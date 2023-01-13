Rent is beginning to drop in select U.S. cities, and Atlanta is on the list

Atlanta made it to the sixth top spot on the list with a total 1.8% reduction in year-over-year rental prices as of Nov. 2022. With New Orleans, Austin, and two Florida cities listed within the nations’ top ten metros for lowering rental prices, it’s a trend that’s increasingly popular in the South.

“People started to move back to big cities,” Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu told the website. “During the [COVID-19] pandemic, people were moving to the Sun Belt areas like Florida. Now, when we look at data from Boston and Chicago, demand there is up.”