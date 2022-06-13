This beautiful Blue Ridge Airbnb might have the best views in Georgia

“It’s a place of tranquility where we enjoy each other’s company, conversation, a nap in the hammock, a good drink, or a tasty meal off the smoker,” Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “However, the memories that make my heart equally as warm are the ones our guests share with us including anniversaries, bridal parties, honeymoons, family Thanksgivings, and girls’ weekends.”

It’s a spot that’s making an impact on locals and out-of-towners alike. At the What If Cabin, all are welcome to visit.

“Last year, we hosted a surprise 50th birthday party for a mother from Woodstock by her husband and children,” Johnson said. “We hosted a Pensacola family’s Christmas! And a few years ago, we were thrilled to host a cute couple from Alabama’s proposal!”

Combined Shape Caption Love was in the air at the What If Cabin when guests Sadie and Jordan Acton paid a visit. Jordan proposed at the romantic hotspot, and she said yes! Credit: Daniel and Maria Maharrey Credit: Daniel and Maria Maharrey Combined Shape Caption Love was in the air at the What If Cabin when guests Sadie and Jordan Acton paid a visit. Jordan proposed at the romantic hotspot, and she said yes! Credit: Daniel and Maria Maharrey Credit: Daniel and Maria Maharrey

Named after their special song, Kane Brown’s “What Ifs,” Kendall and T.J.’s What If Cabin is a 3,600 square-foot secluded getaway that comes with all of the trappings expected of a five-star rated Airbnb hotspot. The three bedroom, two bath luxury log house comes with a gourmet kitchen, fitted with granite countertops, a stainless steel fridge and dual ovens.

To Johnson, the kitchen’s family friendly atmosphere is the best spot in the house — with the cabin’s wraparound porch being a close second.

“You’d probably guess the wraparound deck,” Johnson said. “But one of my favorite features is actually the curved bar in the kitchen which overlooks the range/oven in the center island so that friends or family can hang out with the chef while they cook!”

As superhosts, Kendal and T.J. have been recognized by Airbnb for having above a 4.8 overall rating, having less than a 1% cancellation rate, at least a 90% response rate to rental queries and more than 10 stays to their record. It’s an honor that takes hard work, and the What If Cabin couple do not take it for granted.

Combined Shape Caption This cabin is perfect for your next romantic getaway. Credit: Kendall Johnson Credit: Kendall Johnson Combined Shape Caption This cabin is perfect for your next romantic getaway. Credit: Kendall Johnson Credit: Kendall Johnson

“It’s a blessing and honor to be recognized as a Superhost by Airbnb,” Johnson said. “We definitely strive to go above and beyond for our guests to ensure their comfort and enjoyment. If doing that makes us a Superhost, then that’s just icing on the cake! "

While the front porch view offers visitors a vista of Tennessee, North Carolina, the sprawling north Georgia mountains and nearby Toccoa River, the local town of Blue Ridge is home to a vacation-worth of fun on its own.

“Blue Ridge is just a short 1.5-hour drive from Atlanta and has something for everyone!” Johnson said. “Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Lake Blue Ridge, tubing down the Toccoa River, hiking to waterfalls or down the Appalachian Trail, trout fishing, white water rafting, golfing, apple picking, horseback riding, and ziplining! There are also fun activities like axe throwing, mini golf, a pinball venue, bowling, a day spa, Expedition Big Foot, Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, Helicopter tours, and more! The downtown area boasts casual and upscale restaurants, including a new rooftop bar, a homemade fudge shop, outfitters, gift shops, and boutiques. And, last but not least, there are lots of great breweries and wineries!

For $349 a night, the What if Cabin can offer tourists and locals alike an authentic north Georgia experience that families won’t want to miss.