Historic Atlanta mansion by famed Swan House architect hits the market

The home itself has five bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. When you cross the threshold into the foyer, you are greeted by a curved staircase and a clear view into the formal garden behind the house.

On one side of the home, you’ll find the dining room — where a crystal chandelier glistens — and the nearby kitchen where a sizable island makes for a great breakfast bar.

“The sunlit kitchen has been renovated with Calacatta gold marble countertops, a custom zinc and nickel range hood, a new central island, and porcelain subway tile, two ovens, two dishwashers, and graphic, black-and-white hand-painted wood floors by artist Raymond Goins,” the listing said. “The kitchen overlooks the breakfast room and large, sun-filled family room featuring a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with wood beams, and extensive, built-in bookshelves.”

Combined Shape Caption Flanking the other side of the home, the sun room features a warm clash of white cream and natural wood colors. The nearby marbled-floor bathroom takes you back to the 1920s for a vintage experience. In the bedroom, a trio of draped windows allow you to be greeted by the natural lighting of your gardens each morning. Credit: VSI Group Credit: VSI Group Combined Shape Caption Flanking the other side of the home, the sun room features a warm clash of white cream and natural wood colors. The nearby marbled-floor bathroom takes you back to the 1920s for a vintage experience. In the bedroom, a trio of draped windows allow you to be greeted by the natural lighting of your gardens each morning. Credit: VSI Group Credit: VSI Group

On the other side of the home, a formal living room is joined by a paneled study and a sun room featuring a warm palette of white, cream and natural wood. The nearby marbled-floor bathroom takes you back to the 1920s for a vintage experience. Finally, in the first-floor main bedroom, a trio of draped windows allow you to be greeted by the natural lighting of your gardens each morning.

“Completing the main level is the owner’s suite with a private sunroom, his/her closets, and a gorgeous 1920s-styled bathroom with a book-matched marble floor, a custom glass shower door, his/her vanities, and a highly polished freestanding Waterworks tub nestled into a niche framed by a fluted wall,” the listing said.

After ascending the spiral staircase, you will find four more bedrooms, three full bathrooms, storage closets and a third floor playroom with plenty of beautiful vantage points for your front and back gardens.

The home’s legendary designer, Philip T. Shutze of Columbus, Georgia, was responsible for the Swan House. Built nearly 100 years ago, it has long been considered one of the most iconic homes in all of Atlanta. The 1928 estate was featured as President Snow’s home in the Hunger Games movie franchise and now rests as part of the Atlanta History Center’s campus.

