This $3.5m Blue Ridge vineyard dream home could be yours

“We fell in love with the property,” they said. “The privacy and the quiet sound of the creek and the branch rushing from the adjacent hollow was addictive.”

This was only the start of their renovations. Once they knew they had something special, the couple decided to do more — much more.

“In 2013 we embarked on an effort to expand the cabin,” They said. “We wanted more room so our family and friends could enjoy the property. Plans were drawn and redrawn until we created the space we wanted while incorporating the look and feel of the original cabin. Our goal was to build a home that would last for generations. A legacy property grand enough to wow yet country enough to give the feeling of peace and intimacy that we had grown to cherish.”

While the couple has revitalized the home for modern life, much of the property’s greatest beauty lies outside. The home is surrounded by a forest of rhododendron, mountain laurel, dogwood and a mixture of hardwoods and pine. Wild turkeys and deer roam through the property throughout the seasons, as owls fill the night sky. The occasional black bear makes its way up the mountain, close enough to marvel but far enough away to feel safe.

Once you are done exploring the nearby mountainside, creek, pond, vineyard, hiking trails and gentleman’s farm, you can cross into the cabin’s threshold to discover a natural wood masterpiece warmed by a nearby stone fireplace. As you pass the immense living space, you will find a dining room surrounded by beautifully paned windows for ample natural lighting and views of the countryside.

The nearby kitchen features custom knotty cherry cabinets, which flank a massive granite island. It serves as a perfect serving space for even large families. The rustic main bedroom features his and hers closet space and ample window space for those scenic views.

It’s a home that the sellers want to stand the test of time.

“We wanted to create the feel that this home is coming out of the ground and will last forever,” they said.

The home’s listing, however, will surely not.

