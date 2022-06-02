This $3.5m Blue Ridge vineyard dream home could be yours

A gentleman’s farm, hiking trails, pond, babbling creek, 130 vine vineyard and a luxuriously rustic cabin — that is what lies beyond a modest stone gate just off of Cherry Log Lane in Blue Ridge. Nestled in its own private valley in the north Georgia mountains, it’s easy to miss from the outside world.
Beauty, comfort and privacy are in high supply here. And it’s why this $3.5 million luxury dream home is worth opening your wallet for.
Resting atop 93 acres, the 4,677-square-foot cabin features four fireplaces and five garage spaces. A gazebo lies just beyond the home for afternoon lounging on warm summer days and spring mornings. Built in the 1930s, the cabin has been completely renovated for modern life.
“Drawn by the site and the authenticity of the cabin and old barn, we decided to save both and rebuild from top to bottom,” the sellers told realtor Sandy Wilbanks. “Our goal was to maintain the original character while completely modernizing with new foundations, plumbing and septic system, electric, HVAC, windows, doors, and a new roof. We sourced 120-year-old barn siding to rebuild the interior. The result was transformative not just for the rebirth of the house and barn but also for us.”
After renovating parts of the property, the Florida natives realized that they had something truly special on their hands.
“We fell in love with the property,” they said. “The privacy and the quiet sound of the creek and the branch rushing from the adjacent hollow was addictive.”
This was only the start of their renovations. Once they knew they had something special, the couple decided to do more — much more.
“In 2013 we embarked on an effort to expand the cabin,” They said. “We wanted more room so our family and friends could enjoy the property. Plans were drawn and redrawn until we created the space we wanted while incorporating the look and feel of the original cabin. Our goal was to build a home that would last for generations. A legacy property grand enough to wow yet country enough to give the feeling of peace and intimacy that we had grown to cherish.”
While the couple has revitalized the home for modern life, much of the property’s greatest beauty lies outside. The home is surrounded by a forest of rhododendron, mountain laurel, dogwood and a mixture of hardwoods and pine. Wild turkeys and deer roam through the property throughout the seasons, as owls fill the night sky. The occasional black bear makes its way up the mountain, close enough to marvel but far enough away to feel safe.
Once you are done exploring the nearby mountainside, creek, pond, vineyard, hiking trails and gentleman’s farm, you can cross into the cabin’s threshold to discover a natural wood masterpiece warmed by a nearby stone fireplace. As you pass the immense living space, you will find a dining room surrounded by beautifully paned windows for ample natural lighting and views of the countryside.
The nearby kitchen features custom knotty cherry cabinets, which flank a massive granite island. It serves as a perfect serving space for even large families. The rustic main bedroom features his and hers closet space and ample window space for those scenic views.
It’s a home that the sellers want to stand the test of time.
“We wanted to create the feel that this home is coming out of the ground and will last forever,” they said.
The home’s listing, however, will surely not.
