lamp shades. We recommend changing out lamp shades with custom patterned shades.”

After your belongings have been accessorized, focus on maintenance. It’s a simple step that can go a long way towards making your home’s entrance a “wow” factor for your guests.

“Walk in to your home with a stranger’s eyes — like you are seeing it for the first time,” Kole said. “Make sure that your home entrance is clutter free and clean. No dead plants, no ragged entry mat, no dirty shoes in a big pile. Consider a fresh coat of paint on your front door, a new doorbell or kick plate and updated light fixtures.”

You can go an extra step by giving your home’s entry a regular update with the season.

“Using live plants, pops of color and layering in accessories can spruce up a home entrance and can easily be swapped out based on seasons,” Amy Morris Interiors recommended. “Changing out pillows with different fabrics, textures and colors based on the season is a good way to keep the entrance fresh.”

For the truly adventurous, there are some big trends that you can experiment with this summer to make the most of your foyer. According to Kong, wallcoverings are in.

“We are seeing wallcovering in entries and entry halls that define the space with texture and pattern and make a statement,” she said. “Wallcovering adds immediate interest, and we love layering patterns at the focal point of your home.”

Tish Mills, of Tish Mills Interiors, is a fan of high performance materials.

“I am really loving the trend of high performance fabrics and rugs,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I like to use elevated high performance materials in the entrance so they look great, but also the worry and fuss factor can be low knowing that that bit of dirt tracked in can be cleaned. I also love to use striking artwork in the foyer to set the mood of the home. The entrance is not just an area to pass through to enter, but rather that ‘moment’ that sets the tone.”

Many designers are also looking to bring nature back into the home, including Hardy. “This year, I’ve seen a lot of curves, lighter colors, fluted moldings and nature inspired elements incorporated into interior design,” she said.

In the end, while new styles are a great way to keep your home fresh, it is important to follow your heart — not trends.

“We aren’t one for design trends,” Kole said. “Design with furniture, fabrics and artwork that make your heart sing and you can’t go wrong.”